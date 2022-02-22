Inverness College UHI brings pre-pandemic face-to-face teaching back to Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The college continues to safely welcome more students on to campus, with a return to pre-pandemic levels of face-to-face teaching planned.

This is great news for students who are looking to start a course after the summer break, with applications now open to start in September.

It’s also a welcome return to normality for the college which, during the Covid-19 pandemic, had to move a number of courses to remote delivery.

Positives of face-to-face teaching in Scotland

Going to college or university is about more than just a qualification.

Lindsay Snodgrass, assistant principal of student experience and quality at Inverness College UHI, said: “Our students are looking for the best learning and teaching experience; a social experience where they can make new friends and have fun; and full support, so they have the confidence and skills to make the transition from where they are now to where they want to be in the future.

“It’s clear we need to adapt to live with Covid-19 and we are delighted to be in a position where we have increased face to face teaching on site for our current students and are planning positively for a new academic year and return to a more normal way of working and learning.

“We’re really excited about the post pandemic phase which we’re now beginning to move into.”

Mental health support available to students on campus

Support for students’ health and wellbeing remains a top priority for the college, with demand for mental health support increasing throughout the pandemic.

The college has a dedicated student support team on campus, with every student assigned a designated member of staff to support them during their student journey.

Students also have access to tailored learning support, transitions support, and 24/7 mental health and wellbeing support. Counselling and cognitive behavioural therapy is also available.

On top of this, the college runs regular drop-ins and workshops throughout the week to help students with study skills, motivation and focus, and offer coping strategies for anxiety and low moods.

Flexible, remote learning still available

With the return of more face-to-face teaching, the college is keen to ensure the option of flexibility offered by remote delivery is still available, if this is preferred by some students.

Ruth McFadyen, president of the Highlands and Islands Students’ Association (HISA) in Inverness, said: “It’s great to see so many students back on campus and we look forward to seeing many more as we move towards Easter and beyond.

“We appreciate the last two years have been a difficult time for students and staff alike, and that studying face to face may be more challenging for some.

“We are pleased to see the college is looking at flexible delivery options and a high level of support to ensure everyone feels safe and happy to be back on campus.”

What qualifications can you achieve?

Inverness College UHI offers a range of learning opportunities including further education courses and apprenticeships through to undergraduate and postgraduate study.

A wide range of subjects can be studied at levels including:

Senior phase courses for secondary school pupils

Nationals and Highers

Access courses

Apprenticeships

HNCs, HNDs and degrees

Postgraduate qualifications

CPD modules and short courses

Find out more at the Inverness College UHI open evening

Inverness College UHI is holding an open evening on Tuesday 1 March from 5-7pm, providing the perfect opportunity to ask questions, speak to staff and explore the courses available.

At the open evening you can:

Chat to lecturing staff about our courses

Take part in practical activities

Tour the campus building and visit the university’s student halls of residence

Chat to the apprenticeship team

Find out about support and funding your studies

Meet employers with apprenticeship opportunities and hear about careers in their sectors

Find out more and book your place at the open evening on the Inverness College UHI website.