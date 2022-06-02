CBRE study shows changing shape of office requirements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Scotland business

CBRE study shows changing shape of office requirements

By Keith Findlay
June 2, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 2, 2022, 9:22 am
CBRE's latest research offers insights into the changing world of work.
CBRE's latest research offers insights into the changing world of work.

Survey findings from CBRE show a growing number of businesses expect to increase their office footprint, despite remote and hybrid work arrangements.

Twelve months ago, one-third of companies were expecting to expand physically over the next three years.

This has now risen to over 40% overall, with the figure spiralling to 60% in the technology sector, CBRE said.

After a period of huge uncertainty there is more clarity emerging over the direction of future real estate strategy.”

Amy Tyler, associate director, CBRE Aberdeen.

The global commercial property giant also found a large majority of businesses (68%) expect to be promoting a more regular return to the office by the middle of this year.

More than two-thirds (70%) currently support a voluntary return, with only 6% insisting staff are back in the office full time.

More than seven in 10 companies surveyed (72%) are moving towards hybrid working.

Firms adjusting to ‘new reality’

Amy Tyler, associate director based in CBRE’s Aberdeen office, said: “Office occupiers face a complex matrix of issues as they adjust to and indeed shape a new reality.

“After a period of huge uncertainty there is more clarity emerging over the direction of future real estate strategy, with only a small minority of companies reporting no change.”

Ms Tyler added: “Acceptance, or endorsement of the reality of hybrid working patterns has gained traction, with employee time being divided more equally between home and office.

“Sometimes though this does just amount to vague statements of intent.

“There is undoubtedly a clear need for strong senior-level messaging and change management to guide employees through this phase.”

Amy Tyler, CBRE.

Nearly 90% of firms questioned by CBRE indicated they would be making changes to their commercial property strategy as a result of the pandemic.

The Charting the Future of the Workplace survey also highlighted the growing importance of workplace strategy, compared with the same period a year ago.

Companies are increasingly looking to increase collaborative areas – up from 36% to 63% – and revisiting design standards, up from 22% to 50%.

Strategies focused on upgrading or increasing workplace amenities – up from 9% to 36% – or altering layouts to provide more open space have also grown in popularity.

For example, CBRE client Esson Properties incorporated break-out spaces, lounges and sit-down “Zoom areas” when creating its “plug-and-play” accommodation at Blenheim Gate in Aberdeen.

Esson Properties’ “plug-and-play” space at Blenheim Gate in Aberdeen.

The survey also revealed a heightened desire for health and wellness to be at the heart of new workplace strategies, with 41% of companies questioned citing this as important.

Market changes have also led to increased popularity for the flexible, or “flex”,  office market.

The proportion of companies for whom flex space is less than 10% of their total portfolio is expected to drop from 86% now to 41% in two years’ time.

Offices are busier but for many firms, remote or hybrid working is the way forward.

CBRE director Alistair Urquhart said: “We are seeing occupiers using their lease events as an opportunity to review their real estate portfolios

“Often the increase in flex has been driven by a means of entering new markets, and occupiers using this model for smaller office locations or where flexibility is desired.

“There is strong demand for not just serviced offices but also second-hand spaces, with good quality fit-outs.

“The desire of occupiers to expand into new markets is also consistent with flex office providers looking to do the same.”

Blenheim Gate in Aberdeen.

Angela Lowe, senior director in CBRE’s Edinburgh office, said companies must decide how much personal autonomy to allow as they try to strike the right balance between office and home working.

Ms Lowe added: “Over half of companies aspire to an equal mix of office and remote-based work – up from 29% last year, while 38% think their workers will be at the office for three or more days per week.”

More on commercial property

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]