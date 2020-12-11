Entier launches dine at home service promising to deliver restaurant-quality food to your door

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The catering firm has turned its attention to home delivery, creating pre-prepared meals that are quick for customers to cook and serve.

A leading contract catering firm has launched its first dine at home concept as it looks to tap into a consumer market closer to home.

Entier, which is headquartered in Westhill, Aberdeenshire, is one of Scotland’s biggest independent catering and service company’s specialising in an array of services.

Adding to its already impressive portfolio, executive chef Orry Shand devised the idea of serving up some of the firm’s top dishes to locals in the north-east so they too could enjoy a taste of Entier.

While the company and majority of its services operate globally, this new Dine at Home by Entier offering has been centred around a pre-prepared three-course meal for two which sees Orry create a range of menus for customers to select from.

Offering four menus every season, the meals are easy to cook and require “minimal effort” according to the seasoned chef.

Orry said: “We decided to launch this service because of the Covid-19 situation. People haven’t been able to do what they were doing before; like go to restaurants, have events and that sort of thing, so we wanted to bring restaurant-quality food to their homes while this isn’t really possible.

Orry Shand's Beef Wellington (wee intro) Beef Wellington intro by Orry… 👨‍🍳(full video on https://youtu.be/mzAb32Wgjg4)For a fab dine@home dinner this weekend you can place your order by 12pm today for a delivery on Thursday, or by 12pm tomorrow for a delivery on Friday 🍝🍷🥰www.entier-shop.com/dineathome#dineathomebyentier #aberdeenfood #scotlandfoodanddrink Posted by Dine at Home by Entier on Monday, November 2, 2020

“The concept of the menus is so that there’s minimal work for customers to do at home, so it is something that’s really high quality but is also easy for them to cook.”

Having been in hospitality for 16 years, Orry, who has worked for the business for three and a half years, leads a team of four who are all hands-on with the new service.

Sticking to the seasons, four different menus are on offer for customers to pick from, with each focused on showcasing the best local produce.

The menus feature everything from lobster to scallops, not to mention roast stuffed guinea fowl ballotine, Mull cheddar souffle, salted caramel chocolate fondant, passion fruit and mango delice and more.

He added: “The first thing we need to do when creating the menus is think about, from a non-chef point of view, how the person will be able to cook it and get the same result we do in the kitchen.

“When we’re developing the menu we’re thinking, ‘what is easy but still skillful?’. In the case of the beef wellington which is currently on offer, it is a really skillful dish, but all the customer needs to do is put it in the oven and follow the instructions.

“We also wanted to showcase local suppliers and good quality produce from across Scotland as well.”

Available for weekly deliveries on Thursdays and Fridays, the business offers free delivery to those living within a 15-mile radius of the premises in Westhill, and also delivers 15 miles within Comrie in Crieff where its other business premises is based.

A click and collect service is also available and customers can add canapes, a cheese and bread selection and confectionery to come with their three-course meal.

Orry added: “The service is very different to what we’ve done before. We’ve catered for weddings and events with big numbers so when it comes down to catering for a meal for two, it is quite personal.

“The quality of staff we have in the business, their skills and knowledge have really allowed us to be able to offer this service and figure out how we go from catering to hundreds, to catering for individual boxes.”

The box is priced at £49.50 for two and Entier will make a set donation of £2.50 per box to the charities it supports including Friends of Anchor, Guide Dogs, MND Scotland, Aberdeen Cyrenians and Social Bite to name a few.

For more information on the dine at home service visit www.entier-shop.com/dineathome.

