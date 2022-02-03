Commercial property: Public buildings around Scotland to go under the hammer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shepherd Commercial Auctions (SCA) has been appointed to market for sale a variety of public sector properties on behalf of the Scottish Government.

The contract will encompass a “broad range of public bodies” and is for an initial two-year period, with an option to extend.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors said its commercial auctions arm was likely to operate four auctions on behalf of the government each year.

The company also said it was too early at this stage to identify specific properties.

It added: “The contract is Scotland-wide and covers a broad range of public sector properties.”

First auction this quarter

The first auction is scheduled to take place online in the first quarter of this year.

SCA’s appointment comes in the wake of the division securing £6 million of property sales from start-up within its first year of operation.

Its biggest auction to date took place last October and saw 30 lots going under the hammer, delivering property sales worth a total of £3.55m.

Shepherd partner Kevin Bell said the government deal “acknowledges the benefits to be had from selling a range of properties at an auction managed by a professional chartered surveying practice with a range of specialist surveyors based across the length and breadth of the country.”

SCA offers Holyrood “extensive expertise coupled with in-depth local market knowledge,” he added.

A government spokesman said: “Shepherd Commercial Auctions were chosen through the results of a robust tendering process.

“Their experience as an established player in the Scottish commercial property marketplace ensures they will be able to provide strategic advice on the optimal disposal of a range of public sector land and buildings at auction.”

Benefits of online auctions include speedy transactions together with the ability to achieve best value from a transparent and competitive livestream process open to all, the spokesman added.

Shepherd has 34 offices around Scotland, including north and north-east branches in Aberdeen, Elgin, Fraserburgh, Inverness, Oban and Peterhead.

