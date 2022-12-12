12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: House of Gods hamper which includes an overnight stay at the luxurious Edinburgh hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: House of Gods hamper which includes an overnight stay at the luxurious Edinburgh hotel

Our last prize in the 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway has to be our most stylish yet.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
December 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 13, 2022, 3:33 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
An overnight stay at House of Gods hotel in Edinburgh is up for grabs.
An overnight stay at House of Gods hotel in Edinburgh is up for grabs.

Our last prize in the 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway has to be our most stylish yet.

Oozing with glitz, glamour and sophistication, House of Gods in Edinburgh is giving one lucky reader the chance to win the prize of a lifetime.

The boutique hotel and cocktail bar has fast become one of Scotland’s trendiest and most elusive venues. The demand from guests has been phenomenal since its inception and the packages the hotel offers are unlike anything any other venue serves up.

The bar area in House of Gods. Image: Rhea O’Grady

Think cookies and milk in bed, prosecco on tap in your room, the list really is endless.

This world of unapologetic extravagance is one you’ll want to lose yourself in, and with the rooms beautifully finished, it will be a thought just to even leave your bedroom and explore the city.

What’s the prize?

The lucky winner of this brilliant prize will bag an overnight stay at the hotel in Cowgate, Edinburgh, as well as a bumper hamper that has been filled with a variety of incredible goodies.

Get stuck into the hamper. Image: Rhea O’Grady

Those goodies in the hamper include:

  • House of Gods x Tenute Santome Prosecco
  • Coupe Champagne glasses
  • Decadence by House of Gods reed diffuser
  • Decadence by House of Gods triple wick candle
  • House of Gods Luxury 24 handmade chocolate selection
  • An invite for an overnight stay at the award-winning House of Gods Hotel to enjoy the festive ‘Treat me like I’m Famous – Decadence’ experience

And the overnight festive ‘Treat me like I’m Famous – Decadence’ experience you’ll also be able to enjoy will include:

  • Rose petal, balloon-filled room and exclusive handmade chocolates welcome
  • Full all-inclusive Prosecco on-call butler service
  • A twenty-inch Pizza of your choice delivered by our butler
  • A £50 cocktail bar tab to enjoy in room, our exclusive cocktail bar
  • Indulgent midnight feast
  • Luxury upgrade breakfast hamper with Mimosa chasers for you to enjoy from the comfort of your bed

This is a very exciting prize and one that is valued at more than £700. It really is the ultimate and most luxurious night in.

For more information on House of Gods visit www.houseofgodshotel.com

A Negroni station in one of the rooms. Image: Rhea O’Grady

To enter the House of Gods giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions

The room and package is for two guests to enjoy and must be used between January 2, 2023 and April 29, 2023.

The voucher towards the room stay us £120 (room only) which is equivalent to an average midweek stay at House of Gods. Dates are excluding February 13, 14 and 15. Upgrades to High Demand Nights or weekend nights requires the winner to pay the supplementary cost at time of booking.

To book your overnight stay go to: www.houseofgodshotel.com and use the voucher in the promotional code box on the book now page. This will show you the best available rate minus your £120 room credit. It should show as a Luxury Christmas Hamer, Overnight Stay and Treat Me Like I’m Famous – Decadence Experience. Once you select this rate follow the instructions to conclusion of booking.

Please note: Vouchers will only be active from the morning of December 25, 2022.

Entrants must register by 5pm on Friday December 16. All correct entries will go into a draw to determine the winning entrant. Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Entrants must be 18 yrs or over. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions at www.pressandjournal.co.uk/competition-terms

