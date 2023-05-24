Talk of the Town: Home made goods and a cocktail or two

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

We’ve scoured Aberdeen and Shire, and are feeling pretty confident that you’ll be dining out at all weekend.

Support local and make some foodie memories, life made.

Trellis

We love this spot which can be found in Newburgh, complete with lovely views and a rather charming alfresco dining area.

If donuts aren’t the answer, we’re not getting involved.

Lucky for us, Trellis has just launched a range of freshly baked donuts.

Fillings include lemon meringue, jam or custard. We love to see it/ eat it/ eat it again.

The Spiritualist

There’s a reason why The Spiritualist has been a main stayer on the cocktail scene.

It has adapted and isn’t afraid to take a risk, plus the cocktails are pretty damn good.

We’re talking events such as Drag Bingo and themed boozy brunches.

Plus you can either hire the private dining room, ideal if you’re planning a henny.

Barra Berries

Out to the Shire, Oldmeldrum to be specific and here’s another business which has diversified.

It might not be strawberry picking season quite yet, but we love the onsite farm shop.

There’s a varied menu which caters for a wide range of dietary requirements.

The Susie Q homebakes have our heart, and we always love a business which supports another independent.

Biscoff bun or classic cinnamon, we need to try both for research purposes.

Contour Cafe

Found in the Merchant Quarter of the city, this is the ideal spot for people watching.

Plus it offers a chance to enjoy the fleeting good weather, thanks to a rather lovely outdoor dining area.

Grab an ice coffee and of course the famous pizza. Meet you there.

Meraki Vegan Cakery

A relatively new business, you bet we’re gunna shout about it.

Offering vegan and custom bakes, there’s some pretty incredible designs.

The quirky candle cakes have to be our favourite, especially as we haven’t seen them offered elsewhere yet.