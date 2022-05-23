DeeTour ready for visitors with help from Darth Vader

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Royal Deeside-based Moira Gash, who runs, together with Sarah Harker, tourism-focused DeeTour.

How and why did you start in business?

I met my business partner, Sarah Harker, at the Scottish Home Show in Aberdeen in 2011 and we immediately hit it off.

We were both running separate and very different businesses, but soon discovered our passions and interests aligned and that we had a shared desire to help promote the area, with a focus on tourism.

We set off on a business journey together that has culminated in us developing and producing our latest product, the Northern Highlights Pass, a discounted sightseeing card launched in March 2020.

How did you get to where you are today?

Before starting DeeTour, I ran an award-winning garden and landscaping business.

We closed that in 2019 to fully concentrate on the new venture with Sarah, seeing a gap in the travel market for a sightseeing product to help visitors explore and enjoy some of the many things to see and do in this wonderful corner of Scotland.

We couldn’t have got where we are without the support and collaboration of some of the best attractions and activities in the area – which we truly appreciate.

Who helped you?

Working in collaboration with like-minded businesses and those who share our passion and dedication for tourism in the area makes things happen.

Aberdeenshire Council has provided help and support at the start-up phase of the product.

We have also communicated and sometimes collaborated with our friends from the regional destination marketing organisations, as well as VisitScotland and VisitBritain.

All of this helps with business development, for which we are grateful.

In addition, we are members of the Federation of Small Businesses, which has helped us through member benefits such as free business banking via the Co-operative Bank.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Very early on in my working life a senior member of staff said: “Be organised, plan and prepare as it makes tasks and projects so much easier.”

Over the years this has been so very true and was again reinforced for Sarah and I while attending a pre-pandemic programme, Game Changer Tourism, run by Opportunity North East and Scottish Enterprise.

What has been your biggest mistake?

Mistakes can be seen as failures, however, Sarah and I believe that if ever things are not going so well, you pick yourself up, evaluate, learn from it and move on.

What is your greatest achievement?

Hard to say but perhaps being able to overcome the major hurdle the Covid-19 pandemic threw at us.

Our pass was due to launch two days before the UK went into a national lockdown.

We all know what devastation that caused to personal lives, the economy and the tourism sector. Everyone had to tighten their belts and find ways to survive, us included.

Despite this we remained positive and hardworking, and made sure we used the time to re-evaluate, join virtual training programmes and broaden our skills base.

Just over two years since the original planned launch, we are still here and more businesses have become part of the pass. The product is available for sale on a wide range of platforms.

If you were in power in government, what would you change?

New and small businesses are a lifeline for so many communities, so I’d like to see more support given to them.

Gaps in the system have been highlighted during the pandemic, as several businesses received little or no financial support due to not meeting the required criteria parameters that were set.

People recognise mistakes were made, so it would be good if some good could come out of this and changes implemented for the future.

What do you still hope to achieve?

To continue to grow the marketplace for the Northern Highlights Pass and expand the range of attractions and experiences that are part of it.

We would also love to receive positive feedback from customers using it, and help encourage visitor footfall to this area and the local economy.

The product is available both as a hardcopy and digitally on a smartphone. Our shared aim is to work towards a 100% digital product, which helps achieve our sustainability goals.

How do you relax?

Working in tourism, I obviously love to travel and see and experience as many different things as possible.

Now things have relaxed after Covid I am looking forward to planning the big new adventure. Any time that left is spent in my garden – my happy place.

What are you currently reading, listening to, or glued to on TV?

Since May 4 (commonly known as Star Wars Day) I have been watching all the films and spin-offs in the Star Wars chronicle timeline. There is a lot to watch but I am really enjoying it all.

What do you waste your money on?

The term wasting money doesn’t come easy to me, but I do spend some on enhancing my garden. This could maybe be seen as wasting money.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Enjoy a cuppa, while watching our local deer take their morning stroll through my garden.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a Mazda MX5 and it’s already my dream car.

