Marc MacGregor returns to Wick while Joe Anderson signs new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Marc MacGregor returns to Wick while Joe Anderson signs new deal

By Callum Law
January 26, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 26, 2023, 8:54 am
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club

Wick Academy have been handed a double boost with Marc MacGregor returning to the club and Joe Anderson signing a contract extension.

Striker MacGregor played for the Scorries between 2015 and 2019, scoring 39 goals in 123 appearances.

The 28-year-old took a step back from football after that but has now rejoined the Harmsworth Park side.

Meanwhile, defender Anderson, 18, has penned a deal until the summer 2025 having established himself as a mainstay in the Academy defence over the last 18 months.

On MacGregor’s return, Wick player-manager Gary Manson said: “Marc bought a house which needed a lot of renovation and he’s a joiner so he did the work himself.

“Then about six months after that his girlfriend fell pregnant and he felt with everything in his personal life he couldn’t commit to training twice a week and travelling every second Saturday so he took a step back.

“It’s given him a bit of a refresh and hopefully he’s raring to go.

Wick defender Joe Anderson has signed a contract extension.

“Marc’s probably matured since his previous spell with us.

“It’s not like signing a 21-year-old who has never played in the league before, we know exactly what we’ll get with Marc.

“He’s a big strong boy who will lead the line well, hold the ball up for us, bring others into play and he knows where the net is.

“It’s something we’ve needed, since he left and with Steven Anderson leaving in the summer we’ve been looking for that player to lead the line, score goals, win headers, bring others into play.

“He’s the ideal player for us at this moment so I’m delighted to get him in.

“We’re getting a ready-made Highland League striker in his prime.”

Bright future ahead for defender

On Anderson committing his future to the club, Manson added: “Joe started training with us when he was 15 and I don’t think I’ve seen a player at that age train with the first-team and look so at home.

“I’m delighted he’s signed up for the next few years.

“He’s certainly got the potential to be one of the best defenders in the Highland League.

“He’s got the height and stature you need at centre-back, he only turned 18 in December and once he fills out a wee bit more he’ll be a fearsome opponent for all the strikers in the league.

“Joe is that already but he’ll mature and I’ve no doubt he’ll continue on the upward curve he’s on just now.

“He trains hard, he’s got the right attitude, he’s committed and he’s got quality so hopefully he can be one of the top defenders in the division.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
Mark Cowie hails Fraserburgh's display to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
Ryan Sargent nets hat-trick as Fraserburgh thrash Huntly to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Nairn County's Conor Gethins
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Fan James Jappy on his lifelong love of Buckie…
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
Brechin's Marc Scott scored after eight seconds - but says time far from up…
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
Lossiemouth's Lewis McAndrew wins appeal against Brechin red card
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
Stuart Anderson believes new signing Rhys Thomas fits Formartine profile
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
Barry Wilson says Darvel beating Aberdeen might surpass Celtic v Inverness upset - but…
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
Bryan Hay set to make 500th Fraserburgh appearance in Shield semi-final clash with Huntly
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
Rhys Thomas signs for Formartine United after leaving Cove Rangers

Most Read

1
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
Aberdeen linked with January transfer window swoop for Fulham centre-back
2
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
3
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
4
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
Man, 41, charged following six-hour armed police stand-off in Inverurie
5
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
6
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
7
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
8
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
Aberdeen man reignites 20-year campaign over ‘hidden’ dementia drugs in care homes
9
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
Pittodrie Pie outplays football team with silver medal at 2023 World Scotch Pie Championships…
10
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
Man who spat in woman’s face claims he only did it after she kicked…

More from Press and Journal

Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
Argyll's Digger Girl is a driving force behind women in construction
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
Award winning Inverurie bra fitter talks boobs and body confidence
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been left in the last chance saloon at Pittodrie
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
Elgin showbiz agent Albert Bonici brought The Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Who and Eric…
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
Go behind the scenes at HMT: Aberdeen theatre to restart popular public tours
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
Talk of the Town: Get booked in for bougie brunch in Aberdeen this weekend
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
Man battered with metal pole after accidentally sending explicit texts to friend's girlfriend
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
Blooming lovely: North-east florist shares secrets to growing your own sustainable flower garden
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
It's a family affair at The City Bar and Diner which is serving up…
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick Academy, has returned to the club
Restaurant review: Get your West African fix at Gidi Grill in Aberdeen

Editor's Picks

Most Commented