GALLERY: Were you at the Arenacross British Championship at P&J Live?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

GALLERY: Were you at the Arenacross British Championship at P&J Live?

The 2023/24 Arenacross British Championship was held at the P&J Live this weekend. Were you snapped by our photographer?

Arenacross British Championship comes to P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Arenacross British Championship comes to P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Kieran Beattie & Katherine Ferries

The sounds and smells of roaring motocross racing and freestyle motocross filled the P&J Live this weekend, and we were there to capture all the action.

From incredible feats by the riders, to spectacular special effects like pyrotechnics, the incredible event certainly had something for everyone.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was there on Saturday night to capture all the incredible action-packed scenes throughout the evening.

Were you there at the P&J Live to see all the incredible spectacles at the 2023/24 Arenacross British Championship?

Darrell was both in the arena and in the stands to photograph the event, so scroll through our breathtaking gallery below and see if you can see yourself or somebody you know, and enjoy our heart-thumping pictures of the motocross and off-road displays of skill.

Gallery: Arenacross British Championship at P&J Live, January 27

Smiles and high spirits abound as fans gear up for a night of heart-pounding action and entertainment at the Arenacross British Championship! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Ready to savor the exclusive thrill of Arenacross. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Eager faces and positive vibes – the perfect recipe for a fantastic night ahead as fans prepare to enjoy every moment of the Arenacross spectacle! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Arenacross British Championship. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Excited to watch Arenacross British Championship. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The excitement as fans eagerly await the kick-off of a thrilling night ahead at the Arenacross British Championship – a night of pure fun! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Riders conquering the dirt, defying gravity, and chasing glory in the heart-pounding Arenacross British Championship! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Arenacross British Championship: Where skill meets spectacle, and every jump tells a story. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Against the backdrop of flying dirt, riders showcase their skill and determination, conquering the track with every twist and turn! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
In a thunderous roar, riders conquer the dirt, defying gravity and pushing the boundaries in an adrenaline-fueled race for victory! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cheers echo through the arena as the crowd, immersed in excitement, enjoys every thrilling moment of the Arenacross spectacle! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Heart-stopping moments from the stunt riders. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A showcase of stunting mastery as riders unleash a barrage of jaw-dropping tricks, turning the Arenacross arena into a canvas of exhilarating maneuvers! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Astonishing stunts unfold under the arena lights as riders showcase their aerial skills, adding a new dimension to the excitement of Arenacross! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Thrilling stunts take center stage as riders defy gravity and push the limits of skill and precision at the Arenacross British Championship! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Every jump, every turn – met with cheers and applause from an animated crowd captivated by the awe-inspiring performances at Arenacross! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
From tight corners to jaw-dropping jumps, the Arenacross British Championship delivers non-stop excitement and fierce competition! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The sounds and smells of roaring motocross racing and freestyle motocross filled the P&J Live this weekend. <br />Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Rider 725 catching some air, bikes suspended in flight. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Flying through the air. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Thumbs up from Racer 151 Harri Kullas. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Bold riders conquering the dirt, fierce competitors in a breathtaking race against each other at the Arenacross British Championship!Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Racer 99 Jorge Zaragoza in the lead of the Pro Sprint Heat 1. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Navigating a jump with precision, the rider adds a touch of elegance to the track at the Arenacross British Championship! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Racer 33 commands the track with precision and speed. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Action from the Arenacross motorcycle event at the P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Action on the track with the young races. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A young racer fearlessly takes on the challenges of the track, proving age is just a number at the Arenacross British Championship! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Arenacross track is a spectacle of pure speed and racing prowess, with riders carving their way through the circuit in a relentless pursuit of victory! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Blurred lines and a rush of wind – the essence of speed as racers tear down the track with lightning-fast precision at the Arenacross British Championship! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A moment of triumph as the winners bask in the glory of their hard-earned success. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

More from Entertainment

Morrissey has cancelled a number of tour dates in the US (Dave Thompson/PA)
The Cure member sends support to Morrissey as he receives ‘medical supervision’
Jamie Dornan grateful to father who insisted mother’s death wouldn’t define him (Amanda Benson/ BBC)
Jamie Dornan grateful to father who insisted mother’s death would not define him
Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling (Ian West/PA)
Laura Whitmore celebrates husband Iain Stirling’s birthday with sweet post
Lorraine Kelly said she loved being on The Masked Singer (Ian West/PA)
TV presenter Lorraine Kelly unveiled as Owl on The Masked Singer
Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross on the panel of The Masked Singer (ITV/PA)
Cricket hailed as ‘one of the best voices’ to compete on The Masked Singer
(Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Female firefighter and Scottish soldier land places in Gladiators quarter-final
The Traitors contestant Jaz (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA)
Traitors finalist Jaz says he has given winner his bank details after final
Dragons’ Den (BBC Studios/Simon Pantling/PA)
BBC adds clarification to Dragons’ Den episode amid concern raised by ME groups
The Traitors (Studio Lambert)
The Traitors champion reveals hope of going travelling with betrayed player
Mollie Pearce said she felt ‘hurt’ and ‘guilt’ during the finale of The Traitors (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA)
Mollie reveals status of friendship with Harry after tense Traitors finale

Conversation