SPONSORED: Five Scottish organisations to be thankful for this National Love Your Pet Day

As if animal lovers need another excuse to dote on their furry friends, National Love Your Pet Day is just around the corner.

Whether you’re a cat person, a dog lover, or you’ve got a couple of Guinea pigs running around your back garden, this Saturday, February 20, is the perfect day to show your pets how much they mean to you.

Whether that means taking them for their favourite walk, buying them a tasty treat, or showering them in hugs and kisses, keep the Valentine’s vibes alive and spread this coming weekend too!

Even if you don’t have an animal of your own, you could still take part in this year’s National Love Your Pet Days by donating or volunteering at animal charities and businesses near you.

The following organisations are devoted to ensuring the health and happiness of Scotland’s beloved pets – all year round!

Petstay

© Supplied by animal charities

Do you have a much-needed holiday booked at long last? Well then, congratulations!

Have you thought, however, about who will look after your pup when you are away? For many, a kennel would be the obvious answer, though many dogs find them uncomfortable and sometimes even frightening.

Dog boarding, the service provided by Petstay, is therefore often the best option when it comes to holiday canine care.

With Petstay, your dog will be placed with a licensed carer within their home, unlike pet-sitting, which usually involves someone staying with your pet in your own house.

Dog boarding allows your dog to receive undivided attention and care in a safe environment, as they will be staying with an experienced home-checked carer.

To start, Petstay ensure that carers do not mix dogs from different households. And your pooch won’t be taken into an already busy environment; they will receive 100% of the attention from their carer.

You will get to meet and greet your carer before finalising your booking, so you can be sure that you are 100% satisfied, and enjoy your holiday with peace of mind.

For more information, visit the Petstay website.

Munlochy Animal Aid

© Supplied by animal charities

Existing to find permanent homes for animals who have faced abuse, neglect or abandonment, Munclochy Animal Aid helps a wide range of animals every day in Inverness, Fort William and the Highlands.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “All of our normal fundraising practices have stopped [due to the coronavirus] and we are looking forward to a time when we can be out and about, meeting our friends and supporters, and hearing news of the lovely pets that folk have rescued from us again.

“We have been so lucky to have great support and people donate through ‘Friends of Munlochy’ on a monthly basis. A lot of these donations also include gift aid, which adds another 25% – paid by the government – and makes a big difference to the charity.”

Munlochy currently has over 60 ‘inmates’, ranging from common dogs and cats, to donkeys and pigs!

For more information on what services the charity provides, visit their Facebook page.

Dog First Aid Scotland North

© Supplied by animal charities

Would you know how to help your dog in a first aid emergency?

Just like first aid for humans, a basic knowledge of first aid procedures for your dog(s) can be lifesaving in certain situations.

Dog First Aid Scotland North delivers live, accredited courses online for professionals and dog owners across the country, and has trained thousands of people on how to deal with a range of emergencies, from scalds and heat stroke, to road accidents and choking.

Recently, Dog Frist Aid Scotland North helped the Scottish Police Dog Memorial Fund raise over £500 by hosting a doggy first aid course.

This money will help the charity fund a statue in honour of Scotland’s police dogs, who serve the communities of Scotland every day. Click here to support the appeal, or email: scottishpolicek9memorial@gmail.com

For more information on Dog First Aid Scotland North, visit their website or find them on Facebook and Instagram for practical tips, pet safety news, upcoming courses and fundraising events.

If you have a specific question, email: catherine.phillips@dog-first-aid.com.

The Dog Aid Society of Scotland

© Supplied by animal charities

The Dog Aid Society of Scotland is an independent dog re-homing charity based in Edinburgh. The Society receives no Government funding and solely relies on the generosity of donations and legacies.

This year, they are celebrating 65 years of providing valuable services to dog owners all over Scotland.

The current pandemic may have temporarily ceased any dog re-homing with the Society, but they still provide other fantastic services, such as a Neutering Scheme, a Veterinary Aid Scheme and the provision of advice on responsible dog ownership.

If you would like to donate to The Dog Aid Society of Scotland, click here. For more information on the services they provide, visit their website.

Johnston and Farrell Veterinary Surgeons

© Supplied by animal charities

Is your pet up to date with their vaccinations and health checks?

Johnston and Farrell’s main, custom built surgery is located in Tain, though they also operate another branch surgery in Invergordon.

With a highly trained and motivated team of veterinary surgeons and nurses, all supported by skilled administrative staff, Johnston and Farrell offer their clients a 24 hour emergency care service from their Tain surgery.

If you have any queries, or require advice on the welfare of your pet, phone the Tain practice on: 01862 894223.

You can contact their Invergordon branch directly on: 01349 854981.