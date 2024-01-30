Tim and Fiona put their charming home and cottage just minute’s from Aberdeen on the market for £599,995

Soak up all the peace and serenity of the countryside while remaining close to the hustle and bustle of city life in this stunning three-bedroom home and two bedroom cottage.

Located just minutes from Aberdeen between Westhill and Blackburn, Viewfield has been a wonderful home for Tim McKay and his wife Fiona.

“We were attracted to the property’s location as it’s within the Aberdeen City area yet it’s surrounded by countryside with lovely panoramic views from the house,” says Tim.

“It’s also very peaceful as the house is set back from a quiet road and as dog owners the land is ideal for us as the property has two acres of securely fenced land which is safe for walks/animals etc together with access to further public walking areas.”

Three bedroom home and two bedroom cottage near Aberdeen

After 11 blissfully happy years, the couple who are both retired and have two sons, have put their charming home on the market as they prepare to downsize.

“We’ll miss living and entertaining friends and family in a lovely home,” says Tim.

“We’ll also miss waking up in the morning and taking our two dogs on a long walk on our own land.”

Postcard perfect from the outside, the property is even more impressive inside where an attractive entrance hall leads through to a beautiful lounge/formal dining room where superb views overlooking the dramatic landscape can be savoured.

During the cold winter months, this room is kept cosy thanks to a wood burning fire.

Wonderful views and modern interiors

And for those who love to cook, the kitchen is a culinary delight with granite worktops, a central island, a spacious breakfast/dining area as well as a family area with views over the garden and an AGA Total Control electric range cooker.

Opposite the kitchen is a utility room and a recently built cloakroom.

The main house also has three bedrooms including the principal bedroom suite with a dressing area and a contemporary en-suite shower room.

The spacious second bedroom enjoys garden and countryside views as does the third bedroom/study.

Completing the property is a sleek family bathroom with a freestanding bathtub and large separate walk-in shower.

Energy efficient home

Over the years, Tim and Fiona have extensively renovated the property to make it not only a wonderful family home but also energy efficient.

“The main house has been extensively refurbished with two log burners installed, a loft conversion and, in 2020, a large lounge/dining room extension with triple glazed picture windows,” says Tim.

“As part of the refurbishment, the house and cottage were completely rewired and replumbed.

“Solar panels and air conditioning/heat pumps have been installed which significantly reduce energy usage and have resulted in an excellent B Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating.”

Separate cosy cottage

In addition to the main house, the property also comes with a separate two bedroom cottage.

“Originally in the 19th century there was a roadside granite cottage which was being used as a garage when we bought the property,” says Tim.

“In 2014 the roadside garage was rebuilt using the original stone to form a modern, highly insulated one/two bedroom cottage.

“Initially our teenage children stayed in the cottage and once they left home it has been used as additional accommodation for family, friends or as a business opportunity.”

Horticultural haven

Inside, the wheelchair accessible cottage has an entrance hall which leads to a vaulted open-plan living/studio bedroom area with a dining space and a modern kitchen.

Also impressive is the spacious principal bedroom and the shower room.

Outside, the garden is a horticultural haven with two acres of land featuring a koi carp pond, a large open fenced area with a polytunnel, floodlit dog walking areas and two insulated wooden garden buildings which are designed for home working.

There’s also a large metal garage/workshop with electric roller doors and power plus additional outbuildings for storage.

Fantastic outbuildings

Tim says the easily maintained grounds are also fully fenced and feature electric security gates.

“For added security and evening time dog walking the whole property is floodlit,” says Tim.

Asked what they’ve enjoyed most about their home, Tim says: “The picturesque and peaceful countryside setting with extensive wildlife yet very easy access to the city and neighbouring towns such as Westhill, Kintore and Inverurie.

“We’ve also enjoyed the great transport links and the relaxed family atmosphere of living in a modern, bright and spacious home.”

Although sad to be leaving their amazing home, the couple say it offers a great opportunity for other families.

“Because of the accommodation flexibility, there are opportunities for business, multi-generational living and family life,” says Tim.

For more information

Viewfield, Clinterty, Kinellar, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £599,995.

To arrange a viewing contact Strutt & Parker on 01738 503266 or check out the website struttandparker.com