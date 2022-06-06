Bold St Media doubles its Aberdeenshire-based team

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire-based public relations (PR) and marketing agency Bold St Media has announced a doubling of the size of its team to meet escalating demand.

The Oldmeldrum business has appointed Mark McCluskie as its first technical director, while Georgina Hay and Louise Garden have joined as PR account managers.

Mr McCluskie, with a background in broadcasting and engineering research and development, is spearheading a new videography service.

Bold St said he would bring further new service lines on stream over the course of this year.

He and the other new recruits take the firm’s total headcount to six.

Sixth anniversary

Mr McCluskie’s new boss is his wife, Bold St founder and managing director Eilidh McCluskie.

Mrs McCluskie said: “I launched the business six years ago this summer, with the intention of applying my PR experience in a way that would be true to my core values.

“I wanted to cultivate a business that puts people at the core of everything we do – both team members and clients.

“As we approach our sixth birthday this summer, I’m very proud of Bold St’s success, but equally proud that we have achieved it in our own unique way.”

“That’s reflected in the length of time some of our clients have been with us – we build long-lasting relationships with them, getting to know their business and their market, and supporting them through every stage, from start-up to growth and even sale in some cases.”

Bold St’s customers range from start-ups to established small and medium-sized enterprises across a variety of industry sectors, both locally and nationally.

New clients during the past six months alone include businesses in sports and healthcare, the third sector and professional services, as well as a national wellness brand.

Bold St – based at Colpy Business Park – said many of its longer-established clients had been with the firm for an average of four years, despite challenging times during the pandemic.

Mrs McCluskie added: “Each and every member of our team is passionate about using their skillsets to help our clients communicate meaningfully with their target audiences, and so realise their business objectives.”