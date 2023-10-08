Aberdeen firm Mods helps nurture rising stars of women’s football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen firm Mods helps nurture rising stars of women’s football

Granite City business backs Aberdeen FC girls on path to success.

By Keith Findlay
Tim Bell, of Mods, with Aberdeen FC starlets Emily Smith and Erin Carrol.
Tim Bell, of Mods, with Aberdeen FC starlets Emily Smith and Erin Carrol. Image: Big Partnership

Aberdeen-based digital technology company Mods has renewed its commitment to helping produce the next generation of top women footballers.

If the young girl stars at Aberdeen FC go on to play at the highest level, the firm will have played no small part in their success.

It is the fifth year in a row that Mods, based on Albyn Place, has sponsored playing strips and training kits for AFC teams.

Supporting young Dons

The latest deal sees the company backing AFC Ladies’ under-16s National Academy Programme (NAP) team throughout the 2023-24 season.

Mods’ logo is prominently displayed on the team’s new home kit, training kit and warm-up tops.

Aberdeen FC Ladies U-16s with, left, Scott Smith, and Tim Bell, chief product officer and chief customer support officer respectively at Mods.
Aberdeen FC Ladies U-16s with, left, Scott Smith, and Tim Bell, chief product officer and chief customer support officer respectively at Mods. Image: Big Partnership

Tim Bell, chief customer support officer, Mods, said: “We are extremely proud to be sponsoring the stars of tomorrow and playing a role in the development of girls’ and women’s football in the region.

“For the sport to continue its upward trajectory, investment in the grassroots game is essential. We hope that by sponsoring the team, we can have a positive impact on the next generation of women’s footballers coming through the ranks in the north-east.”

National programme aims to help young Scottish players follow in footsteps of Spain’s World Cup stars

NAP is the Scottish Women’s Football initiative aimed at nurturing young talent in the game.

It is hoped the scheme will lead to Scottish players someday emulating the likes of World Cup winning Spaniards Aitana Bonmati, Salma Paralluelo and Jenni Hermoso.

Spain's incredible Fifa World Cup winners.
Spain’s incredible Fifa World Cup winners. Image: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire.

AFC’s under-16s NAP team is part of a development structure for girls. It is a feeder for the club’s SWPL1 team on a pathway to the most senior level of women’s football in Scotland.

Players can enter the AFC Ladies system at under-seven level, with the under-18s being the final step before the senior team.

‘Invaluable’ support

Martin Allan, the under-16s NAP head coach, said: “We would like to thank Mods for its continued support of the Aberdeen FC Women’s set-up. This type of financial support is invaluable and helps to ensure that maximum resources are devoted to the development of young players.”

Mods is a developer of software used by some of the best-known companies in the global energy sector and other industries.

Conversation