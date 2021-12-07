Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Bag a £100 voucher for Ness Walk’s restaurant Torrish in Inverness

Recently named as the Best Urban Hotel (UK&I) by Condé Nast Johansens, the five star Ness Walk nestles on the banks of the River Ness in Inverness city centre.
By Julia Bryce
December 7, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 7, 2021, 11:56 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Ness Walk.

Here, you can experience luxury redefined and the pinnacle of Highland hospitality.

Set within the original 19th Century drawing room, its restaurant Torrish offers unspoiled views out to the River Ness.

Spearheaded by the creative and artistic talent of executive chef Craig Douglas, Torrish offers a menu with innovation at its core.

Inside the lounge at Ness Walk.

Each meal has its own personality and its quintessential Scottish cuisine deliver unique flavours sourced from throughout the world, culminating in an experience rich in texture, colour and intrigue, all with some additional flair.

As well as a regular a la carte menu, there is also a vegan version available.

On the current menu you’ll find everything from duck and foie gras parfait, hand dived West Coast scallops, treacle cured salmon, pan seared Hebridean salmon and braised Speyside feather blade beef.

Torrish.

Ness Walk‘s vegan menu features beetroot tartare, parsnip veloute, butternut squash risotto and spiced chickpea and courgette mousse roulade to name a few dishes.

One lucky reader can win a £100 voucher to spend in Torrish.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the Ness Walk giveaway:

Terms and conditions:

The prize is redeemable until November 25, 2022 and excludes Christmas and Hogmanay. Booking is subject to availability.

You must live within the Press and Journal’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

