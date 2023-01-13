5 things to do this weekend: Aberdeen walking tours, Inverness gigs and the return of Strathpuffer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We have officially reached the middle weekend of January, whether you believe it or not.

Even if the past couple of weeks have felt as long as a couple of years, there is a whole host of things to do across the north and north-east this weekend to make it a good one.

Aberdeen walking tour

If your legs are needing a good stretch after a long week, why not book in for a walking tour of Aberdeen?

You’ll get out and about in the fresh air and also learn things you never knew about the city.

Scot Free Tours offers a number of different Saturday tours, including ones in the city centre or Old Aberdeen, and even one focusing on the dark side of the Granite City’s history.

It was set up three years ago by Lia Sanders, who wanted to share the unknown and unusual stories of Aberdeen.

While most of the tours are free, craft beer fans might want to consider forking out £25 to sample the best Aberdeen has to offer.

Be sure to book in advance online or by calling 07851 039597.

Rosie H Sullivan

Make 2023 the year of discovering new music and get yourself booked in to support a local artist.

Rosie H Sullivan, originally from the Isle of Lewis, is performing in Stornoway on Saturday at An Lanntair.

She also has a gig at Tooth and Claw in Inverness on Sunday.

Rosie’s music is inspired by nature and her experience growing up on an island, with her brand new single Expectations only having been released on Friday.

Or if you fancy a musical weekend but aren’t a fan of live music, Eden Court in Inverness is showing Metropolitan Opera: Fedora at 5.55pm on Saturday night.

Strathpuffer

Strathpuffer, the 24-hour mountain bike endurance race, is returning this weekend.

Starting at 10am on Saturday, competitors will face freezing temperatures, 17 hours of darkness and varying gruelling terrain around the Strathpeffer area.

The event – also known as The Puffer – first started as a one-off in 2005, but its popularity led the team bringing it back annually, attracting competitors from all over the world.

Entries are closed, but the route is available for any spectators wanting to go along and cheer on the cyclists.

Cook something new

Now might be a good time to sift through the pile of cookbooks that are currently doing little else than taking up space in your kitchen.

Most of us fall into the habit of making the same few meals on rotation, which is absolutely okay, but it’s fun to try something new every now and again.

There are many recipes available online, so why not make it your goal this weekend to add one new dish to your repertoire? Soon enough it could become second nature.

De-clutter in Buckie

There is a de-cluttering event being held at the Fishermen’s Hall in Buckie this weekend.

On both Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 3pm, the hall will be filled with locals selling their pre-loved items so you are sure to bag yourself a bargain.

Hot drinks and soup are available, as well as a chance to have a good blether.

Local businesses are also providing free Valentine’s card-making sessions and free massages at the event.