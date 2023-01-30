Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray

By Keith Findlay
January 30, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 30, 2023, 6:35 am
Ian Parfitt. Image: DCT Media
Ian Parfitt. Image: DCT Media

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Ian Parfitt, owner of Swim Whisperer in Moray, based in Lossiemouth.

He told us he would like private swim schools to become zero-rated for VAT, or exempted from the tax altogether, to put them on an equal footing with the public sector.

How and why did you start in business?

I gained my swimming teaching qualifications in the early 1990s and started working in the leisure industry in Wales. As soon as we moved to Moray I could see there was a real need for adult one-to-one private tuition, so decided to set up my own swim school.

Word soon circulated about the adult lessons but I was inundated with requests to start them for children too.

So, now my wife, Mandy, and I run two swimming businesses: Swim Whisperer In Moray for adults and teenagers; and Mandian Swim School for children.

How did you get to where you are today?

I had a real desire to encourage more adults and teenagers to take up swimming. For adults, there’s a stigma attached to not being able to swim or to being weak swimmers.

But I know there is a very high percentage of adults in the UK who either can’t swim or don’t swim well.

Many of my customers feel self-conscious in group settings, so it’s important for me to offer them a private facility in a relaxed environment where they feel comfortable.

Ian Parfitt in the pool with one of his learners. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Who helped you?

As well as being a swimming teacher, Mandy has helped immensely with starting and running the business. We called on a friend to help with our website.

A good accountant is important, and I have had great backing from Cathel Fraser at The Long Partnership in Elgin.

The Federation of Small Businesses is always on hand to give me advice on current legislation, and I’ve downloaded some of its legal document templates. These have helped save me money and time.

What’s the best piece of advice you have ever had?

My father always said to me when I was growing up to concentrate on working at something you are passionate about. When you become good at it people will want to pay for what you do. That advice has led me to where I am today.

What is your biggest mistake?

I wish I’d taken my dad’s advice sooner. Unfortunately, I spent a long time working for companies where I wasn’t passionate at all. Luckily, that has all changed.

Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What is your greatest achievement?

I have to say my two sons. In business, my greatest achievement is that Swim Whisperer In Moray is now regarded as the main adult and teenage swim specialist in the area. I’m very proud of having taught hundreds, if not thousands, of adults and teenagers to swim.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how can the government help?

With great difficulty. The Swimming Teachers Association is campaigning for the (UK) government to make private swim schools VAT zero-rated or exempt. This is already in place for the public sector.

We need a more level playing field that allows businesses like mine to compete fairly with the public sector, in order to increase the volume of lessons and students we can teach.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I hope to encourage more adults and young people to take up swimming lessons.

Teenagers have difficulty when it comes to learning to swim. At Swim Whisperer In Moray I work on a one-to-one or one-to-two basis, so no big groups and a real focus on the customer.

It would be a huge achievement to get more teenagers coming along so I can increase their confidence in the water.

What do you do to relax?

Stay completely away from chlorine. I relax at home with my wife watching Netflix or practicing yoga. When I do have spare time I love walking around the beautiful Moray countryside and I also play drums.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m not a great reader but absolutely love music. We’ve just finished watching Detectorists, a beautifully written and directed comedy by Mackenzie Crook.

What do you waste your money on?

In the current cost-of-living crisis I can’t really afford to waste money. But I do have a real problem, bordering on an obsession, with Dr Martens Boots and Fred Perry shirts.

Mr Parfitt has a weakness for Dr Martens. Image: Shutterstock

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

After checking emails and social media I take Louie for his morning walk. He’s my gorgeous, chocolate Chihuahua. This gives me time to think about the rest of the day.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a 2022 Toyota Yaris Cross. I’m not really into cars but one day, if business stays strong, my wife may actually get what she’s always wished for – a duck egg blue 1960-70s Morris Minor van.

More from our series

