Six of the best kids-eat-free and other deals for adventurous children in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

By Andy Morton
April 14, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 14, 2022, 6:18 pm
Dive in to our round-up of the best places to feed children in Aberdeenshire.
With the Easter holidays in full swing, now is the perfect time for families to explore Aberdeenshire’s fantastic food scene.

But for those with children and an eye on the wallet, it can be difficult to venture away from the more tried-and-tested chain restaurants when it comes to feeding young mouths.

To help out, we have put together a list of some of the best children’s promotions in Aberdeenshire, including some kids-eat-free deals.

All you need is a sense of adventure.

Buchan Hotel

Family-owned and managed, this Ellon hotel is offering a great deal throughout April.

Kids eat lunch and dinner for free all month on Mondays through to Fridays, with options taken from the Buchan Hotel’s varied children’s menu.

“A range of options for the fussiest of little eaters,” the hotel says, confidently.

Now is the time to put them to the test.

Address: 1 Bridge Street, Ellon, Aberdeenshire AB41 9AA

Smoke & Soul

Grown-ups have been enjoying the fruits of Smoke & Soul’s excellent smokery for some time now.

But the Bridge of Don business has now turned its attention to the little-uns with a brand new children’s menu for its kitchens in Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

Co-owner Lindsay Jackson said the menu, which can be seen below, uses the same Smoke & Soul ethos of quality ingredients but tweaked for smaller stomachs and younger palates.

Hence, the use of a milder salsa in the nachos and pared-back portions, for example.

A must-try for all next-generation gourmands.

Address: Six Degrees, 6 Littlejohn Street Aberdeen AB10 1FF

Smoke and Soul’s new kid’s menu upholds the smokery’s ethos.

Palm Court Hotel

The Bothy restaurant in Seafield Road’s Palm Court Hotel has one of the best children’s offers in Aberdeenshire – from Monday to Thursday, kids eat free with every paying adult.

The promotion requires signing up for Palm Court’s Locals Card, which can be done here.

And there are a number of provisos, such as not including special dates and events.

Address: 81 Seafield Road, Aberdeen AB15 7YX

Chaophraya Thai Dining

South-east Asian culture reveres its children, which is perhaps why the next two restaurants on our list are Thai.

The first, Chaophraya, prides itself on being a family-friendly venue, offering children an exciting kids menu that includes a word search with hidden answers such as egg, rice and noodles.

Kid-size portions of classic Thai dishes are available for £6 and are a great introduction to Thai food. Children’s desserts are also available for £2 each.

Address: 1 Union Terrace, Aberdeen AB10 1NJ

Thaikhun

It might be the Easter holidays in the UK, but in Thailand people are celebrating the annual Songkran festival, which sees in the Thai new year.

To mark the occasion, Thaikun, in Union Square, is offering a kids-eat-free special from April 15-18.

There’s one free kids meal available for every adult main course purchased between the two dates.

Address: Union Square Shopping Centre, 29 First Level Mall Union Square, Guild Square, Aberdeen AB11 5RG

Low’s Traditional Fish & Chips

A chipper may not be your most adventurous destination during the holidays, but if the kids fancy something tried-and-tested then Low’s Traditional Fish & Chips could be a good bet.

The Berryden Road chip shop has a tailored children’s menu to suit the fussiest of appetites.

Choose from chicken fillets, fish cakes and children’s sized fried fish and sausage.

All of them come with chips and a small cola or raspberry juice, chips, beans or mushy peas.

Best of all, Low’s was recently named as one of the UK’s top 50 chip shops, so you can be sure your children are eating at the top table when it comes to Aberdeenshire chippers.

Address: Berryden Business Park, 12 Berryden Road, Aberdeen AB25 3SA

