From Brazil to Aberdeen: Albyn School pupil overcomes the odds

Albyn School pupil Brenda-Jane Strachan’s remarkable exam success didn’t come in the easiest of circumstances.

Her five Highers – four A’s and one B – came despite the fact she never did any National 5s.

Having relocated from Brazil to Aberdeen just last year, she was faced with a ‘completely different’ education system at a crucial time in her schooling.

Joining Albyn School during S5, Brenda-Jane settled quickly and made the most of things as she kept her sights firmly set on her end goal – becoming a medical officer in the armed forces.

‘I was smart in Brazil’: Unique journey to Albyn School

Thanks to her dedication and adaptability, that dream remains very much on course.

The gifted pupil overcame the odds by receiving an outstanding set of Higher results, an accomplishment made all the more impressive by her unique journey.

“I did not expect such good results because I’d just moved here from Brazil,” said Brenda-Jane.

“Scotland has a completely different educational system. It was hard.

“I was smart in Brazil – I was at the top of my class, but coming to a different place was difficult, both socially and in school.

“Everything was different – the people, the culture, the system, as well as the subjects themselves.

“It was overwhelming. I never took National 5 exams so I just crashed Highers.”

‘I always had the adventure spirit’

Brenda-Jane, who received A’s in chemistry, human biology, maths and Spanish, and a B in English, hopes to study medicine at university.

Her ambition to become a medic in the forces is driven by a desire to follow in her parents’ footsteps and combine their noble callings.

She said: “I want to be a medical officer in the armed forces and you need to go to medical school for that.

“My mum is a nurse and my dad, who is now a veteran, was in the army for nine years.

“When you grow up, you get inspired by the stories your parents tell you. You look up to them.

“I always had the adventure spirit and I am the eldest, so I understand taking care of others.

“So I just combined them both and I thought I could become a medical officer. It’s something I’ve been thinking about for about two years now.”

An ‘extraordinary challenge’ for Brenda-Jane

Albyn School head teacher Stefan Horsman took his hat off to Brenda-Jane.

“Relocating to an entirely new culture is an extraordinary challenge that demands resilience and determination,” he said.

“Brenda-Jane’s remarkable accomplishments underscore her unwavering dedication, filling us all with immense pride.

“We hold every confidence that she will continue to flourish and ultimately realize her noble ambition of serving as a medical officer.”