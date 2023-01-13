5 things to do this weekend: Aberdeen walking tours, Inverness gigs and the return of Strathpuffer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 things to do this weekend: Aberdeen walking tours, Inverness gigs and the return of Strathpuffer

By Lauren Robertson
January 13, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 13, 2023, 11:45 am
Strathpuffer is returning to the Highlands this weekend. Image: Paul Campbell
Strathpuffer is returning to the Highlands this weekend. Image: Paul Campbell

We have officially reached the middle weekend of January, whether you believe it or not.

Even if the past couple of weeks have felt as long as a couple of years, there is a whole host of things to do across the north and north-east this weekend to make it a good one.

Aberdeen walking tour

Explore Old Aberdeen on a Scot Free Tour. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

If your legs are needing a good stretch after a long week, why not book in for a walking tour of Aberdeen?

You’ll get out and about in the fresh air and also learn things you never knew about the city.

Scot Free Tours offers a number of different Saturday tours, including ones in the city centre or Old Aberdeen, and even one focusing on the dark side of the Granite City’s history.

It was set up three years ago by Lia Sanders, who wanted to share the unknown and unusual stories of Aberdeen.

While most of the tours are free, craft beer fans might want to consider forking out £25 to sample the best Aberdeen has to offer.

Be sure to book in advance online or by calling 07851 039597.

Rosie H Sullivan

Rosie H Sullivan is bringing her music to Stornoway and Inverness. Image: Elly Lucas.

Make 2023 the year of discovering new music and get yourself booked in to support a local artist.

Rosie H Sullivan, originally from the Isle of Lewis, is performing in Stornoway on Saturday at An Lanntair.

She also has a gig at Tooth and Claw in Inverness on Sunday.

Rosie’s music is inspired by nature and her experience growing up on an island, with her brand new single Expectations only having been released on Friday.

Or if you fancy a musical weekend but aren’t a fan of live music, Eden Court in Inverness is showing Metropolitan Opera: Fedora at 5.55pm on Saturday night.

Strathpuffer

Cyclists taking on Strathpuffer back in 2017. Image: Gordon Lennox.

Strathpuffer, the 24-hour mountain bike endurance race, is returning this weekend.

Starting at 10am on Saturday, competitors will face freezing temperatures, 17 hours of darkness and varying gruelling terrain around the Strathpeffer area.

The event – also known as The Puffer – first started as a one-off in 2005, but its popularity led the team bringing it back annually, attracting competitors from all over the world.

Entries are closed, but the route is available for any spectators wanting to go along and cheer on the cyclists.

Cook something new

Cook up a storm this weekend. Image: Chris Sumner.

Now might be a good time to sift through the pile of cookbooks that are currently doing little else than taking up space in your kitchen.

Most of us fall into the habit of making the same few meals on rotation, which is absolutely okay, but it’s fun to try something new every now and again.

There are many recipes available online, so why not make it your goal this weekend to add one new dish to your repertoire? Soon enough it could become second nature.

De-clutter in Buckie

Bag a bargain in Buckie. Image: Shutterstock.

There is a de-cluttering event being held at the Fishermen’s Hall in Buckie this weekend.

On both Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 3pm, the hall will be filled with locals selling their pre-loved items so you are sure to bag yourself a bargain.

Hot drinks and soup are available, as well as a chance to have a good blether.

Local businesses are also providing free Valentine’s card-making sessions and free massages at the event.

