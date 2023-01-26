Marc MacGregor returns to Wick while Joe Anderson signs new deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wick Academy have been handed a double boost with Marc MacGregor returning to the club and Joe Anderson signing a contract extension.

Striker MacGregor played for the Scorries between 2015 and 2019, scoring 39 goals in 123 appearances.

The 28-year-old took a step back from football after that but has now rejoined the Harmsworth Park side.

Meanwhile, defender Anderson, 18, has penned a deal until the summer 2025 having established himself as a mainstay in the Academy defence over the last 18 months.

On MacGregor’s return, Wick player-manager Gary Manson said: “Marc bought a house which needed a lot of renovation and he’s a joiner so he did the work himself.

“Then about six months after that his girlfriend fell pregnant and he felt with everything in his personal life he couldn’t commit to training twice a week and travelling every second Saturday so he took a step back.

“It’s given him a bit of a refresh and hopefully he’s raring to go.

“Marc’s probably matured since his previous spell with us.

“It’s not like signing a 21-year-old who has never played in the league before, we know exactly what we’ll get with Marc.

“He’s a big strong boy who will lead the line well, hold the ball up for us, bring others into play and he knows where the net is.

“It’s something we’ve needed, since he left and with Steven Anderson leaving in the summer we’ve been looking for that player to lead the line, score goals, win headers, bring others into play.

“He’s the ideal player for us at this moment so I’m delighted to get him in.

“We’re getting a ready-made Highland League striker in his prime.”

Bright future ahead for defender

On Anderson committing his future to the club, Manson added: “Joe started training with us when he was 15 and I don’t think I’ve seen a player at that age train with the first-team and look so at home.

“I’m delighted he’s signed up for the next few years.

“He’s certainly got the potential to be one of the best defenders in the Highland League.

“He’s got the height and stature you need at centre-back, he only turned 18 in December and once he fills out a wee bit more he’ll be a fearsome opponent for all the strikers in the league.

“Joe is that already but he’ll mature and I’ve no doubt he’ll continue on the upward curve he’s on just now.

“He trains hard, he’s got the right attitude, he’s committed and he’s got quality so hopefully he can be one of the top defenders in the division.”