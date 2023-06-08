Islanders call for compensation due to South Uist ferry cancellations

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Islanders have renewed their calls for compensation due to the ongoing ferry disruption.

CalMac bosses announced last week that crossings between Lochboisdale and Mallaig would ground to a halt for nearly all of June.

The decision was prompted by disruption across the CalMac fleet, as MV Hebridean Isles and MV Finlaggan entered the dry dock.

Furious locals gathered at Lochboisdale Pier on Sunday to condemn the move, saying they are being “forgotten, abandoned and ignored.”

They are now calling for compensation to help keep local businesses afloat while there is a reduction in tourism traffic.

CalMac managing director Robbie Drummond is expected to visit South Uist on Monday to discuss the ongoing issues.

Local residents consider their future on the islands

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland (GMS), Gary Young, head of golf operations at Askernish Golf Club said the disruption has left his family questioning their future on the islands.

He said: “Ferrys affect me at my work because the numbers go down on the golf course, so ultimately, will the golf course be sustainable?

“Family life and waiting on medication. My son has allergies, so you’re waiting on food coming over and things are delayed because of ferry cancellations. It has made us question how long we will stay on the islands.”

Ferry crossings to the island were called off as MV Lord of the Isles, which traditionally services the Lochboisdale crossing, was rerouted to serve Islay.

The vessel will work and operate alongside the MV Isle of Arran over the course of the next month.

Ferry crossings to South Uist are scheduled to be reinstated from June 30.

Islanders say the disruption is having a devastating effect on local trade.

Former SNP transport chief Kevin Stewart has been under pressure from islanders demanding an immediate solution to the ongoing crisis.

On Tuesday, he announced his resignation from the government citing mental health reasons.

CalMac boss to visit South Uist next week

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Drummond said he understands the frustration being felt by islanders and hopes to be able to explain the rationale behind the decision

He said: “This decision has clearly affected people living in the area, as shown by the holding of a public protest at Lochboisdale port.

“I will be in Lochboisdale to meet local representatives so that I can listen to the concerns of local residents and businesses.

“I hope to be able to explain the alternative options we have considered, as well as how our route prioritisation matrix helps us to arrive at these extremely tough decisions.”