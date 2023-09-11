New boss in hotseat at Banchory-based Bancon Group

Aberdeenshire-headquartered construction firm Bancon Group has a new chief executive.

Kevin McColgan is in the hotseat following the retirement of John Irvine.

The new boss’s past jobs include a stint as construction manager in the west of Scotland for north-east housebuilder Steart Milne Homes.

He had a similar role in the housebuilding division of Elgin and Stirling-based Robertson Group.

From apprentice joiner to company boss

Before joining Bancon he was managing director in Scotland for Lovells, part of construction and regeneration company Morgan Sindall Group, having joined the business in 2017 as operations director.

Mr McColgan started his career as an apprentice joiner before progressing into managerial roles. His career to date spans 30 years in the construction industry.

Banchory-based Bancon Group comprises Bancon Homes, Bancon Construction and Deeside Timberframe. The 48-year-old group employs more than 250 people across operations in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, the Highlands, Tayside and the central belt.

Mr Irvine, a former finance director at Stewart Milne Group, had led the business since February 2015.

Bancon Group chairman Bob McAlpine said: “We’ve been working on a strong succession plan for a number of months, including the search for the right replacement.

“We’re very pleased to have found someone of Kevin’s calibre and experience. Kevin has a strong track-record of bringing teams together to deliver results. He is committed to quality, service, health and safety, and has experience in driving the right attitudes, ambition and culture throughout an organisation. I am confident the group will be in safe hands.”

Mr McAlpine added: “The board would like to acknowledge John’s positive contribution over the last eight and a half years and thank him for his unstinting efforts in reshaping and growing the business.”

Looking forward to his new role, Mr McColgan said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Bancon Group at an exciting time. John has laid the foundations for strong, sustainable growth which has been consistently delivered for a number of years. I’m looking forward to building on that success and driving further growth, efficiency, quality and service.”

Sales across Bancon businesses bounced back strongly after Covid hit

Bancon Group’s last set of published accounts show turnover soared 55% to £114 million in the year to March 2022, compared with Covid-impacted trading in 2020-21.

Sales were up by 24% when compared with comparable pre-pandemic years.

The group, founded in 1975, is owned by the family of James Burnett of Leys, 82, who also own the Leys Estate. Mr Burnett’s eldest son, Alexander, is Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West.