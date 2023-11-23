Inspirational Yasmin overcomes oppression and grief to graduate from Aberdeen University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inspirational Yasmin overcomes oppression and grief to graduate from Aberdeen University

Yasmin Hosseini came to the UK from Iran, driven by a desire to escape oppressive barriers, especially those affecting women. However, a promising start in Aberdeen was followed by some devastating news from back home.

By Calum Petrie
Yasmin Hosseini refused to give up on her dreams. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Yasmin Hosseini refused to give up on her dreams. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A refugee who suffered oppression and grief refused to give up on her dreams as she graduated from Aberdeen University.

For Yasmin Hosseini the Aberdeen Shining Lights scholarship lived up to its name.

Yasmin had come to the UK as a refugee from Iran, driven by a desire to escape oppressive barriers, especially those affecting women.

She had settled in Derby, working as an interpreter for asylum seekers and refugees there.

However, keen to reignite her academic journey, Yasmin applied for a scholarship to study Applied Marine and Fisheries Ecology at Aberdeen University.

She said that when news of her successful scholarship application came through, it let some much-needed light back into her life – and gave her a new place to call home.

Yasmin ‘fell in love with Aberdeen’. But then came bad news

Graduating with her MSc marks the end of a difficult journey and the start of a more hopeful chapter in her life.

“I’ve fallen in love with Aberdeen and Scotland and this is now my home,” she said.

“I received such a friendly welcome in the city and it was much-needed after a difficult few years.”

Aberdeen University winter graduations at P&J Live on Wednesday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

However, a promising start in Aberdeen was followed by some devastating news from back home.

“I had hoped that university would be a fresh new start, but on starting my course I learned that my beloved elder sister back in Iran had cancer.

“Sadly she passed away just before I had my first meeting with my supervisor.

“It has been difficult. But with the support of the university and my tutors I have managed to focus on my studies.

“I was inspired by my sister’s resilience not to give up on my dreams.”

Love of the sea helped Yasmin settle in Aberdeen

Yasmin is now seeking internships which will allow her to use the specialist skills she has developed though the course, where she focused on parasites affecting white fish.

She says her love of the sea has helped her to settle in Aberdeen.

“I was born and raised by the sea in south Iran. So as soon as I arrived here I felt a sense of belonging. I even enjoy the cold!”

The Shining Lights scholarship is open to anyone with a university offer who has refugee or asylum seeker status.

