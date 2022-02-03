The 9 most romantic restaurants in Aberdeen for date night this Valentine’s Day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We all need a little love and romance in our life from time to time.

And while some may tell you they love you with words, flowers and gestures of affection, the way to my heart is most certainly through my stomach.

Dining out can be an intimate and romantic affair, with candlelight settings, live music playing away and plated works of art dressing your table course after course.

While Valentine’s Day is just around the corner on February 14, it is important to remember romance is all year round.

So if you’re feeling romantic and want to treat someone special to a day or night out in Aberdeen, these restaurants I have recommended will certainly impress.

The Silver Darling

One of the north-east’s most highly regarded seafood restaurants, The Silver Darling is situated in the quaint area of Footdee, locally known as Fittie.

Priding itself of fresh, high-quality produce that is locally sourced, it isn’t unusual for diners to see boats come in and out of the harbour and some have even enjoyed a bit of dolphin spotting too.

The picturesque surrounding and floor to ceiling glass windows provide a panroramic view of the North Sea that changes almost every day.

A tip from us? Be sure to coincide your booking around sunset so you can watch the sky explode with colour.

Address: Pocra Quay, Aberdeen AB11 5DQ

Cafe Boheme

Cosy up in this gorgeous restaurant hidden away in the city centre on Windmill Brae.

Specialising in French cuisine, expect pure indulgence when visiting.

From the service to the food, not forgetting the beautiful setting of the restaurant itself, lovers will get lost in each other at this beautiful venue.

There’s also an in-house sommelier on hand to ensure only the best wines complement their excellent dishes.

You’ll also want to have a sneak peek of their new wine room while there!

Address: 23 Windmill Brae, Aberdeen AB11 6HU

Moonfish Cafe

Run by MasterChef: The Professionals 2014 finalist, Brian McLeish, Moonfish Cafe has been one of Aberdeen’s most in-demand restaurants to visit since opening.

Recommended by the Michelin Guide, Brian and his team’s attention to detail ensure that every plate that leaves the kitchen is a work of art.

Not only that, the menu leaves plenty of room for speculation, so you never truly know exactly what you will receive – just the ingredients listed in the dish.

Its minimalist look and wooden interior makes for the perfect romantic spot.

Address: 9 Correction Wynd, Aberdeen AB10 1HP

Cafe Harmony

This eclectic venue’s interior is bold and beautiful all at the same time. Taking inspiration from the Mediterranean, not just for its cuisine, this laid back and chilled venue is a brilliant place for an intimate meal by candlelight.

Fancy making your trip even more romantic? Why not delve into the array of tapas-style dishes they have on offer and order a few to share.

It isn’t unusual for some live music to take place, and some guests even get up for a dance or two!

Address: 21 Bon-Accord Terrace, Aberdeen AB11 6DP

8848

If you’re looking to treat yourself to delicious Indian and Nepalese cuisine then look no further than 8848.

Located in the heart of the city centre on Union Street, this luxurious venue offers up a feast for the eye and features a wide range of authentic dishes you are bound to fall in love with.

Recreating the hundreds of years of flavours and subcultures that influence the dishes of this extraordinary region, you’ll be treated like royalty at this venue which is elegantly decorated in white and blue hues.

Address: 347 Union Street, Aberdeen AB11 6BT

The Esslemont

This chic restaurant is another show stopper and will easily impress anyone.

Beautifully decorated all while paying homage to the former department store which used to call the venue home, the restaurant is a great place to entertain and treat someone.

Showcasing a seasonal menu which features reimagined meat and seafood plates and serves up a range of delicious wines and cocktails, you won’t be disappointed with a visit here.

Address: 38 Union Street, Aberdeen AB10 1BD

Vovem Meat & Liquor

For those who adore steak, it is hard to see past Vovem Meat & Liquor.

Based on Union Street, this venue has been stylishly designed and oozes luxury.

A night out here is certainly a special one, and with their attention primarily on producing quality dishes, you know you’re dinner or lunch is in good hands here.

Alongside steak there’s other options to indulge in too, and showcasing local meat is of a high priority.

Address: 254 Union Street, Aberdeen AB10 1TN

210 Bistro

Enjoy dinner with a view of Aberdeen’s harbor in 210 Bistro’s sky lounge.

This third floor restaurant has fairy lights sprinkled throughout and boasts floor to ceiling glass windows which allows diners to oversee the harbour area below.

Focused on supporting as many local food and drink producers as they can within the area, their menu is seasonal and comprises of a range of much-loved favourites including battered haddock and burgers.

That’s not forgetting the more finessed dishes that are plated beautifully.

Address: 210 Market Street, Aberdeen AB11 5PQ

No. 1 Bar & Grill

Nestled on the basement level of Queen’s Terrace, this quaint Scottish restaurant is a hidden gem in Aberdeen.

Decked subtly in plush yet soft tartans, its cosy fire and seating provides a comfortable, homely feel.

The food here stands out for itself and the chef’s work tirelessly to produce exquisite dishes that wouldn’t look out of place in the fanciest of Scotland’s top-rated restaurants.

There is some real talent in the kitchen and if you haven’t already it is definitely one to explore if you’re looking to impress.

Address: 1 Queen’s Terrace, Aberdeen AB10 1XL

