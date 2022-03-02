Midweek meal: Take a bite into Phil Vickery’s nostalgic Spam fritters with spring onion mash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Midweek meal: Take a bite into Phil Vickery’s nostalgic Spam fritters with spring onion mash

By Brian Stormont
March 2, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 5:03 pm
Phil Vickery's spam fritters.
Phil Vickery's spam fritters.

This is a “don’t knock it ’til you’ve tried it” kind of dish.

“I had to include my version of this iconic school food staple,” says Phil Vickery.

“I vividly remember seeing the large aluminium trays stacked full of Spam fritters in the canteen. Every shop in my town served them in some way, shape or form.

“They’re real Marmite things: you either love them or hate them. I hope this recipe brings back a few memories.”

Fancy making Phil’s very own Spam fritters that are sure to help you put a different spin on the American classic which was introduced to the market in 1937?

Let us know how your take using the canned cooked pork meat weighs up.

Phil Vickery’s Spam fritters with spring onion mash

Serves 4

Phil Vickery’s spam fritters. Picture credit: Kate Whitaker/PA.

Ingredients

  • 500g frozen mashed potatoes
  • 200ml milk
  • 50g salted butter
  • 4 spring onions, finely chopped
  • Vegetable oil, for deep-frying
  • 340g can Spam, chilled
  • 300ml sparkling water
  • 200g self-raising flour
  • 2-3 tablespoons cornflour

Method

  1. Reheat the mash in a microwave-safe bowl according to the packet instructions and mix well.
  2. Add the milk and butter, and then microwave for a few seconds to melt the butter. Mix well and taste for seasoning. Stir in the spring onions and set aside.
  3. Heat the vegetable oil in a deep pan or wok to 180C. Cut the Spam into four equal slices.
  4. Place the flour in a bowl, add the sparkling water to the flour and then mix into a soft batter. Dust each slice of Spam with a little cornflour, then dip into the batter.
  5. Carefully slide into the hot oil and cook for four to five minutes until browned and crispy.
  6. Drain well on kitchen paper. Serve with the spring onion mash.

The Canny Cook by Phil Vickery is published by Kyle Books, priced £16.99. Photography by Kate Whitaker. Available now.

