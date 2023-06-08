Islanders call for compensation due to South Uist ferry cancellations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Islanders call for compensation due to South Uist ferry cancellations

Furious locals gathered at Lochboisdale Pier on Sunday to condemn the cancellation of services to South Uist.

By Michelle Henderson
MV Isle of Arran docked in Lochboisdale.
MV Isle of Arran, pictured in Lochboisdale, has been rerouted to service crossings to Islay due to ongoing disruption across the CalMac fleet. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Islanders have renewed their calls for compensation due to the ongoing ferry disruption.

CalMac bosses announced last week that crossings between Lochboisdale and Mallaig would ground to a halt for nearly all of June.

The decision was prompted by disruption across the CalMac fleet, as MV Hebridean Isles and MV Finlaggan entered the dry dock.

Furious locals gathered at Lochboisdale Pier on Sunday to condemn the move, saying they are being “forgotten, abandoned and ignored.”

They are now calling for compensation to help keep local businesses afloat while there is a reduction in tourism traffic.

CalMac managing director Robbie Drummond is expected to visit South Uist on Monday to discuss the ongoing issues.

Local residents consider their future on the islands

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland (GMS), Gary Young, head of golf operations at Askernish Golf Club said the disruption has left his family questioning their future on the islands.

He said: “Ferrys affect me at my work because the numbers go down on the golf course, so ultimately, will the golf course be sustainable?

MV Hebridean Isles on the open water.
MV Hebridean Isles entered the dry dock last week due to continued pitch control issues, leading to widespread disruption to island crossings. Image: Shutterstock.

“Family life and waiting on medication. My son has allergies, so you’re waiting on food coming over and things are delayed because of ferry cancellations. It has made us question how long we will stay on the islands.”

Ferry crossings to the island were called off as MV Lord of the Isles, which traditionally services the Lochboisdale crossing, was rerouted to serve Islay.

The vessel will work and operate alongside the MV Isle of Arran over the course of the next month.

Ferry crossings to South Uist are scheduled to be reinstated from June 30.

Islanders say the disruption is having a devastating effect on local trade.

Robbie Drummond, managing director of CalMac pictured in Largs.
Robbie Drummond, managing director of CalMac, is expected to visit South Uist next week to meet with furious locals. Image: Andrew Cawley.

Former SNP transport chief Kevin Stewart has been under pressure from islanders demanding an immediate solution to the ongoing crisis.

On Tuesday, he announced his resignation from the government citing mental health reasons.

CalMac boss to visit South Uist next week

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Drummond said he understands the frustration being felt by islanders and hopes to be able to explain the rationale behind the decision

He said: “This decision has clearly affected people living in the area, as shown by the holding of a public protest at Lochboisdale port.

“I will be in Lochboisdale to meet local representatives so that I can listen to the concerns of local residents and businesses.

“I hope to be able to explain the alternative options we have considered, as well as how our route prioritisation matrix helps us to arrive at these extremely tough decisions.”

