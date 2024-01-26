5 things to do this weekend: Arenacross tour in Aberdeen and Burns Afternoon in Ballater

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 things to do this weekend: Arenacross tour in Aberdeen and Burns Afternoon in Ballater

Indoor motocross racing, celebrating Robert Burns and more are on the cards.

Scottish Ballet's Cinders! at His Majesty's Theatre. Supplied by: Andy Ross
Scottish Ballet's Cinders! at His Majesty's Theatre. Supplied by: Andy Ross
By Abby Ross

Cocktail fans, theatre lovers, and motorbike fanatics have plenty to do this weekend!

Arenacross Tour

From children performers to the top professionals, this Arenacross show is like no other.

With a mix of indoor Motocross racing and Freestyle Motocross, the whole family is sure to be entertained at P&J Live.

The championship will host reigning victor Tommy Searle and last year’s runner-up Conrad Mewse as they battle for this year’s 2024 title. It is taking place on Friday and Saturday, for more information go to pandjlive.com

P&J Live / TECA image: Darrell Benns

Burns Afternoon

Celebrate Scotland’s national Bard by going along to an afternoon dedicated to Robert Burns.  The event at Ballater’s Victoria & Albert Memorial
Hall on  Station Square on Sunday will see an afternoon of food and
entertainment, including the traditional Burns fare of haggis, neeps and tatties.

Those going along are welcome to take their own bottle. Tickets are priced at £15 and the event runs from 2-5pm. For more information go to visitballater.com

Cinders!

Scottish Ballet has broken old traditions with its new production of Cinders!

There’s a new twist to the tale – some nights the role of Cinders will be played by a woman, and on others, Cinders will be a man.

This festive favorite has returned to His Majesty’s Theatre with a new name, fabulous costumes, and a charming storyline. The show started its run on Wednesday and is on until Saturday – when show times are 2.30 and 7.30pm. Go to aberdeenperformingarts.com to book.

Outside of His Majesty's Theatre.
His Majesty’s Theatre will host many different shows next year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Spice Girls Brunch

Revolution is kicking 2024 off with the ultimate themed bottomless brunch to spice up your life!

Whether you’re a Sporty, Posh, Ginger, Baby, or Scary get the whole friend group together for iconic hits, endless drinks, and a morning full of good vibes.

The food menu also offers a range of dishes – including gluten-free and vegan-friendly options. To find out more about the Spiced Up event go to

revolutionbars.co.uk/bottomless-brunch

Coffee morning in Aberdeen

St Fittick’s Parish church in Torry, Aberdeen will be hosting its monthly coffee morning on Saturday.

As well as refreshments and a range of home bakes to sample the event in the church’s hall on Walker Road will have a rage of stalls, including puzzles, books and bric-a-brac.

Entry is by donation and the coffee morning runs from 10am to noon.

Enjoy a cup of coffee at St Fittick’s Parish Church in Aberdeen.

 

 

 

 

 

Conversation