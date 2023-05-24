Talk of the Town: Home made goods and a cocktail or two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Culture

Talk of the Town: Home made goods and a cocktail or two

Life is too short not to enjoy the good stuff. And we've just made it that much easier, with our delicious collection of the latest foodie goss from city and Shire

By Ellie House
Trellis coffee Shop offers some rather delicious options in Newburgh. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

We’ve scoured Aberdeen and Shire, and are feeling pretty confident that you’ll be dining out at all weekend.

Support local and make some foodie memories, life made.

Trellis

Say hello to filled donuts at Trellis. Image: Trellis

We love this spot which can be found in Newburgh, complete with lovely views and a rather charming alfresco dining area.

If donuts aren’t the answer, we’re not getting involved.

Lucky for us, Trellis has just launched a range of freshly baked donuts.

Fillings include lemon meringue, jam or custard. We love to see it/ eat it/ eat it again.

The Spiritualist

The Spiritualist launched Boozy Brunch in 2022, and is still riding high on its popularity. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

There’s a reason why The Spiritualist has been a main stayer on the cocktail scene.

It has adapted and isn’t afraid to take a risk, plus the cocktails are pretty damn good.

We’re talking events such as Drag Bingo and themed boozy brunches.

Plus you can either hire the private dining room, ideal if you’re planning a henny.

Barra Berries

Barra Berries offers delicious homebakes by Susie Q. Image: Barra Berries.

Out to the Shire, Oldmeldrum to be specific and here’s another business which has diversified.

It might not be strawberry picking season quite yet, but we love the onsite farm shop.

There’s a varied menu which caters for a wide range of dietary requirements.

The Susie Q homebakes have our heart, and we always love a business which supports another independent.

Biscoff bun or classic cinnamon, we need to try both for research purposes.

Contour Cafe

Make the most of fleeting sunshine in the outside seating area at Contour Cafe.

Found in the Merchant Quarter of the city, this is the ideal spot for people watching.

Plus it offers a chance to enjoy the fleeting good weather, thanks to a rather lovely outdoor dining area.

Grab an ice coffee and of course the famous pizza. Meet you there.

Meraki Vegan Cakery

We’ve never seen anything quite like these quirky candle cakes. Image: Meraki Vegan Cakery

A relatively new business, you bet we’re gunna shout about it.

Offering vegan and custom bakes, there’s some pretty incredible designs.

The quirky candle cakes have to be our favourite, especially as we haven’t seen them offered elsewhere yet.

