Local Business ‘Significant threat’ as Aberdeen businesses face energy skills crunch Net-zero minister says new report highlights need to forge better relationships with business By Allister Thomas May 23 2023, 5.26pm Share ‘Significant threat’ as Aberdeen businesses face energy skills crunch Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/local/5761537/aberdeen-chamber-business-breakfast-kpmg-report/ Copy Link 0 comment Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce CEO Russell Borthwick speaking at today's business breakfast. Image: AGCC/ Abermedia [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation