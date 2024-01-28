GALLERY: Were you at the Arenacross British Championship at P&J Live?

The sounds and smells of roaring motocross racing and freestyle motocross filled the P&J Live this weekend, and we were there to capture all the action.

From incredible feats by the riders, to spectacular special effects like pyrotechnics, the incredible event certainly had something for everyone.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was there on Saturday night to capture all the incredible action-packed scenes throughout the evening.

Were you there at the P&J Live to see all the incredible spectacles at the 2023/24 Arenacross British Championship?

Darrell was both in the arena and in the stands to photograph the event, so scroll through our breathtaking gallery below and see if you can see yourself or somebody you know, and enjoy our heart-thumping pictures of the motocross and off-road displays of skill.

Gallery: Arenacross British Championship at P&J Live, January 27