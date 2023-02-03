North-east adventure tourism projects riding high with cash injections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North-east adventure tourism projects riding high with cash injections

By Keith Findlay
February 3, 2023, 11:45 am
Opportunity North East wants to grow adventure tourism in the region. Image: Opportunity North East
Opportunity North East wants to grow adventure tourism in the region. Image: Opportunity North East

Work has started on two infrastructure projects as part of north-east ambitions to be a major destination for adventure tourism.

Economic development partnership Opportunity North East (One) has hailed it as “a fantastic next step”.

Cash secured by One through the Scottish Government’s Just Transition Fund (JTF) is helping to create new mountain biking/cycling facilities on Royal Deeside and in Aberdeen.

Nearly £400,000 is earmarked for two north-east projects

Community-led Tarland Development Group is building three new mountain bike routes at the Tarland Trails 2 site, using £215,000 of JTF money and other funding.

Image: Opportunity North East

A further £182,000 from the JTF has paved the way for social enterprise Transition Extreme to design and install a new pump track, a twisting, undulating circuit designed to be ridden completely by riders “pumping” – generating momentum by up and down body movements, instead of pedaling or pushing – at its Aberdeen beachfront site.

Last autumn One secured £2 million over two years from the JTF for its North East Adventure Tourism (Neat) project.

Neat aims to transform the region into a leading destination for adventure activities and sports by developing high-quality, sustainable facilities and low-carbon infrastructure.

Partnership approach

One is leading and co-funding the project, working with local businesses and partners including Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland, Scottish Enterprise, Aberdeenshire Council and VisitAberdeenshire.

Jennifer Craw, chief executive, One, said: “It is heartening to see this investment in new infrastructure at Tarland Trails and Transition Extreme.

“These projects support the adventure tourism ambition and sit alongside the existing Neat work to develop skills, business capabilities and regional events.”

Image: Opportunity North East

She added: “The Just Transition funding enables community and social enterprise projects to achieve their ambitions and deliver more of the facilities needed to make the region a world-class destination for adventure sports.

“The Neat project also delivers community and economic benefits, and sustainably manages the region’s natural capital.”

"The Just Transition funding enables community and social enterprise projects to achieve their ambitions and deliver more of the facilities needed to make the region a world-class destination for adventure sports."

Jennifer Craw, chief executive, Opportunity North East.

Jennifer Craw, chief executive, Opportunity North East.

Tarland Trails 2 adds a new network of mountain biking routes of varying degrees of difficulty to existing trails in the area, creating  an attraction for cyclists of all abilities.

Meanwhile, Transition Extreme has an ambitious plan to develop its site and activities.

The pump track is the first on-site investment that will appeal to all ages and abilities.

It will continue the extreme sports venue’s longstanding commitment to youth activity and skills development, while also helping to raise its profile to a wider range of people.

One’s projects tailor-made to drive forward north-east economy

