Aberdeen firm STC Insiso living the American dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen firm STC Insiso living the American dream

Earnings across the pond have just received another boost.

By Keith Findlay
STC Insiso chief executive Mark Rushton.
STC Insiso chief executive Mark Rushton.. Image: Bold St Media

A new contract win for Aberdeen firm STC Insiso in the US takes its total revenue haul from North America to date to more than £1.4 million.

The latest deal will see the business performance and risk control specialist deliver its investigation and assurance product, Comet Investigate, to Pilot Water Solutions (PWS).

Texas-based water logistics company PWS wanted to improve its understanding of “undesirable events and near misses” in its operations. It turned to STC Insiso and its root cause analysis tool for help.

Transatlantic triumphs

PWS joins the Aberdeen firm’s growing portfolio of clients in North America.

The list also includes Cummins, McDermott and Texas-based oil and gas operator Western Midstream.

STC Insiso is now mulling the recruitment of a business development manager in Texas to pursue more opportunities there.

‘Exciting time’ for STC Insiso

Chief executive Mark Rushton said: “It is an exciting time for the company as we grow our presence in North America and welcome another valued international customer.

“I am extremely proud of the team behind Comet, which has existed for just over a decade and continues to evolve each year in terms of the product’s capabilities and the range of clients which we serve.”

Most of the North American revenue to date has been generated by Comet since its US market launch in 2019.

Keith Barclay, investor, BGF, Mark Rushton, chief executive, STC Insiso and Arrash Nekonam, chief technology officer, STC Insiso. Image: STC Insiso.
STC Insiso secured a £2m investment from BGF earlier this year. Pictured ares l-r Keith Barclay, investor, BGF, Mark Rushton, chief executive, STC Insiso and Arrash Nekonam, chief technology officer, STC Insiso. Image: STC Insiso.

STC Insiso was created in 2021 through the merger of STC Global, which was already helping client firms improve their performance, and software development services firm Insiso.

Its activities span software development, project management, health and safety, and a variety of other business performance improvement services. The firm’s products are widely used in the oil and gas, construction, marine and utility sectors, among others.

Although most of the team support their international customer base from the company’s Aberdeen headquarters, several staff work remotely from overseas locations.

As well as the contract win with PWS, STC Insiso has formed a commercial and innovation partnership with engineering and construction company McDermott.

Texas-based McDermott is said to have contributed to the development of “invaluable functionality” within the Comet platform” and helped STC Insiso secure new business.

£2m cash injection

Recent success for the Aberdeen firm on the other side of the Atlantic comes hot-on-the-heels of a £2m investment by BGF, which is backed by some of the UK’s biggest banks.

STC Insiso’s overall revenue totalled £4m in 2022 and the annual figure was expecteded to grow significantly over the next two to four years. As of April 2022, soon after a move to new headquarters on Waterloo Quay, the headcount stood at nearly 30.

More from Local Business

Colin Duncan, of CMD Coatings.
Bullet Liner business brilliant for Aberdeen self-starter Colin Duncan
Galley Fish and Chip Shop pictured. Image: Google Maps
Popular Lossie chipper reveals extension plans, changes at Elgin’s Maryhill Group medical practice go-ahead…
The area has some of Scotland's finest mountains.
Highland area with some of the finest glens and bens 'overdue' national park status,…
A site has been chosen for the new broch in Caithness. Image Bob Marshall
Site chosen in Caithness for the first broch to be built in Scotland in…
Ord Group truck in highland setting
You might be surprised at what The Ord Group can offer
Kate Forbes at the launch of Highland Renewables in Inverness with Yvonne Crook from Highland Tourism CIC and George Baxter, from GreenPower Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Renewables giant helps power Kate Forbes roadshows
Batchen Street Coffee shop in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
Popular speciality coffee shop dubbed 'best cafe in Elgin' goes on the market
Sam Mainland and Willie Duncan smiling at camera on Elgin High Street,
Parking headaches, traffic cones in the fountain and so many vapes: A day on…
View of the former Lossie bar. Image: Domus Leaseholders
Revealed: Former Lossie bar goes up for auction just months after new proposals were…
The plans have sparked a debate online
Supersized response to McDonald's plans to open in Aviemore
3

Conversation