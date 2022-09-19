WildTrax aims to get more people out on safari in the Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray-based Land Rover adventure firm WildTrax is looking to grow its business all year round after joining a UK Government-backed scheme.

It is part of a new cohort on the Robert Gordon University (RGU) Help to Grow programme offering development opportunities for business leaders and their staff.

RGU is the only university delivering Help to Grow in Dundee, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands and Islands.

Nairn-based WildTrax hires out fully kitted out, “expedition standard” Land Rovers, with roof-top tents, offering customers the chance to enjoy their own Highland safari.

Craig Dutton, the firm’s general manager, started the latest RGU Help to Grow Programme earlier this month.

Mr Dutton said: “We have a fleet of Land Rovers and a host of satisfied customers.

“The next challenge for us is to grow our business throughout the whole year and to build our brand, with support from RGU.”

One-to-one support

Help to Grow is backed by £220 million of government funding, which covers 90% of the costs involved.

Participants benefit from one-to-one support from a mentor, access to a network of like-minded business leaders and a bespoke growth plan to help their business reach its full potential.

The scheme delivers 50 hours of leadership and management training over 12 weeks, with the aim of boosting business productivity and creating new jobs.

RGU lecturer and Help to Grow programme director David Gibbons-Wood said: “This is an excellent opportunity for business managers to hone their skills and develop local businesses.

“With the Help to Grow programme, delivered by professionals at Aberdeen Business School, we are fostering enterprise and breathing new life into the regional economy.”

The first cohort started in January and 16 firms successfully completed the programme.

Aberdeen businesswoman and mother-of-three Julie Haig was among those participants and has become a strong advocate of the scheme.

She and her husband, James, run an award-winning food hall on Schoolhill, Aberdeen, and also a mobile shop – Haigs Direct.

Mrs Haig said: “It has been great having an outside set of eyes to look into our business.

“Sometimes when you are involved in running a business you don’t see the wood for the trees, so to speak.

“It has just been very enlightening being able to share experiences with the peer network and also to get support from the mentor.”