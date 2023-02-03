North-east adventure tourism projects riding high with cash injections

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work has started on two infrastructure projects as part of north-east ambitions to be a major destination for adventure tourism.

Economic development partnership Opportunity North East (One) has hailed it as “a fantastic next step”.

Cash secured by One through the Scottish Government’s Just Transition Fund (JTF) is helping to create new mountain biking/cycling facilities on Royal Deeside and in Aberdeen.

Nearly £400,000 is earmarked for two north-east projects

Community-led Tarland Development Group is building three new mountain bike routes at the Tarland Trails 2 site, using £215,000 of JTF money and other funding.

A further £182,000 from the JTF has paved the way for social enterprise Transition Extreme to design and install a new pump track, a twisting, undulating circuit designed to be ridden completely by riders “pumping” – generating momentum by up and down body movements, instead of pedaling or pushing – at its Aberdeen beachfront site.

Last autumn One secured £2 million over two years from the JTF for its North East Adventure Tourism (Neat) project.

Neat aims to transform the region into a leading destination for adventure activities and sports by developing high-quality, sustainable facilities and low-carbon infrastructure.

Partnership approach

One is leading and co-funding the project, working with local businesses and partners including Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland, Scottish Enterprise, Aberdeenshire Council and VisitAberdeenshire.

Jennifer Craw, chief executive, One, said: “It is heartening to see this investment in new infrastructure at Tarland Trails and Transition Extreme.

“These projects support the adventure tourism ambition and sit alongside the existing Neat work to develop skills, business capabilities and regional events.”

She added: “The Just Transition funding enables community and social enterprise projects to achieve their ambitions and deliver more of the facilities needed to make the region a world-class destination for adventure sports.

“The Neat project also delivers community and economic benefits, and sustainably manages the region’s natural capital.”

Tarland Trails 2 adds a new network of mountain biking routes of varying degrees of difficulty to existing trails in the area, creating an attraction for cyclists of all abilities.

Meanwhile, Transition Extreme has an ambitious plan to develop its site and activities.

The pump track is the first on-site investment that will appeal to all ages and abilities.

It will continue the extreme sports venue’s longstanding commitment to youth activity and skills development, while also helping to raise its profile to a wider range of people.

