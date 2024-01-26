5 things to do this weekend: Arenacross tour in Aberdeen and Burns Afternoon in Ballater

Cocktail fans, theatre lovers, and motorbike fanatics have plenty to do this weekend!

Arenacross Tour

From children performers to the top professionals, this Arenacross show is like no other.

With a mix of indoor Motocross racing and Freestyle Motocross, the whole family is sure to be entertained at P&J Live.

The championship will host reigning victor Tommy Searle and last year’s runner-up Conrad Mewse as they battle for this year’s 2024 title. It is taking place on Friday and Saturday, for more information go to pandjlive.com

Burns Afternoon

Celebrate Scotland’s national Bard by going along to an afternoon dedicated to Robert Burns. The event at Ballater’s Victoria & Albert Memorial

Hall on Station Square on Sunday will see an afternoon of food and

entertainment, including the traditional Burns fare of haggis, neeps and tatties.

Those going along are welcome to take their own bottle. Tickets are priced at £15 and the event runs from 2-5pm. For more information go to visitballater.com

Cinders!

Scottish Ballet has broken old traditions with its new production of Cinders!

There’s a new twist to the tale – some nights the role of Cinders will be played by a woman, and on others, Cinders will be a man.

This festive favorite has returned to His Majesty’s Theatre with a new name, fabulous costumes, and a charming storyline. The show started its run on Wednesday and is on until Saturday – when show times are 2.30 and 7.30pm. Go to aberdeenperformingarts.com to book.

Spice Girls Brunch

Revolution is kicking 2024 off with the ultimate themed bottomless brunch to spice up your life!

Whether you’re a Sporty, Posh, Ginger, Baby, or Scary get the whole friend group together for iconic hits, endless drinks, and a morning full of good vibes.

The food menu also offers a range of dishes – including gluten-free and vegan-friendly options. To find out more about the Spiced Up event go to

revolutionbars.co.uk/bottomless-brunch

Coffee morning in Aberdeen

St Fittick’s Parish church in Torry, Aberdeen will be hosting its monthly coffee morning on Saturday.

As well as refreshments and a range of home bakes to sample the event in the church’s hall on Walker Road will have a rage of stalls, including puzzles, books and bric-a-brac.

Entry is by donation and the coffee morning runs from 10am to noon.