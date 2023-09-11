New boss in hotseat at Banchory-based Bancon Group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New boss in hotseat at Banchory-based Bancon Group

John Irvine retires from the CEO's role, paving the way for Industry veteran Kevin McColgan to take over the helm.

By Keith Findlay
Kevin McColgan, the new chief executive at Bancon Group.
Kevin McColgan, the new chief executive at Bancon Group. Image: Big Partnership

Aberdeenshire-headquartered construction firm Bancon Group has a new chief executive.

Kevin McColgan is in the hotseat following the retirement of John Irvine.

The new boss’s past jobs include a stint as construction manager in the west of Scotland for north-east housebuilder Steart Milne Homes.

He had a similar role in the housebuilding division of Elgin and Stirling-based Robertson Group.

From apprentice joiner to company boss

Before joining Bancon he was managing director in Scotland for Lovells, part of construction and regeneration company Morgan Sindall Group, having joined the business in 2017 as operations director.

Mr McColgan started his career as an apprentice joiner before progressing into managerial roles. His career to date spans 30 years in the construction industry.

A Bancon Homes development, Eden, in Aberdeen.
A Bancon Homes development, Eden, in Aberdeen. Image: Bancon Homes

Banchory-based Bancon Group comprises Bancon Homes, Bancon Construction and Deeside Timberframe. The 48-year-old group employs more than 250 people across operations in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, the Highlands, Tayside and the central belt.

Mr Irvine, a former finance director at Stewart Milne Group, had led the business since February 2015.

John Irvine, whose retirement has paved the way for a new CEO at Bancon Group.
John Irvine, whose retirement has paved the way for a new CEO at Bancon Group.

Bancon Group chairman Bob McAlpine said: “We’ve been working on a strong succession plan for a number of months, including the search for the right replacement.

“We’re very pleased to have found someone of Kevin’s calibre and experience. Kevin has a strong track-record of bringing teams together to deliver results. He is committed to quality, service, health and safety, and has experience in driving the right attitudes, ambition and culture throughout an organisation. I am confident the group will be in safe hands.”

Mr McAlpine added: “The board would like to acknowledge John’s positive contribution over the last eight and a half years and thank him for his unstinting efforts in reshaping and growing the business.”

Banchory Group chairman Bob McAlpine.
Banchory Group chairman Bob McAlpine.

Looking forward to his new role, Mr McColgan said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Bancon Group at an exciting time. John has laid the foundations for strong, sustainable growth which has been consistently delivered for a number of years. I’m looking forward to building on that success and driving further growth, efficiency, quality and service.”

Sales across Bancon businesses bounced back strongly after Covid hit

Bancon Group’s last set of published accounts show turnover soared 55% to £114 million in the year to March 2022, compared with Covid-impacted trading in 2020-21.

Sales were up by 24% when compared with comparable pre-pandemic years.

The group, founded in 1975, is owned by the family of James Burnett of Leys, 82, who also own the Leys Estate. Mr Burnett’s eldest son, Alexander, is Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West.

