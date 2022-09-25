Video: World-renowned composer Sir James MacMillan heading to Haddo Arts Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When Russia invaded Ukraine it struck a particularly poignant chord with Sir James MacMillan.

Just four days previously, the internationally acclaimed Scottish composer and conductor had been performing in St Petersburg, oblivious to the horrors that were about to unfold.

“The concert with the St Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra was in the Bolshoi concert hall; it’s a very historic venue where the likes of Tchaikovsky and Wagner have performed in the past,” says Sir James.

“I was quite overwhelmed by being there and conducting in the same place.

“It’s such a tragedy what happened days later.

“And it’s still going on, with more news of atrocities and mass killings.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be back there because of all this.

“But in those brief hours we were as one making music together, Russian music, Scottish music, it didn’t matter, we were all communicating the beauty of the art form to a very enthusiastic Russian audience.”

Music played at late Queen’s service

Seven months on from landing safely back in the UK following a last-minute dash to get one of the final Aeroflot flights from Moscow to London – the Russian airline is currently banned from flying to the UK due to the precarious situation – and Sir James is continuing to do what he loves best by using the power of music to unite people.

Next month, Sir James, whose music was most recently played at the Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Majesty The Queen at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, will travel from his home in Largs to Aberdeenshire for the 11th annual Haddo Arts Festival.

World premiere

From music and visual art to poetry and the spoken word, there’s something for all ages at the festival.

Undoubtedly the highlight will be the world premiere of We Are Collective, a piece of music composed by Sir James and commissioned by Haddo House, which will be exclusively performed by the acclaimed young Scottish musicians The Maxwell Quartet and pianist Alasdair Beatson.

“I’m very excited to be coming back up to Aberdeenshire,” says Sir James, who is no stranger to the north-east as his wife, Lynne, was a law student at the University of Aberdeen in the 1970s.

“This is a new piece of music I’ve written for some of Scotland’s most wonderful musicians so to be able to write for them is a great thrill and I’m looking forward to coming up and hearing the piece when it’s performed.”

Video: Sir James talks about his new music

Classical music is for everyone

Inspiring the next generation of young musicians is something that lights a fire in Sir James’ belly.

“The big issue that classical music has is the misconception that it’s elitist and for people with money, but that’s clearly not the case otherwise I would never have had the life I’ve had,” says Sir James.

Brought up in the Ayrshire mining town of Cumnock, Sir James overcame bullying to become one of the world’s most celebrated composers.

“There’s probably not so much of that kind of bullying now, but in working-class communities certain things were regarded as not very male-orientated,” says Sir James.

“The emphasis on masculinity and being macho sometimes didn’t give room to those who were interested in the arts and music.

“I always remember being the only boy in the recorder group and I always wondered why.

“My parents and grandparents loved music of course, and the interesting thing is that in those traditional working-class communities there has always been a great love of music.

“I remember my grandfather, who was a coal miner, played euphonium in local colliery bands.

“He was always talking to me about music as he had a great love of singers, so it was through these conversations that opened up the whole book of classical music to me.”

Perseverance paid off for Sir James, whose exceptional talent has taken him across the world.

Recently he felt honoured when his music was played at the special thanksgiving service to the late Queen in Edinburgh.

“I was delighted that there was some of my music used at St Giles’,” says Sir James.

“I’m pleased that they thought about me and considered those two pieces appropriate for the occasion.

“I met the Queen a few times, most memorably at Holyrood Palace in 2010 during the Papal Visit.

“It was an exhilarating experience meeting both Pope Benedict and Queen Elizabeth within minutes at such a historic event.”

Lasting legacy

Despite rubbing shoulders with such illustrious company, Sir James has never forgotten his roots.

“The love of my life is this little festival that I’ve established, The Cumnock Tryst, which is now eight years old,” says Sir James.

“It’s been a delight to do that and to bring some of the great musicians of the world to Cumnock.”

Sir James is so passionate about music education that as part of the Haddo Arts Festival, he will also be hosting a special workshop at the University of Aberdeen.

“The University of Aberdeen is something I’ve had connections with, especially the music department,” says Sir James.

The Haddo Arts Festival runs from October 8-15. For tickets go to the website www.haddoarts.com or call 0333 666 3366.