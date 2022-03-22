Visitors welcomed back to Glen Garioch Distillery as £6m refurbishment unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Visitors welcomed back to Glen Garioch Distillery as £6m refurbishment unveiled

By Andy Morton
March 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
A direct-fire still is now in use at Glen Garioch Distillery.

Oldmeldrum’s Glen Garioch Distillery has reopened to the public for the first time in two years.

The Scotch whisky maker has spent the bulk of the pandemic undergoing a £6 million refurbishment that has brought back some elements of the old days.

The refurb, first announced in March last year, is finally complete and visitors can now get a first glimpse of Glen Garioch’s new look.

Glen Garioch now uses traditional floor maltings.

Upgrades include floor maltings and a direct-fire still. The traditional whisky-making methods are only used in a handful of distilleries.

Meanwhile, the refurb has cut the distillery’s carbon footprint by about 15%.

Distillery reopens to sustainable future

“It’s been amazing to re-open the distillery up to the public after all this time, and especially to show them all the work that has been done so far to reinstate our traditional processes and drive towards our vision of a more sustainable future,” said distillery manager Kwanele Mdluli. “It’s truly an exciting and milestone moment for Glen Garioch as we open this new chapter in our history.”

Visitors will get an up-close look at the production process and the new floor maltings, where the wet grain used to make the whisky is laid out to germinate.

The process helps to create the sugar that is turned into alcohol during distillation.

Glen Garioch has been making whisky since 1797.

A direct-fire still is rare in whisky distilleries, which today normally use steam to heat the large copper stills that distil the spirit. Instead, the direct process uses a live flame to heat the still.

Glen Garioch is owned by Beam Suntory, the international spirits arm of Japanese drinks giant Suntory.

The group also owns Ardmore, Auchentoshan, Laphroaig, Bowmore and Teacher’s in operations employing more than 360 people.

According to Beam Suntory, Glen Garioch is one of the oldest operational distilleries in Scotland and the country’s most easterly.

It sits just outside Oldmeldrum on Distillery Road and has been making single malt whisky since 1797.

As part of the reopening, Glen Garioch is offering visitors the chance to bottle their own  whisky straight from the cask in one of the distillery’s warehouses.

The bottlings are a newly-launched expression, the 1991 Bourbon Single Cask.

