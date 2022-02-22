Inverness College UHI brings pre-pandemic face-to-face teaching back to Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverness College UHI brings pre-pandemic face-to-face teaching back to Scotland

In partnership with Inverness College UHI
February 22, 2022, 1:34 pm
students returning to face-to-face teaching in Scotland

The college continues to safely welcome more students on to campus, with a return to pre-pandemic levels of face-to-face teaching planned.

This is great news for students who are looking to start a course after the summer break, with applications now open to start in September.

It’s also a welcome return to normality for the college which, during the Covid-19 pandemic, had to move a number of courses to remote delivery.

Positives of face-to-face teaching in Scotland

Going to college or university is about more than just a qualification.

Lindsay Snodgrass, assistant principal of student experience and quality at Inverness College UHI, said: “Our students are looking for the best learning and teaching experience; a social experience where they can make new friends and have fun; and full support, so they have the confidence and skills to make the transition from where they are now to where they want to be in the future.

“It’s clear we need to adapt to live with Covid-19 and we are delighted to be in a position where we have increased face to face teaching on site for our current students and are planning positively for a new academic year and return to a more normal way of working and learning.

“We’re really excited about the post pandemic phase which we’re now beginning to move into.”

UHI returns to face-to-face teaching - UHI sign

Mental health support available to students on campus

Support for students’ health and wellbeing remains a top priority for the college, with demand for mental health support increasing throughout the pandemic.

The college has a dedicated student support team on campus, with every student assigned a designated member of staff to support them during their student journey.

Students also have access to tailored learning support, transitions support, and 24/7 mental health and wellbeing support. Counselling and cognitive behavioural therapy is also available.

On top of this, the college runs regular drop-ins and workshops throughout the week to help students with study skills, motivation and focus, and offer coping strategies for anxiety and low moods.

face-to-face teaching and socialising in Scotland

Flexible, remote learning still available

With the return of more face-to-face teaching, the college is keen to ensure the option of flexibility offered by remote delivery is still available, if this is preferred by some students.

Ruth McFadyen, president of the Highlands and Islands Students’ Association (HISA) in Inverness, said: “It’s great to see so many students back on campus and we look forward to seeing many more as we move towards Easter and beyond.

“We appreciate the last two years have been a difficult time for students and staff alike, and that studying face to face may be more challenging for some.

“We are pleased to see the college is looking at flexible delivery options and a high level of support to ensure everyone feels safe and happy to be back on campus.”

What qualifications can you achieve?

Inverness College UHI offers a range of learning opportunities including further education courses and apprenticeships through to undergraduate and postgraduate study.

A wide range of subjects can be studied at levels including:

  • Senior phase courses for secondary school pupils
  • Nationals and Highers
  • Access courses
  • Apprenticeships
  • HNCs, HNDs and degrees
  • Postgraduate qualifications
  • CPD modules and short courses

Find out more at the Inverness College UHI open evening

Inverness College UHI is holding an open evening on Tuesday 1 March from 5-7pm, providing the perfect opportunity to ask questions, speak to staff and explore the courses available.

At the open evening you can:
  • Chat to lecturing staff about our courses
  • Take part in practical activities
  • Tour the campus building and visit the university’s student halls of residence
  • Chat to the apprenticeship team
  • Find out about support and funding your studies
  • Meet employers with apprenticeship opportunities and hear about careers in their sectors

Find out more and book your place at the open evening on the Inverness College UHI website

