Everything you need to plan a dream wedding in Aberdeenshire

When it comes weddings, Aberdeenshire has something for everyone.

Congratulations on getting engaged! Now comes the fun part.

After you’ve enjoyed the initial ‘just engaged’ bubble of bliss, you’ll get to embark on the journey of wedding planning.

And with the right help, you’ll be able to find joy in every moment. From top wedding venues and suppliers to beautiful backdrops, planning your big day in this region couldn’t be easier.

6 need-to-know experts for weddings in Aberdeenshire

1. Keep the party going with The 5th Avenue Band

One the most well respected live bands in the north of Scotland, The 5th Avenue Band have been performing exciting floor filling live music at weddings in Aberdeenshire for 20+ years.

The band’s repertoire ranges from early Rock ‘n’ Roll, Motown, Soul, Disco and Pop to Ceilidh music. 5th Avenue has provided dynamic entertainment for a high volume of weddings, making them the number one event band enjoyed by brides, grooms and guests across the north east of Scotland.

They’ve also performed at some high profile events at the likes of The Beach Ballroom and AECC Cherries Awards, as well as being the first band to open the P&J Live Arena corporate hall. Plus, 5th Avenue has performed at events for many well-known people in sports and TV, working with local and national celebrities.

All in all, 5th Avenue comes with a proven track record and has a strong following from Aberdeen, Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

The band is your number one choice for weddings, corporate evenings, fundraisers, clubs and many other events that need live music.

Get in touch on 5thavenueband@gmail.com or book 5th Avenue for your wedding in Aberdeenshire online.

2. Tie the knot at the historic (and romantic) Maryculter House

What could be more romantic than saying ‘I do’ in a 13th century hotel’s wedding courtyard on the beautiful banks of the River Dee? Or dancing the night away, surrounded by loved ones, in its breathtaking Templar Suite that oozes contemporary elegance?

Renowned as one of Scotland’s oldest and most historic hotels, Maryculter House goes above and beyond to make sure the happiest day of your life goes off without a hitch.

Its dedicated team of experienced wedding coordinators will guide you through your day from start to finish, truly making it one to remember.

Your day will be tailored to your needs, but all weddings at Maryculter House include:

Riverside Templar Suite for your wedding breakfast and evening reception

Master of Ceremonies

Bridal Suite for your wedding night

Menu tasting

Cake stand and knife

Stationery (name cards, table plan, table names and menus)

Table plan easel and display board

Children under five dine for free

1st year anniversary hotel stay

If Maryculter sounds like the wedding venue in Aberdeenshire for you, please contact its wedding co-ordinator Jocelyn on weddings@maryculterhouse.com to chat about your big day.

Find out more about getting married at Maryculter House.

3. Don’t miss a moment of your big day with Videography by Larissa

You’ll cherish your wedding video for all the years to come. Larissa, the face behind the camera for Videography by Larissa, says: “I honestly believe there is nothing more beautiful than capturing the special day of a couple.

“From the eerie silence in the morning when the sun comes up and the couple get out of bed, to the rising tension and nerves in the moments before the ceremony, the happiness and love on everybody’s faces when the couples read their vows and finally the unrestrained celebrations when all the official parts are done and the newlyweds mix with their guests on the dance floor until the early morning.

“It doesn’t get much better than being allowed to capture all these amazing emotions and create a lasting memory of the best day of someone’s life which they can watch whenever they want.

“Couples often comment on how watching the video puts them right back to the day, experiencing the excitement and anticipation all over again. It also gives them the opportunity to share their day with friends and family members who weren’t able to attend the day in person.

“So if you are in two minds about booking a videographer, do it! I promise you, you won’t regret it.”

Book or make an enquiry with Videography by Larissa ahead of your big day.

4. Spread out the fun with a wedding weekend at Logie Country House

Logie Country House is a multi-award winning 1680s country house wedding venue and estate in the heart of Aberdeenshire. The 18 bedroom house can sleep 40-50 guests over a two day mid-week or three day weekend wedding celebration.

The house has an indoor infinity pool and two outdoor hot tubs. There is a purpose-built ballroom that can cater for 160 day guests and 20 more evening guests. For a more intimate wedding, the dining room in the house can cater for 50 day guests.

Logie Country House’s two fantastic events managers have over 30 years of experience and are included in the price. Its multi-award-winning caterers can cater for whatever you like and there is no minimum guest number either.

Outside there is ancient woodland coated with snowdrops, daffodils and bluebells. The river Urie runs across the front lawn and there is a private island there too.

Logie Country House specialises in wedding weekends in Aberdeenshire. Make your wedding celebration last for three days!

5. Look and feel your best with a wedding outfit from Bentleys of Banchory

Weddings are Bentleys of Banchory’s speciality!

Bentleys of Banchory has one of the most extensive collections of mother of the bride/groom and special guest outfits in the UK. It has been dressing ladies for all occasions for over 3o years.

Its fabulous new shop is over twice the size of the original shop and has eight spacious changing rooms.

If you are looking for a special occasion outfit, you can book an appointment to avoid waiting. Although this is not compulsory, it is advisable – especially on Saturdays.

Whether you are looking for a little dress with a hatinator, a two piece dress and jacket with matching hat, or something else, Bentleys of Banchory has the perfect look for you.

Choosing the correct accessories is also very important. But don’t worry, Bentleys of Banchory’s highly experienced stylists will help you every step of the way to put together the fabulous look you deserve. Some of the brands on offer include:

Veni Infantino

Invitations by Veni

Irresistible

Condici

Gabriella Sanchez

Ispirato

Veromia

Dressed Up (16-24)

Couture Club

Allison’s

Tia

Godske

Joseph Ribkoff

Frank Lyman

Do you have a wedding coming up? Get your wedding outfit sorted at Bentleys of Banchory.

6. Make a statement with Lava Jewellery wedding rings inspired by Scotland

Looking for something memorable, bespoke or just sparklingly beautiful? Lava Jewellery is your answer!

Seventeen years ago Jacqui Grant and husband Duncan Grant used to work out of the shed – and even Jacqui’s handbag when they met customers at Bieldside Inn! Their passion for jewellery and their joint skills and knowledge drove them to open Lava Jewellery in Peterculter 11 years ago this year.

The pair, both talented jewellers, met at Gray’s School of Art and have been together ever since.

Lava Jewellery specialises in wedding jewellery (engagement and wedding rings) but the specialists can also make bespoke pieces in house, whether that’s adding a special diamond or incorporating a treasure from a loved one into your jewel.

Lava also stocks silver, gold and diamond collections based on the Scottish landscape and the work of Robert Burns.

For more information, pop in to meet the specialist Lava Jewellery team in Peterculter. Browse the range of wedding rings and other services.