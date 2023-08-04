Aberdeenshire former army commando to compete in Channel 4 survival series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire former army commando to compete in Channel 4 survival series

By Rufus Pickles
Alone group image
Alone has been described as TV's 'most extreme' and 'uncompromising' survival experiment.

An Aberdeenshire former army officer will appear next week in a Channel 4 survival series set in the wilderness of north-west Canada.

Pip Delamere-Wright, a former army officer and the first ever female army commando, from Tarland will take part in Alone which is due to air on Sundays at 9pm.

The programme features 11 ordinary people who will have to survive for as long as possible in separate locations.

Whoever is the last person standing will win £100,000.

Ready for the next challenge

Mrs Delamere-Wright is no stranger to challenging herself.

After completing a gap year programme with the British Army, the 47-year-old served for 17 years.

Enjoying the “mental and physical challenge”, she quickly climbed the ranks before becoming the force’s first female army commando.

Pip Delamere-Wright.

However, after becoming a mum twice, Mrs Delamere-Wright and her husband Stu Wright moved to Tarland and in 2021 founded wilderness retreats and workshop Operation Cairngorms.

The couple – who sold their house to start the venture – are keen to help support struggling soldiers and former personnel with outdoor natural therapies.

When asked why she decided to take part in Alone, the mum-of-two said: “I’m sort of at the stage of my life now where I could sit and be comfortable.

“But I think you get to a point where, if you want to discover more about yourself, you can make yourself uncomfortable and I was ready for my next challenge.”

Kids worried about ‘mummy going to hang out with the bears’

Contestants, aged 19 to 58, will have to battle the elements, loneliness and starvation in the series Alone.

No camera crew, producers or experts can help them.

With only a handful of basic tools, competitors must film their adventure and experiences.

To prepare for the show, Mrs Delamere-Wright said she watched a few episodes and worked on her terrible fishing and other needed skills.

Stu and Pip Wright
Pip with her husband Stu Wright. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

She said: “I did some willow weaving with friends of mine at Deeside Willow.

“I couldn’t tell anyone what I was going to do or where I was going so I was kind of asking people for a little bit of help without telling them.

“Hopefully, I can thank everybody that did help and support me without knowing.”

Although Mrs Delamere-Wright said her son and daughter were worried about “mummy going to hang out with the bears”, she said she had not been too worried.

“I’m fiercely independent and prepared myself mentally,” she added.

“I knew I had a really strong group of family and friends supporting me I just felt very positive about going out there and just being able to have my own experience.

The six-part series begins at 9pm on Sunday on Channel 4.

