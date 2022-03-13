Kenny Robertson wants to help next generation ‘step up and lead the way’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Kenny Robertson, owner of KR Group in Newburgh, Aberdeenshire.

How and why did you start in business?

I didn’t have a clue what I wanted to do when I was a teenager. I had grown up on a farm, spending most of my time working and not nearly enough time in school.

At 16 it was suggested a classroom environment wasn’t for me, which prompted me to have a think about my future.

I picked up a job with someone I knew doing basic buildings for farms. But I started to notice bigger buildings – schools, hospitals, office buildings and industrial warehouses.

I started the business with a bank loan, an old van and the intention of bringing my own ideas to my trade.”

These were busy sites, with loads of people, and different trades and machines – really interesting stuff I wanted to be part of.

I had started getting more responsibility, taking on projects and managing small teams.

The projects and teams get bigger. You begin to think “if I’m doing all this, why not do it for myself and do it my own way?”

I started the business with a bank loan, an old van and the intention of bringing my own ideas to my trade. I had a vision of being able to bring my own influence to the industry and any financial success would be a bonus.

How did you get to where you are today?

A lot of late nights and early mornings. And a lot of hard work.

Whether you work for yourself or someone else, there are going to be times in your life where you’re showing up because it’s your job and you’ve got a responsibility.

But it’s important to stick in, be consistent in your attitude and don’t be afraid to make mistakes.

I think if it seems easy, then you’re not trying hard enough. If you’re in control of things, then you haven’t set a big enough target.

I got to where I am today with endurance through tough times. I had the backing of my wife, now business partner, and a great team.

Who helped you?

My brother, Jock, has always been there. My father worked alongside me for years and I have a lot to thank him for.

Also my wife, Nicola, and her ongoing support and commitment.

In addition, we’re lucky to have some very good friends who are now colleagues.

KR Group has definitely been a family effort, which makes it all the more rewarding.

What is your biggest mistake?

In the earlier years, I made the mistake of allowing stress and pressure to cloud my judgement.

It was hard at times to hear good advice and not take it personally or feel overwhelmed.

I learned it’s important to listen when others are trying to help.

What is your greatest achievement?

Being fortunate enough to be married to my soulmate and raise my family while pushing forward with the business and my ambitions.

I like to think Nicola and I are a good example to our kids on what you can achieve with hard work and a good attitude.

If you were in power in government, what would you change?

I’d try to make it easier for people to get on in life by making more hands-on learning opportunities free and easily available.

It’s important for young people to have access to learning and development opportunities beyond the classroom. Some of these kids go from failing school to thriving on-site.

I’m really proud KR Group has 18% of it’s workforce in “earn and learn” roles.

We put a big focus on apprenticeships in the office and out in the yard. It’s something more businesses need to invest in.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I’d like to help the next generation step up and lead the way.

Watching our trainees and apprentices find their confidence and build on their ideas and talents is what it’s all about.

It would be great to take that to the next level, get out and about in the community more and set an example to other businesses.

Another big focus of ours is sustainability. The Federation of Small Businesses‘ net-zero/sustainability input has been really useful for our KR Bon Reduction initiative.

We’re looking to provide a circular economic solution to cladding waste by building a repurposing facility. We’ll take used PIR (insulation) board and repurpose it for new projects, which we’re really excited about.

What do you do to relax?

I like to watch football, movies, and going to the gym. I enjoy the odd pint of beer or glass of red wine with friends. We live in Newburgh so often take a walk on the beach with our dogs, Flash and Rocky.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

Nicola has me roped into box sets like Outlander and Ozark, but I mostly enjoy watching sport – usually football.

What do you waste your money on?

I generally try to spend wisely. Nicola and I are big on conscious spending and making sustainable choices. But I do like to treat my family to a meal out or a nice holiday.

How would your friends describe you?

Intense sometimes, full of ideas and generous. An over-thinker but not a bad lad.

What would your enemies say about you?

That I can be single-minded and competitive, but I call it determined.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a van, truck, lorry, crane, tractor and forklift – and my wife mad, The ultimate dream would be to drive an American-style motorhome across Europe and beyond.