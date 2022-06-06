Bold St Media doubles its Aberdeenshire-based team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Bold St Media doubles its Aberdeenshire-based team

By Keith Findlay
June 6, 2022, 6:00 am
The Bold St Media team: l-r Pauline Smith, Louise Garden, Mark McCluskie, Eilidh McCluskie, Natisha Burnett and Georgina Hay.
The Bold St Media team: l-r Pauline Smith, Louise Garden, Mark McCluskie, Eilidh McCluskie, Natisha Burnett and Georgina Hay.

Aberdeenshire-based public relations (PR) and marketing agency Bold St Media has announced a doubling of the size of its team to meet escalating demand.

The Oldmeldrum business has appointed Mark McCluskie as its first technical director, while Georgina Hay and Louise Garden have joined as PR account managers.

Mr McCluskie, with a background in broadcasting and engineering research and development, is spearheading a new videography service.

Bold St said he would bring further new service lines on stream over the course of this year.

He and the other new recruits take the firm’s total headcount to six.

Sixth anniversary

Mr McCluskie’s new boss is his wife, Bold St founder and managing director Eilidh McCluskie.

Mrs McCluskie said: “I launched the business six years ago this summer, with the intention of applying my PR experience in a way that would be true to my core values.

“I wanted to cultivate a business that puts people at the core of everything we do – both team members and clients.

“As we approach our sixth birthday this summer, I’m very proud of Bold St’s success, but equally proud that we have achieved it in our own unique way.”

“That’s reflected in the length of time some of our clients have been with us – we build long-lasting relationships with them, getting to know their business and their market, and supporting them through every stage, from start-up to growth and even sale in some cases.”

Eilidh McCluskie.

Bold St’s customers range from start-ups to established small and medium-sized enterprises across a variety of industry sectors, both locally and nationally.

New clients during the past six months alone include businesses in sports and healthcare, the third sector and professional services, as well as a national wellness brand.

Bold St – based at Colpy Business Park – said many of its longer-established clients had been with the firm for an average of four years, despite challenging times during the pandemic.

Mrs McCluskie added: “Each and every member of our team is passionate about using their skillsets to help our clients communicate meaningfully with their target audiences, and so realise their business objectives.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]