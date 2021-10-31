First Class 2021: Where and when to find your school’s photo

First Class 2021 is here! It’s our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across the region.

We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes.

Over the next fortnight we’ll be publishing online galleries and special Press and Journal souvenir printed supplements of P1 class photos from schools across the North and North-East.

This is your complete guide to where to find each school photo online and in print.

Which schools will be featured?

Part 1: Countesswells, St Gerardine’s, Riverbank, Seaton, Riverbank, St Peter’s, Arduthie, Drumblade, Fettercairn, Inverallochy, Towie, Findochty, Dyke, Fetterangus, Ellon, Fraserburgh North, Dyce, Kellands, St Sylvester’s, Cults, Lundavra, Dunbeath, UIva, Glenelg, Loch Duich, Aviemore, Pairc, Ardersier, Cauldeen, Mallaig, Bunessan, Kirkhill, Cauldeen, Tong, Balivanich, Strathpeffer, Bridgend, Crown, Rockfield, Tiree, Bridgend, Newmore.

Part 2: Portgordon, Rothiemay, Logie, Hopeman, Kinellar, Logie Coldstone, Bishopmill, Glashieburn, Alves, Kinneff, Kinellar, Slains, Bishopmill, Laurencekirk, Mile End, Laurencekirk, Mile End, Laurencekirk, Marykirk, Insch, Maud, Keig, Fordyce, Glenbervie, Insch, Kennethmont, Mile End, Mile End, Craighill, Craighill, Lochdar, Gairloch, Coulhill, Auldearn, Lochdonhead, Tomnacross, Newtown Park, Kaimhill, St Joseph’s, Burnhaven, Elrick, Kaimhill, Forgue, Charleston, Manor Park,

Bervie.

Part 3: Barthol, Boddam, Craigievar, Crathes, Crathie, Johnshaven, Kincardine O’Neil, Kininmonth, Uryside, Durris, Newmachar, Fintry, Strichen, Pitmedden, Greenbrae, Newmachar, Greenbrae, Lathallan, Monymusk, Kintore, Mill O’Forest, Lochinver, Resolis, Achiltibuie, Hilton, Inverness, St Columba’s, Oban, Park, Baulnaluib, Keiss, Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Righ, Craignish, Eoligarry, Dalneigh, St Bride’s, Reay, Fraserburgh South Park, Kirkhill, Rathen, Cluny, Cultercullen, Dunnottar, Maud, Lairhillock, Foveran, Kirkhill, Port Erroll.

Part 4: Brimmond, Meiklemill, Hillside, Portlethen, Keith, Ardross, Lybster, Glenurquhart, Farr, Inverness, Auchtertyre, Kilchuimen, Cannich Bridge, Lochcarron, Castlebay on Barra, Dunbeg, Milton of Leys, Tarbert Academy, Dunvegan.

Part 5: Hazlehead, Sunnybank, Crombie, St Andrews, Dornoch, Golspie, Lochardill, Kyle, Tongue, Arrochar, Alvie, Watten, St Joseph’s, Macdiarmid, Noss, Muirtown, Milton of Leys, Halkirk, Acharacle, Munlochy.

Part 6: Auchterellon, Westhill, Gilcomstoun, Anna Ritchie School, Heathryburn, Middleton Park, Westhill, Gilcomstoun, Banff, Auchterellon, Heathryburn, Anna Ritchie School, Auchterellon, Inveraray, Dalmally, Sgoil Nan Loch, Croy, Rosebank

Milton, Kilchoan.

Part 7: Balmedie, Finzean, Skene Square, Walker Road, Dunnecht, Ordiquhill, St Cyrus, Airyhal, Sandhaven, Hatton Cruden, Lumsden, Pitfour, Quarryhill, Broomhill, Echt, Auchnagatt, Lochpots, Luthermuir, Holy Family, Milltimber, Gordon, Portknockie, Stuartfield, Tarland, Cullen, Meethill, Oyne, Culter, Fernielea, Gourdon, Monquhitter, Old Rayne, St Fergus, Tipperty, Auchterless, Banavie, Inshes, Edderton, Caol, Kinlochewe, Teanassie.

Part 8: Buchanhaven, Catterline, Buchanhaven, Muirfield, Alehousewells, Alford, Robert Gordon’s College, Fishermoss, Kingsford, Kittybrewster, Poolewe, Eigg, Kyleakin, Gledfield, Bonar Bridge, Southlodge.

Part 9: Arnage, Clatt, Portlethen, Danestone, Ferryhill, Meldrum, Loirston, Anderson’s, Fishermoss, Cradlehall, Kinlochleven, Ardgour, Dochgarroch, Strathgarve, St Columba’s.

Part 10: Rayne North, Premnay, Bramble Brae, Braehead, Scotstown, Strathburn, Tullos, Strathburn, Bracoden, Borrowfield, Scoraig, Thrumster, Muck, Tore, Ullapool, Lochaline.

Part 11: West End, Millbank, Keithhall, Midmill, Kemnay, Aberchirder, Banchory-Devenick, Clerkhill, Stoneywood, New Pitsligo, Tullynessle, Peterhead, King Edward, Cults, Rothienorman, Logie Durno.

Part 12: Dales Park, Abbotswell, Milne’s, Tyrie, Cornhill, Udny Green, Tarves, Crudie, Skene, Kingswells, Redmyre, New Deer, Drumoak, Fyvie, Methlick, Mintlaw, Rosehearty, St Combs, Tough, Whitehills, Westpark.

When will each school be featured?

Part 1: Gallery online at 4pm on Sunday October 31 | Printed supplement in The Press and Journal on November 1

Part 2: Gallery online at 4pm on November 1 | Printed supplement in The Press and Journal on November 2

Part 3: Gallery online at 4pm on November 2 | Printed supplement in The Press and Journal on November 3

Part 4: Gallery online at 4pm on November 3 | Printed supplement in The Press and Journal on November 4

Part 5: Gallery online at 4pm on November 4 | Printed supplement in The Press and Journal on November 5

Part 6: Gallery online at 4pm on November 5 | Printed supplement in The Press and Journal on November 6

Part 7: Gallery online at 4pm on November 7 | Printed supplement in The Press and Journal on November 8

Part 8: Gallery online at 4pm on November 8 | Printed supplement in The Press and Journal on November 9

Part 9: Gallery online at 4pm on November 9 | Printed supplement in The Press and Journal on November 10

Part 10: Gallery online at 4pm on November 10 | Printed supplement in The Press and Journal on November 11

Part 11: Gallery online at 4pm on November 11 | Printed supplement in The Press and Journal on November 12

Part 12: Gallery online at 4pm on November 12 | Printed supplement in The Press and Journal on November 13

Where can I buy copies of the paper?

The Press and Journal is available from local newsagents, shops and supermarkets.

You can order copies from us direct by phoning Freephone 0800 904 7260.

Where can I buy the photos?

To search for and order photos visit our photo sales website at: photoshopscotland.newsprints.co.uk.

(Note: some photos may have been submitted by the schools themselves. In this case we are unable to sell copies but you can contact your school direct.)

Where can I read more?

