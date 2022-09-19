WildTrax aims to get more people out on safari in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WildTrax aims to get more people out on safari in the Highlands

By Keith Findlay
September 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 19, 2022, 7:20 am
Craig Duttin, general manager, WildTrax, with one of the firm's adventure Land Rovers.
Moray-based Land Rover adventure firm WildTrax is looking to grow its business all year round after joining a UK Government-backed scheme.

It is part of a new cohort on the Robert Gordon University (RGU) Help to Grow programme offering development opportunities for business leaders and their staff.

RGU is the only university delivering Help to Grow in Dundee, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands and Islands.

“This is an excellent opportunity for business managers to hone their skills” – David Gibbons-Wood, Help to Grow programme leader, RGU.

Nairn-based WildTrax hires out fully kitted out, “expedition standard” Land Rovers, with roof-top tents, offering customers the chance to enjoy their own Highland safari.

Craig Dutton, the firm’s general manager, started the latest RGU Help to Grow Programme earlier this month.

Mr Dutton said: “We have a fleet of Land Rovers and a host of satisfied customers.

“The next challenge for us is to grow our business throughout the whole year and to build our brand, with support from RGU.”

One-to-one support

Help to Grow is backed by £220 million of government funding, which covers 90% of the costs involved.

Participants benefit from one-to-one support from a mentor, access to a network of like-minded business leaders and a bespoke growth plan to help their business reach its full potential.

The scheme delivers 50 hours of leadership and management training over 12 weeks, with the aim of boosting business productivity and creating new jobs.

RGU lecturer and Help to Grow programme director David Gibbons-Wood said: “This is an excellent opportunity for business managers to hone their skills and develop local businesses.

“With the Help to Grow programme, delivered by professionals at Aberdeen Business School, we are fostering enterprise and breathing new life into the regional economy.”

The first cohort started in January and 16 firms successfully completed the programme.

Aberdeen businesswoman and mother-of-three Julie Haig was among those participants and has become a strong advocate of the scheme.

She and her husband, James, run an award-winning food hall on Schoolhill, Aberdeen, and also a mobile shop – Haigs Direct.

Julie Haig, of Haigs Food Hall, Aberdeen.

Mrs Haig said: “It has been great having an outside set of eyes to look into our business.

“Sometimes when you are involved in running a business you don’t see the wood for the trees, so to speak.

“It has just been very enlightening being able to share experiences with the peer network and also to get support from the mentor.”

