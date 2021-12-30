Aberdeen’s Cruyff Courts hailed a success as youngsters play away despite pandemic

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two Aberdeen sports hubs with links to arguably two of the greatest footballers of all time have been hailed a “huge success” during the pandemic.

The Granite City’s Cruyff Courts provide teenagers with somewhere to meet their friends in an arena which is both floodlit and free.

Cruyff Court Denis Law opened four years ago at Catherine Street and its popularity led to Cruyff Court Neale Cooper opened in Tullos in November 2019.

Dons footballing legend Willie Miller has even called for the facilities to be built in every part of Aberdeen and plans are being drawn up for a third arena.

Manchester United icon Denis Law, who grew up in the city, officially opened the first court in July 2017.

Recently the Cruyff Court which bears his name was twinned with the battlefield where a football match was held on Christmas Day 1914.

Denis Law returned to Aberdeen in November 2021 when a statue was unveiled in his honour.

Charity offers sporting chance

Aberdeen’s two Cruyff Courts are operated by the Denis Law Legacy Trust who run weekly sessions at both sports hubs.

As part of the Streetsport scheme free week-nightly sports and creative activity sessions are offered both at Catherine Street and Tullos.

Streetsport was launched in 2006 in partnership with Robert Gordon University, Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

The Denis Law Legacy Trust took it on in 2014.

More than 5,000 young people have been taking part in the regular Tuesday and Wednesday night gatherings since April 2021.

Bosses at the Denis Law Legacy Trust have said that they are on course for a return to pre-Covid participation levels.

‘Encouraging’ courts are in constant use

Mark Williams, chief operating officer of the trust, said even when they are running sessions the courts are in use.

He said it is “really encouraging” that both are being used to play football or other sports.

Mr Williams said: “The Cruyff Courts have been a huge success in Aberdeen and we’re really grateful to have such a strong partnership with Aberdeen City Council, the Postcode Lottery and the Cruyff Foundation which helped make them happen.

“We host Streetsport sessions of our own on both the Catherine Street and Tullos courts every week but what’s also really encouraging is seeing the areas busy throughout the days and evenings when we’re not there.”

Covid-19 not impacting the popularity

Mr Williams said that young people need hubs like Cruyff Courts so they can play their chosen sports.

He also said that despite the coronavirus crisis they are as busy as ever with groups of youngsters keen to pull on their trainers and take in the Streetsport sessions.

Mr Williams said: “Communities and especially young people need free, safe and modern facilities to play sport in and that’s exactly what both Cruyff Court Denis Law and Cruyff Court Neale Cooper provide.

“The latter stages of this year, since restrictions have been eased, has been our busiest on record in terms of young people turning out to participate in sport which shows us that the desire and need for programmes like Streetsport and facilities like the Cruyff Courts are more imperative than ever.”

Further information is available at www.denislawlegacytrust.org

