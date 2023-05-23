Dons daft SNP council co-leader offers little hope to Aberdeen FC on stadium funding

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

There is little cause of optimism on a change of heart for the city council to fund Aberdeen FC’s new beachfront stadium – despite a new man at the helm.

New SNP group leader Christian Allard was installed as council co-leader on Tuesday.

And with his new co-leader hat on, the Dons daft councillor ruled out any meaningful change of tact in talks with the football club on a stadium at Aberdeen beach.

Mr Allard was one of the 24 administration councillors who signed up to a power sharing agreement between the SNP and Liberal Democrats.

In it, they promised to “work with Aberdeen FC with an aim to deliver new sports facilities and a new stadium” as part of a £150 million regeneration of the city centre and beach.

But they later made clear public money would not be spent on building the new ground.

Last month, it transpired the stalemate over cash had meant there were no talks between city officials and Dons chiefs in 2023.

Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack last year heralded a predicted billion-pound boost the stadium could bring the city economy if it were built.

There may have been hopes of a fresh start in discussions on the stadium as former SNP co-leader Alex Nicoll stood down.

Mr Nicoll had been outspoken about the use of taxpayer cash on the replacement for Pittodrie, going so far as to urge colleagues to not even attend talks on it.

But Mr Allard, who has travelled the length of Scotland to support the Dons, told The P&J: “The partnership decision in the past stands. Our direction is the same, of course.”

He was watched on by Liberal Democrat co-leader Ian Yuill and a senior council communications officer.

Co-leader Allard’s recent controversy

French-born Allard – believed to be the first foreign national to lead the local authority – was voted in at an urgent meeting of councillors on Tuesday.

The emergency meeting meant a streamlined attendance, with only seven councillors afforded a vote on the change.

Labour and the Conservatives argued the matter should have gone to a meeting of all 45 colleagues.

But they were voted down four votes to three. Mr Allard was confirmed by the same margin.

Aberdeen Labour chief Barney Crockett was the unsuccessful challenger for the council leadership.

He emerged from the council chamber shrugging it off with the words of Marlon Brando.

“I coulda been a contender!” he laughed to reporters.

But the concerns raised in the chamber by Labour colleague Ross Grant channelled community outrage at Mr Allard’s performance as anti-poverty convener.

Only last month he survived a confidence vote in that role, having led the charge to slash funding for a music charity working with some the city’s most deprived children in his Torry and Ferryhill councillor.

Mr Grant said they could not “in good conscience” support Mr Allard being given a promotion so soon after that.

But Mr Allard vowed to continue on as anti-poverty convener too.