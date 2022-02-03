Commercial property: Public buildings around Scotland to go under the hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Commercial property: Public buildings around Scotland to go under the hammer

By Keith Findlay
February 3, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 3, 2022, 11:55 am
Shepherd Commercial Auctions (SCA) has been appointed to market for sale a variety of public sector properties on behalf of the Scottish Government.

The contract will encompass a “broad range of public bodies” and is for an initial two-year period, with an option to extend.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors said its commercial auctions arm was likely  to operate four auctions on behalf of the government each year.

The company also said it was too early at this stage to identify specific properties.

It added: “The contract is Scotland-wide and covers a broad range of public sector properties.”

First auction this quarter

The first auction is scheduled to take place online in the first quarter of this year.

SCA’s appointment comes in the wake of the division securing £6 million of property sales from start-up within its first year of operation.

Its biggest auction to date took place last October and saw 30 lots going under the hammer, delivering property sales worth a total of £3.55m.

Shepherd partner Kevin Bell said the government deal “acknowledges the benefits to be had from selling a range of properties at an auction managed by a professional chartered surveying practice with a range of specialist surveyors based across the length and breadth of the country.”

SCA offers Holyrood “extensive expertise coupled with in-depth local market knowledge,” he added.

Kevin Bell, partner, Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

A government spokesman said: “Shepherd Commercial Auctions were chosen through the results of a robust tendering process.

“Their experience as an established player in the Scottish commercial property marketplace ensures they will be able to provide strategic advice on the optimal disposal of a range of public sector land and buildings at auction.”

Benefits of online auctions include speedy transactions together with the ability to achieve best value from a transparent and competitive livestream process open to all, the spokesman added.

Shepherd has 34 offices around Scotland, including north and north-east branches in Aberdeen, Elgin, Fraserburgh, Inverness, Oban and Peterhead.

