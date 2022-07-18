New for old private equity investor at north-east energy services firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New for old private equity investor at north-east energy services firm

By Keith Findlay
July 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 18, 2022, 7:08 am
Dave Acton, chief executive Motive Offshore.
Dave Acton, chief executive Motive Offshore.

Private equity firm H2 Equity Partners has taken an undisclosed stake in Aberdeenshire company Motive Offshore after replacing another investor in a multi-million-pound deal.

Motive – which specialises in engineering, inspection and rental equipment for the global energy sector – said the deal supported its international growth plans and ambitions, which include it generating 75% of all revenue from renewables by 2025.

Chief executive Dave Acton said: “We’ve grown our business extensively over the last three years and this trajectory is only accelerating, so collaborating with the right partner to meet this incline is paramount to our success.

Global wind projects supported = 23

“We’re delighted to add further investment to both our people and products with the support of H2 Equity Partners, continuing to provide opportunities for our dedicated teams and innovative solutions for our customers.

“Part of this will include increasing our renewable portfolio. We currently support over 23 global wind projects and, excitingly, that number is increasing rapidly.”

Motive Offshore is growing its work in renewables.

The change in private equity investor adds two members from H2 to Motive’s executive board, alongside Mr Acton and fellow directors James Gregg and Declan Slattery.

Motive, which is based in Boyndie, near Banff, announced a cash injection from EV Private Equity in March 2019.

Since then, the firm has made significant acquisitions and grown its workforce to around 200 people, with turnover increasing by more than £10 million in 2020-2021.

We set a bold plan to grow the business both organically and through mergers and acquisitions.”

Tomas Hvamb, partner, EV Private Equity.

Commenting on EV’s exit, Tomas Hvamb, a partner in the Norwegian group, said: “It’s been a privilege to work with the Motive Offshore team since we partnered in 2019.

“We set a bold plan to grow the business both organically and through mergers and acquisitions.

“Dave, James, and the team have delivered on the plan and it’s good to see the investment H2 Equity Partners has made in Motive as the company embarks on the next stage of its growth.”

One of Motive Offshore’s hydraulic drum winches.

H2’s interests in the north-east also include a stake in Aberdeen-based ship repair and maintenance company Dales Marine Services.

Patrick Kalverboer, managing partner of the London and Amsterdam-based private equity firm, said: “We’re excited to invest in Motive and support Dave and his team to deliver an exciting and ambitious growth strategy. In particular, we see a significant opportunity for the business to leverage its best-in-class offering to accelerate its growth globally and build its share in renewables.”

The deal was brokered by energy industry finance specialist Piper Sandler, whose director, Ross Atkinson, said: “It’s great to see significant capital being provided by firms like H2 to businesses like Motive, who have the ambition, the team and now the right investment to prosper in the competitive global renewables market.”

