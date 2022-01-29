Stonehaven parkrun: Where endorphins and community spirit flow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“I’ve made it,” shouts Catriona Pirie with a huge smile on her face as she crosses the finish line at Stonehaven parkrun.

Catriona was just one of many people who experienced that glorious post-run buzz this morning after running, jogging or walking the beautiful 5k route.

Keen to bring the buzz of this free weekly event alive, the Press and Journal were on the start-line at Mineralwell Park to capture them in motion.

Cheered on by the incredibly enthusiastic volunteers, who give up their free time to help out, it’s clear to see why parkrun is so much more than just running, it’s all about community and uniting people of all ages and backgrounds.

Look out for the full story on the joy of parkrun in The Press and Journal’s Your Life magazine on Saturday March 12. All pictures by Wullie Marr.