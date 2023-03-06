It’s all about the freshest taste of the sea for Inverness business owner Sean Condon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Sean Condon, owner of Inverness fishmonger Scottish Premium Seafood.

How and why did you start in business?

I was very fortunate to grow up next to the river in the picturesque village of Beauly. I had an idyllic childhood messing abound in boats and building rafts, and I also fished all the lower stretches of the river, from the banks or in boats, right out to the firth.

This developed my love of being on or by the water, and of fishing and fish, a lifelong love that has got me where I am today.

On leaving school, I gained an apprenticeship as a carpenter and completed my time.

I very quickly started my own small construction company, which eventually led me to London.

It was there I became a director of a company procuring CLT – cross-laminated timber – from Europe, and designing and erecting projects throughout the UK and sometimes abroad.

I spent 18 years there and then, for various reasons – mainly missing family, friends and the Highlands – we came home.

My great friend Louis Maclean – whose family comes from Mallaig, from where they have fished for decades – and I both felt Inverness needed a top-quality fishmonger.

After much discussion, we finally committed to the project and opened Scottish Premium Seafood at Fairways Retail Centre last November.

How did you get to where you are today?

We wanted a shop that was very accessible to people travelling from afar and also for customers at the door. It had to be bright, open, modern and clean, with nothing to distract from the freshest, choicest seafood.

We always stock the most amazing, top quality, locally-sourced Scottish seafood, and we have a tank on the premises to keep our shellfish alive and in peak condition.

There’s no compromise on freshness or “the taste of the sea”. If fish is not sold on the day that it arrives, it is not sold at all.

We’ve been open only four months, but already built up a really strong base of regulars.

Time and again they insist on telling us how much Inverness needed us, which makes it all worthwhile.

Who helped you?

My family and friends have always been very supportive – they’ve listened to and understood my dream and do all they can to help.

I recently joined the Federation of Small Businesses and it has already been a big support, providing really useful information and lots of useful business contacts. I like the idea of everyone working together to help each other.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Opportunities are missed by most people because they come dressed in overalls and look like hard work.

What is your biggest mistake?

We all make mistakes, but I don’t dwell on them. Instead, I try to learn from them and move on positively, differently and better.

What is your greatest achievement?

My three beautiful children.

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs, and what should government do to help?

Starting a new business is tricky at the best of times, but it’s even trickier now. I’m in favour of the UK Government continuing to help with fuel costs after March – it will make a big difference. It’s galling to hear about the massive profits big energy companies are making.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Our long-term aim is to slowly build on the solid foundation we’ve already established.

Eventually, we’d like to expand to supply local restaurants and hotels, always following our ethos of freshness and quality.

It’s the heart of our brand and mission statement, with our logo proudly stating it’s Scottish and premium seafood.

Eventually, I want to enjoy a happy and healthy retirement – when the time is right.

What do you do to relax?

Train, lift weights, meditate and fish.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’ve Just read Billy Connolly’s book and am now on Dave Grohl, of the Foo Fighters. I love Your Honour on TV.

What do you waste your money on?

Buying whisky – I’m an avid collector.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Have a shower, meditate and then run through my “to do” list.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive n Audi S6. I’d prefer a six-seater van but my wife has put her foot down.