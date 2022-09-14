Metals hunt survey helicopter takes to the skies over Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Metals hunt survey helicopter takes to the skies over Aberdeenshire

By Keith Findlay
September 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 14, 2022, 7:55 am
Heliborne surveys in Aberdeenshire may identify base metal deposits.
Heliborne surveys in Aberdeenshire may identify base metal deposits.

A survey helicopter has begun its hunt for potential commercial deposits of base metals in rural Aberdeenshire.

The land around Ellon, Balmedie, New Deer, Methlick and Maud is being targeted in the search for the likes of nickel, copper and cobalt.

Other locations include Pitmedden, Oldmeldrum, Tarves and a swathe of land north-west of Huntly.

The helicopter flew to the north-east from Germany last week but bad weather disrupted the flight schedule.

Preparing for take-off for the SkyTem helicopter at Auchmacoy, near Ellon.

An improvement in conditions this week has allowed the surveys to get underway after some short test flights.

Privately-owned Aberdeen Minerals Limited (AML) hired international specialist SkyTEM Surveys for the “first modern airborne geophysical survey” of the region.

Many geologists believe the north-east is rich in mineral resources, including metals that will be in high demand by battery-makers amid growing demand for electric vehicles and other low-carbon technologies.

Map showing the areas earmarked for the heliborne geological surveys.

Drew Craig, the former oil and gas industry worker from Aberdeen spearheading the survey programme as general manager for AML said: “We’re delighted that after so many months of planning, we’re finally getting the geophysical survey underway.

“The use of such a system for mineral exploration is a first for Scotland and the UK, and we hope we’ll finally be able to build a more comprehensive understanding of the local geology.

“That will allow us to home-in on the most prospective areas for more detailed ground investigation. In time, the data will also be beneficial for other land users and for academic research.”

Aberdeen Minerals general manager Drew Craig.

Mr Craig added: “Momentum around the energy transition is clearly building in the north-east, and the timing of this survey and our plans for assessing the potential for critical raw materials couldn’t be better.

“We’re watching with keen interest for news on the green freeport bid and are monitoring a range of other initiatives being driven by Invest Aberdeen and the Scottish Government.

“It’s great to see, but we do feel that the discussion around the transition needs to more closely address the matter of the sources of the raw materials required for sustainable, long-term developments.”

The SkyTem helicopter has started its survey work in the north-east.

Many households and businesses around Aberdeenshire have received flyers explaining the flights.

The helicopter carries sophisticated survey equipment, which from a distance looks like a very large net.

The single-engine, piloted aircraft travels about 70 miles per hour at a height of around 300ft during its sweeps.

Weather permitting, there will be two flights per day. Survey lines are about 5660ft apart, and the helicopter’s presence in any one area will be brief.

The helicopter will not fly directly over homes, farm buildings or areas of development.

SkyTEM’s ground management and flying team get ready for take-off.

There are flight schedules on AML’s website and the firm is encouraging people to register their details for the duration of the survey work “so that we can directly communicate updates and provide as much advance notice as possible”.

AML’s website also has answers to a list of frequently asked questions about the project and is hosting drop-in sessions at its new office in Ellon for people to find out more.

Mr Craig added: “This is really still the start of a long journey for Aberdeen Minerals, and we’ve much to do to bring together a range of interconnected pieces of work.

‘Positive engagement’

“Whilst the lion’s share of the work will be geologically technical in nature, it will be vital to continue developing our relationships with the local community, businesses, and landowners.

“We’re thrilled with the largely positive engagement we’ve had to date and look forward to keeping the community updated on our progress.”

AML’s cutting-edge survey will provide new data to identify possible locations of base metal deposits. If found, these deposits will be further investigated on the ground.

