Aberdeenshire former army commando to compete in Channel 4 survival series

An Aberdeenshire former army officer will appear next week in a Channel 4 survival series set in the wilderness of north-west Canada.

Pip Delamere-Wright, a former army officer and the first ever female army commando, from Tarland will take part in Alone which is due to air on Sundays at 9pm.

The programme features 11 ordinary people who will have to survive for as long as possible in separate locations.

Whoever is the last person standing will win £100,000.

Ready for the next challenge

Mrs Delamere-Wright is no stranger to challenging herself.

After completing a gap year programme with the British Army, the 47-year-old served for 17 years.

Enjoying the “mental and physical challenge”, she quickly climbed the ranks before becoming the force’s first female army commando.

However, after becoming a mum twice, Mrs Delamere-Wright and her husband Stu Wright moved to Tarland and in 2021 founded wilderness retreats and workshop Operation Cairngorms.

The couple – who sold their house to start the venture – are keen to help support struggling soldiers and former personnel with outdoor natural therapies.

When asked why she decided to take part in Alone, the mum-of-two said: “I’m sort of at the stage of my life now where I could sit and be comfortable.

“But I think you get to a point where, if you want to discover more about yourself, you can make yourself uncomfortable and I was ready for my next challenge.”

Kids worried about ‘mummy going to hang out with the bears’

Contestants, aged 19 to 58, will have to battle the elements, loneliness and starvation in the series Alone.

No camera crew, producers or experts can help them.

With only a handful of basic tools, competitors must film their adventure and experiences.

To prepare for the show, Mrs Delamere-Wright said she watched a few episodes and worked on her terrible fishing and other needed skills.

She said: “I did some willow weaving with friends of mine at Deeside Willow.

“I couldn’t tell anyone what I was going to do or where I was going so I was kind of asking people for a little bit of help without telling them.

“Hopefully, I can thank everybody that did help and support me without knowing.”

Although Mrs Delamere-Wright said her son and daughter were worried about “mummy going to hang out with the bears”, she said she had not been too worried.

“I’m fiercely independent and prepared myself mentally,” she added.

“I knew I had a really strong group of family and friends supporting me I just felt very positive about going out there and just being able to have my own experience.

The six-part series begins at 9pm on Sunday on Channel 4.