Back to the 80s: Mintlaw Academy celebrates 40th birthday

A north-east secondary school went retro to celebrate a major milestone.

Pupils and staff partied like it’s 1981 as Mintlaw Academy marked its 40th birthday.

Dressing up in 80s style was a highlight of the festivities, which included a ceilidh and tree planting.

A planning committee of sixth year pupils and staff have been busy since the start of the year.

They designed a commemorative logo to be printed on mugs, glasses, pens and Christmas decorations.

They also ordered cake and decorated their social area with balloons and photos for 80s-themed dress days.

Senior pupils enjoyed a celebratory buffet donated by local restaurant Heath Hill Hotel at their ceilidh.

And the students planted commemorative trees with support from the Woodland Trust.

Even this month’s staff professional development event was themed around the anniversary.

‘Brilliant fun going back in time’

The school’s leadership team said they were delighted with how much students gained from the whole anniversary experience.

Head teacher Linda Duthie, who shares the role with Gerry McCluskey, said: “We’ve had brilliant fun going back in time with pupils and staff.

“Senior pupils really put their organisation and planning skills to the test. I think they’ve taken a lot of pleasure in seeing how much everyone else in the school has enjoyed it too.

“It’s been a great way to recognise some of our longest-serving colleagues and celebrate our history over the years, and the school’s many successes. Well done to everyone who has been involved.”

Before Mintlaw Academy was built, pupils in the central Buchan area attended Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Turriff or Ellon Academies.

The school’s current catchment area stretches from New Pitsligo in the west and takes in Strichen, New Deer, Maud, Auchnagatt, Clola, Rora, New Leeds, Fetterangus and Longside.

Famous pupils and long-serving staff

Costing £2.5million, Mintlaw Academy officially opened on December 9, 1981.

Its first head boy was Colin Slessor, now an auctioneer with ANM and a star of BBC Scotland’s ‘The Mart’.

Originally built for around 500 pupils, the school was extended twice as new houses were built in the surrounding villages and families moved into the area.

The school’s first head teacher was Bill Sarson, who remained in post until 1994, and there were two others before Mrs Duthie took over, supported more recently by Mr McCluskey.

Arthur Milne, who has been there since the very beginning, is the school’s longest serving employee.

Although officially retired, Mr Milne – who specialises in biology and science – still supports the school as a supply teacher.

The school roll has fluctuated over the years, peaking at around 1,000, before settling at its current roll of just over 800 pupils.

Well-known for its successful girls’ football teams, one of the school’s most famous alumni is Kim Little, the recently retired Scotland international footballer.

The school hopes to be able to invite former pupils, staff and members of the community on tours around the school as restrictions allow.

