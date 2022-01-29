Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stonehaven parkrun: Where endorphins and community spirit flow

By Rosemary Lowne
January 29, 2022, 2:11 pm
Post Thumbnail

“I’ve made it,” shouts Catriona Pirie with a huge smile on her face as she crosses the finish line at Stonehaven parkrun.

Catriona was just one of many people who experienced that glorious post-run buzz this morning after running, jogging or walking the beautiful 5k route.

Keen to bring the buzz of this free weekly event alive, the Press and Journal were on the start-line at Mineralwell Park to capture them in motion.

Cheered on by the incredibly enthusiastic volunteers, who give up their free time to help out, it’s clear to see why parkrun is so much more than just running, it’s all about community and uniting people of all ages and backgrounds.

Look out for the full story on the joy of parkrun in The Press and Journal’s Your Life magazine on Saturday March 12. All pictures by Wullie Marr.

Catriona Pirie in red, centre, getting ready to start her run alongside other joggers.
Catriona Pirie taking part in the run.
A volunteer watches runners approach.
The 5K run was completed by people of all ages.
A runner making his way along the route.
Not all runners were on two legs.
A jogger makes her way towards the end of the route.
A good crowd took part in the 5K run.
A runner crosses the finish line.

