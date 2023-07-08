Winnie The Pooh will come to life in magical West End show at His Majesty’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Winnie The Pooh will come to life in magical West End show at His Majesty’s

Actor Ben Durham is ready to share the love for AA Milne's iconic characters as he becomes the loveable bear

By Scott Begbie
Winnie the Pooh
Winnie The Pooh will come to life at His Majesty'sTheatre in Aberdeen. All images: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts/ Pamela Raith Photography.

Everyone loves Winnie The Pooh and Benjamin Durham more than most – because he’s playing the loveable old bear on stage in Aberdeen.

“It’s an absolute joy to be playing Winnie The Pooh, a real treat,” he said. “Everyone loves Winnie The Pooh, I do, too, and I get to share in the joy audiences  get from seeing him on stage.”

And he can’t wait to introduce Aberdeen audiences to the new version of Disney’s Winnie The Pooh when the family show arrives at His Majesty’s Theatre from Friday July 14 to Sunday July 16 as part of an extensive UK tour, direct from the West End.

“The Hundred Acre Wood is brought to life, the classic AA Milne stories and characters – all the things you would expect, Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, they are all there,” said Benjamin, adding a new narrative has been created for the touring show.

Benjamin Durham
Benjamin Durham is loving playing Winnie The Pooh in a stage version which is heading for His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

Adventures and fun as 100 Acre Wood comes to life on HMT stage

“Christopher Robin has gone to school for two days and Pooh is wondering where he’s going to get some honey. So we go on a big adventure, travel through the seasons, and we get to see part of their world as they have adventures and fun.”

As part of that fun, the show features the Sherman Brothers’ songs from the Disney films, such as Winnie The Pooh and The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers, but also features original poems and songs by AA Milne.

The new version is a clever mix of puppetry and actors on stage as they bring all the iconic characters to life in a show, which Benjamin hopes will delight Pooh fans, young and old.

Winnie the Pooh cast
Winnie the Pooh is headed to Aberdeen.

The wonderful thing about Tiggers – and Piglets – will be brought to life in Winnie The Pooh when it arrives at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.“We are separate but linked to the puppets. The idea in creating these puppets is that we are the children playing with these toys. We are your Christopher Robins, the way a child takes a Winnie The Pooh toy and creates the life within it,” said Benjamin.

Playing Pooh on stage evokes childhood memories for Benjamin

The actor is a lifelong fan of Winnie The Pooh and being on stage as Pooh evokes some precious childhood memories for him.

“My mum is a massive fan and growing up she brought that into our childhood for me and my brothers, so it was lovely to revisit that as an adult,” said Benjamin.

Not that taking on the role was without some daunting moments, of course.

“It’s a heavy mantle to take on and there has to be a lot of respect and love for the content,” said Ben. “The stories are now almost 100 years old, a lot of joy has been brought in that time and you have to honour what’s come before.”

Two cast members of Winnie the Pooh with a kite
It wouldn’t be Winnie The Pooh without a blustery day – which features in the family show arriving at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

While AA Milne’s books have been an essential – and much-loved – part of children’s literature since Milne created the characters in 1926, for many people it is the Disney films, first released in 1961, which embody the spirit of the Hundred Acre Wood.

Certainly, the vocal work of first Sterling Holloway and then Jim Cummings is the voice of Pooh for generations of fans. So how hard was it for Benjamin to recreate those distinctive tones?

Stage version of Winnie The Pooh will delight fans – and win new ones

“I’ve watched a lot of Winnie The Pooh and you have to take in as much as you can, especially the wonderful work done by Sterling Holloway and Jim Cummings. You have to discover what is the common theme, what are the Pooh-isms that are constantly there? So it was a lot of listening to the content then sculpting it around that by repeating it back.”

Winnie the Pooh cast
All of your favourite AA Milne characters will feature in the stage version of Winnie The P0oh at His Majesty’s.

Benjamin hopes the stage version of Winnie The Pooh will delight fans and maybe win some new ones. And he has little doubt about the appeal of AA Milne’s stories.“The characters are timeless and we all know people who are like these characters. We all have friendships like that,” he said. “And the wonderful thing about Winnie The Pooh is there is no pretence, there is no animosity, it is all with love and kindness the character comes.

“There will always be a place in the world for a little yellow bear in a red top, who just wants to share love.”

Winnie The Pooh
Winnie The Pooh will be at treat for young and old when it arrives at His Majesty’s Theatre.

‘Come and see your favourite characters sharing a wonderful time’

And he hopes audiences flocking to His Majesty’s as it transforms into the 100 Acre Wood will be just as delighted.

“Come ready to see your favourite characters having a wonderful time and sharing that wonderful time with you… and hopefully, we’ll find Pooh some honey.”

Disney’s Winnie The Pooh will be at His Majesty’s Theatre from Friday July 14 to Sunday July 16. For more information and tickets visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

