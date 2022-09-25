Video: World-renowned composer Sir James MacMillan heading to Haddo Arts Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Video: World-renowned composer Sir James MacMillan heading to Haddo Arts Festival

By Rosemary Lowne
September 25, 2022, 6:00 am
The power of music: Sir James MacMillan's music was recently used at the Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Majesty The Queen at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. Photo credit: Phillip Gatward.
The power of music: Sir James MacMillan's music was recently used at the Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Majesty The Queen at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. Photo credit: Phillip Gatward.

When Russia invaded Ukraine it struck a particularly poignant chord with Sir James MacMillan.

Just four days previously, the internationally acclaimed Scottish composer and conductor had been performing in St Petersburg, oblivious to the horrors that were about to unfold.

“The concert with the St Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra was in the Bolshoi concert hall; it’s a very historic venue where the likes of Tchaikovsky and Wagner have performed in the past,” says Sir James.

“I was quite overwhelmed by being there and conducting in the same place.

“It’s such a tragedy what happened days later.

“And it’s still going on, with more news of atrocities and mass killings.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be back there because of all this.

“But in those brief hours we were as one making music together, Russian music, Scottish music, it didn’t matter, we were all communicating the beauty of the art form to a very enthusiastic Russian audience.”

Knows the score: Sir James MacMillan, who hails from Cumnock in Ayrshire, has travelled the world with his music. Photo credit Hans van der Woerd.

Music played at late Queen’s service

Seven months on from landing safely back in the UK following a last-minute dash to get one of the final Aeroflot flights from Moscow to London – the Russian airline is currently banned from flying to the UK due to the precarious situation – and Sir James is continuing to do what he loves best by using the power of music to unite people.

Next month, Sir James, whose music was most recently played at the Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Majesty The Queen at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, will travel from his home in Largs to Aberdeenshire for the 11th annual Haddo Arts Festival.

Musical code of conduct: Sir James MacMillan wows audiences across the globe. Photo credit: Hans van der Woerd.

World premiere

From music and visual art to poetry and the spoken word, there’s something for all ages at the festival.

Undoubtedly the highlight will be the world premiere of We Are Collective, a piece of music composed by Sir James and commissioned by Haddo House, which will be exclusively performed by the acclaimed young Scottish musicians The Maxwell Quartet and pianist Alasdair Beatson.

“I’m very excited to be coming back up to Aberdeenshire,” says Sir James, who is no stranger to the north-east as his wife, Lynne, was a law student at the University of Aberdeen in the 1970s.

“This is a new piece of music I’ve written for some of Scotland’s most wonderful musicians so to be able to write for them is a great thrill and I’m looking forward to coming up and hearing the piece when it’s performed.”

Video: Sir James talks about his new music

Classical music is for everyone

Inspiring the next generation of young musicians is something that lights a fire in Sir James’ belly.

“The big issue that classical music has is the misconception that it’s elitist and for people with money, but that’s clearly not the case otherwise I would never have had the life I’ve had,” says Sir James.

Brought up in the Ayrshire mining town of Cumnock, Sir James overcame bullying to become one of the world’s most celebrated composers.

Key to success: Pianist Alasdair Beatson will join the Maxwell Quartet on stage to perform We Are Collective, a new piece of music by Sir James MacMillan. Photo credit: Kaupo Kikkas.

“There’s probably not so much of that kind of bullying now, but in working-class communities certain things were regarded as not very male-orientated,” says Sir James.

“The emphasis on masculinity and being macho sometimes didn’t give room to those who were interested in the arts and music.

“I always remember being the only boy in the recorder group and I always wondered why.

“My parents and grandparents loved music of course, and the interesting thing is that in those traditional working-class communities there has always been a great love of music.

Music to the ears: The Maxwell Quartet will perform alongside Alasdair Beatson. Photo credit: Simon M Scott.

“I remember my grandfather, who was a coal miner, played euphonium in local colliery bands.

“He was always talking to me about music as he had a great love of singers, so it was through these conversations that opened up the whole book of classical music to me.”

Perseverance paid off for Sir James, whose exceptional talent has taken him across the world.

Recently he felt honoured when his music was played at the special thanksgiving service to the late Queen in Edinburgh.

“I was delighted that there was some of my music used at St Giles’,” says Sir James.

“I’m pleased that they thought about me and considered those two pieces appropriate for the occasion.

“I met the Queen a few times, most memorably at Holyrood Palace in 2010 during the Papal Visit.

“It was an exhilarating experience meeting both Pope Benedict and Queen Elizabeth within minutes at such a historic event.”

Perfect location: Haddo House will play host to a memorable night of music as part of the Haddo Arts Festival.

Lasting legacy

Despite rubbing shoulders with such illustrious company, Sir James has never forgotten his roots.

“The love of my life is this little festival that I’ve established, The Cumnock Tryst, which is now eight years old,” says Sir James.

“It’s been a delight to do that and to bring some of the great musicians of the world to Cumnock.”

Sir James is so passionate about music education that as part of the Haddo Arts Festival, he will also be hosting a special workshop at the University of Aberdeen.

“The University of Aberdeen  is something I’ve had connections with, especially the music department,” says Sir James.

The Haddo Arts Festival runs from October 8-15. For tickets go to the website www.haddoarts.com or call 0333 666 3366.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

The North Hop craft spirits and food festival at P&J Live, Aberdeen. In picture is: Kelsey Simpson, Emma Jones, Jordan Jones, Holly Cameron. All pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their…
0
An owl has been calling at Rab's of an evening.
RAB MCNEIL: The owl and the moonlight, an autumn serenade
0
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0
Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
YL pets 2409 11 Pets From: Annalise Daughtrey Our boy, Benny, enjoying a walk on his holidays with his family, in Orkney. Benny lives with us on Skye. Annalise Daughtrey
Pet Portraits: Your pictures of the cutest companions in the region
0
Should we talk to kids about Family money problems?
Should we talk to kids about money problems?
0
Yvie and Ollie in the queue to pay their respects to the Queen
Yvie Burnett: I'm glad I queued 13 hours to pay respects to Queen
0
Former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev died in August.
George Mitchell: Was Mikhail Gorbachev the force for good we think he was?
0
Variety is the spice of life at Jaffs. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: Hit the road for a winning line-up at Jaffs in Dunecht
0
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 22.09.2022 URN: CR0038317 Food and drink story on PERK Coffee & Doughnuts launching an espresso martini bar in their cafe in Inverness. |Owner Nicole Mclennan is pictured. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Inverness doughnut shop launches new cafe by day, espresso martini bar by night business…
0

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women hoping to use home advantage to secure back-to-back wins, says manager…
Russell Dingwall celebrates after curling home Elgin City's opener against Peterhead.
Gavin Price hails 'faultless' Elgin City after 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win over Peterhead…
0
The historic Mostar Bridge, in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Travel: Cruising the Adriatic - ticking off seven countries along the way
0
Mango crumble with chai custard.
Sweet treats: Looking for something new? Try this mango crumble with chai custard
man attacked 16-year-old
'Disgraceful' man who kicked teenager in the head is spared jail
Travis giving fans a much welcome blast from the past at their Aberdeen Music Hall gig. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
TRUE NORTH REVIEW: Headliners Travis roll back the years at Aberdeen Music Hall
0

Editor's Picks