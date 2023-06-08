Aberdeen art students preparing to exhibit work at degree show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen art students preparing to exhibit work at degree show

The Gray's Degree Show '23: Neon Futures opens to the public on Saturday.

By Ellie Milne
Hannah Aitken standing net to her artwork
Gray's School of Art student Hannah Aitken with her work for the 2023 degree show. Image: RGU.

Aberdeen students have shared a sneak peek of some of their work ahead of the Gray’s School of Art 2023 degree show.

Preparations for the Neon Futures showcase are in full swing with 150 students from across the school sharing exhibits of their work.

The show will open to the public for a week from Saturday, following a special welcome event on Friday for friends and family.

The exhibits all celebrate the graduates “new and bold” futures and feature a mix of photography, textiles and contemporary art.

Knitted clothing on display at the degree show
Fashion and textiles students have shared their works for the degree show. Image: Nicole Paterson.

Jo Crane, from Nethy Bridge, was inspired by her love of the outdoors when creating her project.

The communication design student has made a guide to loch swimming in the Cairngorms National Park called Dookers.

She also came up with the idea for a beach towel featuring her bright illustrations which swimmers could take with them on their loch trips.

“I am massively inspired by the landscape of the Cairngorms where I live,” she said. “The vast lochs lying below the snowy, heather covered mountains, are so special to me.

Jo Crane standing in the water with a multicoloured towel with Dookers printed in white letters
Jo Crane has created a guide to loch swimming in the Cairngorms National Park called “Dookers”. Image: RGU.

“I was so keen to do a project about wild swimming as I felt there has been surge in popularity of wild swimming in recent years, but a gap in the advertisement and information about it.

“I realised most of the information I knew about wild swimming in the Cairngorms was down to word of mouth/just knowing the right spots to go to.

“I wanted to create a bold leaflet design so people who wild swim regularly can use it, but also people that may never have tried it before.”

Inspired by surroundings

Packaging designed by a Gray's student for a skincare brand called Aura
One student has created an idea for their own skincare brand. Image: Nicole Paterson.

Photography student Hannah Aitken, from Aberdeen, has drawn on her childhood experiences at church for her project which is titled Closure as it features five churches closing their doors in the city.

She said: “I was inspired to carry out this project as my father is a minister for the Church of Scotland.

“As a child, I grew up going to church, and through this, grew an understanding of the importance it can have in an individual’s life and surrounding community.

“I have named the project Closure as I hope that it will help members of these congregations and others like it to feel a sense of closure.

“I hope that it will help them to reflect on the role that the church has played in their lives and have hope for the future of the church.”

Jessica Reid wearing a yellow jacket on the beach with her virtual reality seal
Student Jessica Reid with her virtual reality experience seal on the beach. Image: RGU.

Meanwhile, Jessica Reid, a visual design student, has created a virtual reality experience for The Community of Arran Seabed Trust to share the story of the island’s marine life.

She said: “I would love people to really appreciate the natural world we have right at our doorstep and consider this when making everyday choices that affect our environment.”

Textiles hanging on a display board at the Gray's Degree Show
One of the exhibits which has been set up ahead of the degree show opening. Image: Nicole Paterson.

The Gray’s Degree Show ’23: Neon Futures will be open between 10am and 5pm on June 10, 11 and 17, and between 10am and 8pm on June 12-16.

