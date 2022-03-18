A week of Covid: What’s been happening in our schools?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
A week of Covid: What’s been happening in our schools?

By Garrett Stell
March 18, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 18, 2022, 5:45 pm
Here, we take a look behind the numbers at how some local schools felt the sting of Covid this week.
This week, Covid kept more pupils out of school than during any other week of 2022.

Highland and Western Isles Councils reported absence rates higher than they have seen since 2020.

And a surge in staff absences due to Covid caused schools across the region to either close completely or cancel some classes.

The newly-relaxed mask policy in secondary schools would be an easy explanation. But schools are just part of a much bigger picture.

Self-isolation and positive cases

Typically, students at home because of self-isolation protocol account for most Covid-related absences.

But this school year, the Scottish Government relaxed self-isolation rules in schools, and being in the same class as a student who tested positive is no longer an automatic trigger to isolate.

Since then, Covid related illnesses have slowly grown in proportion to other reasons for absence. In recent weeks, sickness was the most likely reason for students to be out of class.

Staff absent, school closed

Local authorities have been struggling to keep up with staffing demands since the start of the pandemic. When teachers self-isolate, schools often have short notice to find a replacement.

At Charleston Academy in Kinmylies, first-year students arrived at school on Thursday only to be sent back home. In a message to parents, head teacher Helen Hunter said it was “due to late notice of additional staff absence.”

On Friday, more schools reported closures. Little Clouds Nursery in Aberdeen had to close one of its rooms after three staff members tested positive for Covid.

And at Alford Academy in Aberdeenshire, parents said that some classes were shifted to home learning on Thursday and Friday due to staff members isolating.

For rural schools, it can be even more difficult to fill such vacancies on short notice. Shetland Islands Council recently put out a call to all retired or out-of-work teachers in the area to join the local authority’s supply list. 

No masks in class: Are the changes driving cases up?

At Ellon Academy, almost 5% of the student population was absent due to Covid this week. Students at secondary schools like Ellon Academy no longer have to wear face masks in the classroom.

The change came into effect in March, so now is about the time for any impact of the new policy to become apparent.

A face mask left on a school desk.
Students can have their face masks off at school while in the classroom. Shutterstock ID 1681657225

But without a clear picture of what age group is driving cases up locally, it’s hard to say whether the mask policy is to blame.

Citing concerns over patient confidentiality, the government only breaks down national numbers by age group. Cases among children ages 15-19 have risen slightly in March, but are still nowhere near the levels reported in early January.

The weekly average rate per 100,000 among males ages 15-19 was 181.8 on Thursday. For females in the same age group, the rate was 240.9.

On Jan 5, those numbers were 411.8 and 581.8, respectively.

Schools part of the larger trend

Scotland set a new record this week, with the equivalent of one in 14 Scots testing positive for Covid.

Health officials and contact tracers struggle to separate schools from community trends. In Ellon, for example, cases are high in the surrounding community.

NHS Grampian officials said they haven’t identified the academy as a hotspot, despite its setting a record for cases in a week.

And soon it could be even more important to see schools as just one part of the larger picture.

Beginning next week, the government will put an end to many longstanding Covid restrictions, which may change the Covid landscape once again.

