Dons daft SNP council co-leader offers little hope to Aberdeen FC on stadium funding

There might be a new council co-leader at Aberdeen City Council but the stance on public cash for the Dons beachfront stadium plans remains.

By Alastair Gossip
New Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard travelled to Hampden Park to watch Aberdeen FC play Celtic in the League Cup final in November 2016 at Scotland's national stadium.
New Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard travelled to Hampden Park to watch Aberdeen FC play Celtic in the League Cup final in November 2016.

There is little cause of optimism on a change of heart for the city council to fund Aberdeen FC’s new beachfront stadium – despite a new man at the helm.

New SNP group leader Christian Allard was installed as council co-leader on Tuesday.

And with his new co-leader hat on, the Dons daft councillor ruled out any meaningful change of tact in talks with the football club on a stadium at Aberdeen beach.

Lib Dem council co-leader Ian Yuill and his new SNP counterpart Christian Allard. The new man offered little hope for those wanting public cash for a new Aberdeen FC stadium. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Lib Dem council co-leader Ian Yuill and his new SNP counterpart Christian Allard. The new man offered little hope for those wanting public cash for a new Aberdeen FC stadium. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Mr Allard was one of the 24 administration councillors who signed up to a power sharing agreement between the SNP and Liberal Democrats.

In it, they promised to “work with Aberdeen FC with an aim to deliver new sports facilities and a new stadium” as part of a £150 million regeneration of the city centre and beach.

‘The direction is the same’: No movement from new co-leader on cash for new Aberdeen FC stadium

But they later made clear public money would not be spent on building the new ground.

Last month, it transpired the stalemate over cash had meant there were no talks between city officials and Dons chiefs in 2023.

Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack last year heralded a predicted billion-pound boost the stadium could bring the city economy if it were built.

There may have been hopes of a fresh start in discussions on the stadium as former SNP co-leader Alex Nicoll stood down.

Former SNP council co-leader Alex Nicoll and Lib Dem Ian Yuill speaking on concerns for Aberdeen city centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Former SNP council co-leader Alex Nicoll and Lib Dem Ian Yuill speaking on concerns for Aberdeen city centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Mr Nicoll had been outspoken about the use of taxpayer cash on the replacement for Pittodrie, going so far as to urge colleagues to not even attend talks on it.

But Mr Allard, who has travelled the length of Scotland to support the Dons, told The P&J: “The partnership decision in the past stands. Our direction is the same, of course.”

He was watched on by Liberal Democrat co-leader Ian Yuill and a senior council communications officer.

Co-leader Allard’s recent controversy

French-born Allard – believed to be the first foreign national to lead the local authority – was voted in at an urgent meeting of councillors on Tuesday.

The emergency meeting meant a streamlined attendance, with only seven councillors afforded a vote on the change.

Aberdeen Labour leader Barney Crockett made a run for the council's top job. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Labour leader Barney Crockett made a run for the council’s top job. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Labour and the Conservatives argued the matter should have gone to a meeting of all 45 colleagues.

But they were voted down four votes to three. Mr Allard was confirmed by the same margin.

Aberdeen Labour chief Barney Crockett was the unsuccessful challenger for the council leadership.

He emerged from the council chamber shrugging it off with the words of Marlon Brando.

“I coulda been a contender!” he laughed to reporters.

Labour could not ‘in good conscience’ back Allard as new council co-leader

But the concerns raised in the chamber by Labour colleague Ross Grant channelled community outrage at Mr Allard’s performance as anti-poverty convener.

Only last month he survived a confidence vote in that role, having led the charge to slash funding for a music charity working with some the city’s most deprived children in his Torry and Ferryhill councillor.

Mr Grant said they could not “in good conscience” support Mr Allard being given a promotion so soon after that.

But Mr Allard vowed to continue on as anti-poverty convener too.

The future of Aberdeen

