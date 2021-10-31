Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First Class 2021: Primary 1 photos from schools across the north and north-east PART 1

By First Class team
October 31, 2021, 5:00 pm
Welcome to First Class 2021 — our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across the region.

We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes.

When are they in the newspaper?

The images below will be printed in a special keepsake supplement in The Press and Journal on Monday November 1.

If you miss it, you can order back copies by phoning Freephone 0800 904 7260.

Where can I buy the photos?

To search for and order photos visit our photo sales website at: photoshopscotland.newsprints.co.uk.

(Note: some photos may have been submitted by the schools themselves. In this case we are unable to sell copies but you can contact your school direct.)

When are the other schools being published?

For a full guide to all of the featured schools, visit our First Class 2021 guide.

First Class 2021

Countesswells Primary School
St Gerardine’s Primary School, P1S
Riverbank Primary School, P1M
Seaton Primary School
St Gerardine’s Primary School, P1G
Riverbank Primary School, P1L
St Peter’s RC School, P1R
St Peter’s RC School, P1M
Arduthie Primary School, P1MS
Arduthie Primary School, P1M
Arduthie Primary School, P1W
Drumblade Primary School
Fettercairn Primary School
Inverallochy Primary School
Towie Primary School
Findochty Primary School
Dyke Primary School
Fetterangus Primary School
Ellon Primary School P1/2B
Ellon Primary School P1/2A
Fraserburgh North Primary School
Dyce Primary School, P1T
Kellands Primary School, P1C
St Sylvester’s RC Primary School
Dyce Primary School, P1B
Dyce Primary School, P1LR
Cults Primary School, P1A
Cults Primary School, P1CC
Kellands Primary School, P1O
Cults Primary School, P1D
Lundavra Primary P1 Class and Teacher Mrs Diane Gilchrist
Lundavra P1 Class with Teacher Miss Eilidh Heger
Dunbeath Primary School
UIva Primary School
Glenelg Primary School
Loch Duich Primary School
Aviemore Primary School with Ms Eilidh Ross and Ms Sulekha Millar</p> <p>
Pairc Primary School
Ardersier Primary School
Cauldeen Primary School P1s
Mallaig Primary School, P1 English Medium
Mallaig Primary School, P1 Class Gaelic Medium
Bunessan Primary School, P1 Gaelic Class
Kirkhill Primary School P1 F
Kirkhill Primary School P1 FN
Bunessan Primary School, P1 English Medium
Cauldeen Primary School, Butterfly room
Tong Primary School, English Medium Class 1, with Mrs Cheesman
Tong Primary School, Gaelic Medium P1, with Miss Munro
Balivanich Primary School, P1 class English medium
Balivanich Primary School, P1 class Gaelic medium
Strathpeffer Primary School
Bridgend Primary School, P1A
Crown Primary School
Rockfield Primary School, P1 Gaelic Bun Sgoil Achadh na Creige Class
Rockfield Primary School, P1A
Rockfield Primary School, P1B
Tiree Primary School
Bridgend Primary School, P1B
Newmore Primary School

 

