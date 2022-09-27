13 jobs either gone or on the brink after Peterhead firm goes bust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
13 jobs either gone or on the brink after Peterhead firm goes bust

By Keith Findlay
September 27, 2022, 2:53 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 3:45 pm
GCG Shotblasting Services, Peterhead.
GCG Shotblasting Services, Peterhead.

A 30-year-old Peterhead shotblasting firm has gone bust, with most of the jobs among a 13-strong workforce axed.

Administrators said  GCG Shotblasting Services was a casualty of Covid after it struggled to recover from disruption caused by the pandemic.

Blair Nimmo and Geoff Jacobs, of Interpath Advisory, were appointed joint administrators on Monday.

This is, unfortunately, another company that has been adversely impacted as a result of Covid-19 delays and debt build up.”

Blair Nimmo, chief executive, Interpath advisory.

GCG Shotblasting Services operated from its own bespoke Peterhead facilities, as well as client locations.

It specialised in protective coatings for assets on and offshore, alongside other protection and maintenance work.

The firm had expanded its trading activities in recent years, while also investing in research and development to broaden its service offering.

Covid started firm’s collapse

Interpath said a reduction in on-site work due to lockdown restrictions and the cancellation of contracts stemming from Covid-19 “significantly” impacted revenue.

This and a fixed cost base led to losses and cash flow difficulties, KPMG’s former UK restructuring practice added.

Despite a recent uptick in activity and efforts made by the directors to turn the position round, there was just not enough cash to meet ongoing commitments and increased debt levels, Interpath said.

Blair Nimmo, of Interpath Advisory.

GCG Shotblasting Services ran out of options, unable to secure additional funding or investment, and went into voluntary administration.

Interpath said it was impossible for the business to keep trading, so most of its 13 employees were made redundant on Monday.

A few workers have been kept on for a short period to help with administrative matters.

Azets warns of business failures after Covid measures end

Blair Nimmo, joint administrator and chief executive, Interpath, said: “Despite the best efforts of the directors and improving activity across the market, this is, unfortunately, another company that has been adversely impacted as a result of Covid-19 delays and debt build-up.”

Asset sale

Geoff Jacobs, the joint administrator and managing director, Interpath, said: “This is a disappointing outcome for a long-established family-run business.

“We will now take steps to support the workforce and look to secure a sale of the assets, comprising primarily its property, plant and machinery, well-known business name, order book, work in progress and customer list. Interested parties should make contact in early course.”

