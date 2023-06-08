Light the blue touchpaper and expect fireworks from Aberdeen’s youth arts festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Light the blue touchpaper and expect fireworks from Aberdeen’s youth arts festival

Arts festival will put talented young performers from across the Granite City, the north-east and Scotland centre stage for eight glorious days

By Scott Begbie
Light The Blue will put talented young artists from across Scotland centre stage. All images supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.
Light The Blue will put talented young artists from across Scotland centre stage. All images supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Light the blue touchpaper and wait for the fireworks to start… a riot of young talent is about to explode across the city in Aberdeen’s arts festival for young people by young people.

For eight days, the Granite City will be an epicentre of theatre, dance, film and music as Light The Blue – staged by Aberdeen Performing Arts – attracts top young talent both homegrown and from across Scotland.

It will be a showcase of the best the region and beyond has to offer, said the festival’s creative producer Jordan Blackwood, with youngsters aged from five to 25 taking part from Saturday June 10 to Sunday June 18.

“It is really exciting to be building on the success of last year’s festival and we have a much bigger festival this time, working with lots of different groups,” he said.

Scottish youngsters performing a play while dressed as pirates.
Talented youngsters aged from five to 25 will be joining in the fun of Aberdeen’s Light The Blue festival.

Light The Blue brings young talent from across Scotland to Aberdeen

“We have a programme of predominantly-led performances with participants from across Aberdeen, across the north-east and also across Scotland. So we have a group coming from Eden Court in Inverness this year and also a programme of professional performers from all across Scotland who will be entertaining family audiences.”

Light The Blue originally started to allow APA’s own youth groups to perform on stage in a smaller festival in 2018. It returned in 2019 but was halted for two years by the pandemic before returning last year and now has ramped up to take in groups from further afield.

Jordan said: “We did a call out to organisations that work with young people across Aberdeen and Scotland. A lot of the groups are youth theatres, youth music groups and some student groups – such as the North East College of Scotland, so it is a wide range.”

The result will be more than a week of performances, art installations, pop-up events, showcase arts events, music gigs, new theatre pieces and even opera.

Unicorn Dance Party performing at an outdoor event.
Pop up fun with Unicorn Dance Party will be part of a free outdoor event on the roof of the Bon Accord Centre during the Light The Blue festival.

“It’s about celebrating the creativity of young people aged five to 25, to give them a stage to celebrate their talents and to put their voice centre stage as much as possible,” said Jordan.

“But it is also to give them inspiration and opportunities for their trajectories across the arts industry as well.”

Festival will put young people centre stage for eight days in Aberdeen

Jordan said as well as boosting the young artists taking part, it was a chance for the public to engage with the wealth of young talent that exists in our region and across the country.

“We have many events that are free and outdoors. Within our own venues (including the Music Hall and Lemon Tree) we have events where people don’t have to book, they can literally just pop in and experience these things.”

Some of the highlights of Light The Blue include a pop-up on Saturday June 10 when performers will take the Bon Accord Centre’s roof terrace for an afternoon of activity including performances from Unicorn Dance Party, The Dab Hands, and groups such as Citymoves Dance.

Colourful poster for Light The Blue arts festival in Aberdeen.

On Tuesday June 13, a new art installation, The Word Through My Eyes will be launched at the Music Hall. It will offer a piece created by pupils from Orchard Brae School and visual artist Jenny Hood, along with live performances by pupils created with drama artist Saffron Gillies. The installation will be open through Light The Blue.

On Saturday June 17, young people will take over the Music Hall for an afternoon of pop-up performances, dance, music, film, gaming and more, all aimed at teenage audiences.

Big Gig with cream of musical talent will offer festival finale at Music Hall

The festival will culminate in The Big Gig at the Music Hall on Saturday June 17. This will showcase the breadth of musical talent from youth across Aberdeen and the north-east, including Big Noise Torry, the Aberdeen City Music Service, Aberdeen Youth Jazz Group, SC&T Youth, and the Orchard Brae Makaton Choir.

Jordan hopes the festival will give young artists the chance to connect with other young people from across the country working in different artforms and learn from them.

Young violinists from Aberdeen.
The cream of north-east young musical talent will perform at Light The Blue’s Big Gig at the Music Hall.

“But it is also about them stepping out of their comfort zone, celebrating the work they have been working on and developing throughout the year and getting their voices centre stage,” he said.

Jordan also hopes audiences will enjoy everything which Light The Blue has to offer.

How to find out more about Aberdeen’s Light The Blue festival

“I hope younger audiences might be inspired by what they see and maybe want to take part themselves. I hope older audiences will see that young people have a voice and have a lot to say and also really enjoy the performances and the talent they see.”

For more information on Light The Blue visit aberdeenperformingarts.com/light-the-blue/ or call Aberdeen Box Office on 01224 641122.

[[title]]