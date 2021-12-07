12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Bag a £100 voucher for Ness Walk’s restaurant Torrish in Inverness

An error occurred. Please try again.

Recently named as the Best Urban Hotel (UK&I) by Condé Nast Johansens, the five star Ness Walk nestles on the banks of the River Ness in Inverness city centre.

Here, you can experience luxury redefined and the pinnacle of Highland hospitality.

Set within the original 19th Century drawing room, its restaurant Torrish offers unspoiled views out to the River Ness.

Spearheaded by the creative and artistic talent of executive chef Craig Douglas, Torrish offers a menu with innovation at its core.

Each meal has its own personality and its quintessential Scottish cuisine deliver unique flavours sourced from throughout the world, culminating in an experience rich in texture, colour and intrigue, all with some additional flair.

As well as a regular a la carte menu, there is also a vegan version available.

On the current menu you’ll find everything from duck and foie gras parfait, hand dived West Coast scallops, treacle cured salmon, pan seared Hebridean salmon and braised Speyside feather blade beef.

Ness Walk‘s vegan menu features beetroot tartare, parsnip veloute, butternut squash risotto and spiced chickpea and courgette mousse roulade to name a few dishes.

One lucky reader can win a £100 voucher to spend in Torrish.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the Ness Walk giveaway:

Terms and conditions:

The prize is redeemable until November 25, 2022 and excludes Christmas and Hogmanay. Booking is subject to availability.

You must live within the Press and Journal’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

