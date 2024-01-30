Tim and Fiona put their charming home and cottage just minute’s from Aberdeen on the market for £599,995

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tim and Fiona put their charming home and cottage just minute’s from Aberdeen on the market for £599,995

Tim McKay and his wife Fiona have put their three bedroom home and two bedroom cottage on the market.

By Rosemary Lowne
Viewfield is an exceptional property located closoe to Aberdeen.
Viewfield is a breath of fresh country air. Image: Strutt & Parker

Soak up all the peace and serenity of the countryside while remaining close to the hustle and bustle of city life in this stunning three-bedroom home and two bedroom cottage.

Located just minutes from Aberdeen between Westhill and Blackburn, Viewfield has been a wonderful home for Tim McKay and his wife Fiona.

“We were attracted to the property’s location as it’s within the Aberdeen City area yet it’s surrounded by countryside with lovely panoramic views from the house,” says Tim.

“It’s also very peaceful as the house is set back from a quiet road and as dog owners the land is ideal for us as the property has two acres of securely fenced land which is safe for walks/animals etc together with access to further public walking areas.”

Tim and Fiona McKay.
Tim and Fiona McKay have worked hard to create their dream family home. Image: Strutt & Parker

Three bedroom home and two bedroom cottage near Aberdeen

After 11 blissfully happy years, the couple who are both retired and have two sons, have put their charming home on the market as they prepare to downsize.

“We’ll miss living and entertaining friends and family in a lovely home,” says Tim.

“We’ll also miss waking up in the morning and taking our two dogs on a long walk on our own land.”

Postcard perfect from the outside, the property is even more impressive inside where an attractive entrance hall leads through to a beautiful lounge/formal dining room where superb views overlooking the dramatic landscape can be savoured.

During the cold winter months, this room is kept cosy thanks to a wood burning fire.

The property's sleek and stylish kitchen with views over the countryside near Aberdeen.
Enjoy beautiful garden views while making the dinner in this sleek and stylish kitchen. Image: Strutt & Parker

Wonderful views and modern interiors

And for those who love to cook, the kitchen is a culinary delight with granite worktops, a central island, a spacious breakfast/dining area as well as a family area with views over the garden and an AGA Total Control electric range cooker.

Opposite the kitchen is a utility room and a recently built cloakroom.

The main house also has three bedrooms including the principal bedroom suite with a dressing area and a contemporary en-suite shower room.

The spacious second bedroom enjoys garden and countryside views as does the third bedroom/study.

Completing the property is a sleek family bathroom with a freestanding bathtub and large separate walk-in shower.

Ultra modern lounge within the Kinellar home.
Relax in style in this ultra modern lounge. Image: Strutt & Parker

Energy efficient home

Over the years, Tim and Fiona have extensively renovated the property to make it not only a wonderful family home but also energy efficient.

“The main house has been extensively refurbished with two log burners installed, a loft conversion and, in 2020, a large lounge/dining room extension with triple glazed picture windows,” says Tim.

“As part of the refurbishment, the house and cottage were completely rewired and replumbed.

“Solar panels and air conditioning/heat pumps have been installed which significantly reduce energy usage and have resulted in an excellent B Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating.”

Spacious living room with large windows.
This attractive room brings the outside in. Image: Strutt & Parker

Separate cosy cottage

In addition to the main house, the property also comes with a separate two bedroom cottage.

“Originally in the 19th century there was a roadside granite cottage which was being used as a garage when we bought the property,” says Tim.

“In 2014 the roadside garage was rebuilt using the original stone to form a modern, highly insulated one/two bedroom cottage.

“Initially our teenage children stayed in the cottage and once they left home it has been used as additional accommodation for family, friends or as a business opportunity.”

The cottage near Aberdeen has an amazing vaulted open plan living area.
The amazing vaulted open plan living area in the cottage near Aberdeen. Image: Strutt & Parker

Horticultural haven

Inside, the wheelchair accessible cottage has an entrance hall which leads to a vaulted open-plan living/studio bedroom area with a dining space and a modern kitchen.

Also impressive is the spacious principal bedroom and the shower room.

Outside, the garden is a horticultural haven with two acres of land featuring a koi carp pond, a large open fenced area with a polytunnel, floodlit dog walking areas and two insulated wooden garden buildings which are designed for home working.

There’s also a large metal garage/workshop with electric roller doors and power plus additional outbuildings for storage.

Incredible views of the countryside from the property.
Viewfield enjoys incredible views of the countryside. Image: Strutt & Parker

Fantastic outbuildings

Tim says the easily maintained grounds are also fully fenced and feature electric security gates.

“For added security and evening time dog walking the whole property is floodlit,” says Tim.

Asked what they’ve enjoyed most about their home, Tim says: “The picturesque and peaceful countryside setting with extensive wildlife yet very easy access to the city and neighbouring towns such as Westhill, Kintore and Inverurie.

This wooden garden building as a home office.
This wooden garden building is perfect as a home office. Image: Strutt & Parker

“We’ve also enjoyed the great transport links and the relaxed family atmosphere of living in a modern, bright and spacious home.”

Although sad to be leaving their amazing home, the couple say it offers a great opportunity for other families.

“Because of the accommodation flexibility, there are opportunities for business, multi-generational living and family life,” says Tim.

For more information

Viewfield, Clinterty, Kinellar, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £599,995.

To arrange a viewing contact Strutt & Parker on 01738 503266 or check out the website struttandparker.com

