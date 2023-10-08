Aberdeen firm Mods helps nurture rising stars of women’s football

Aberdeen-based digital technology company Mods has renewed its commitment to helping produce the next generation of top women footballers.

If the young girl stars at Aberdeen FC go on to play at the highest level, the firm will have played no small part in their success.

It is the fifth year in a row that Mods, based on Albyn Place, has sponsored playing strips and training kits for AFC teams.

Supporting young Dons

The latest deal sees the company backing AFC Ladies’ under-16s National Academy Programme (NAP) team throughout the 2023-24 season.

Mods’ logo is prominently displayed on the team’s new home kit, training kit and warm-up tops.

Tim Bell, chief customer support officer, Mods, said: “We are extremely proud to be sponsoring the stars of tomorrow and playing a role in the development of girls’ and women’s football in the region.

“For the sport to continue its upward trajectory, investment in the grassroots game is essential. We hope that by sponsoring the team, we can have a positive impact on the next generation of women’s footballers coming through the ranks in the north-east.”

National programme aims to help young Scottish players follow in footsteps of Spain’s World Cup stars

NAP is the Scottish Women’s Football initiative aimed at nurturing young talent in the game.

It is hoped the scheme will lead to Scottish players someday emulating the likes of World Cup winning Spaniards Aitana Bonmati, Salma Paralluelo and Jenni Hermoso.

AFC’s under-16s NAP team is part of a development structure for girls. It is a feeder for the club’s SWPL1 team on a pathway to the most senior level of women’s football in Scotland.

Players can enter the AFC Ladies system at under-seven level, with the under-18s being the final step before the senior team.

‘Invaluable’ support

Martin Allan, the under-16s NAP head coach, said: “We would like to thank Mods for its continued support of the Aberdeen FC Women’s set-up. This type of financial support is invaluable and helps to ensure that maximum resources are devoted to the development of young players.”

Mods is a developer of software used by some of the best-known companies in the global energy sector and other industries.