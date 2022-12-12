12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: House of Gods hamper which includes an overnight stay at the luxurious Edinburgh hotel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Our last prize in the 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway has to be our most stylish yet.

Oozing with glitz, glamour and sophistication, House of Gods in Edinburgh is giving one lucky reader the chance to win the prize of a lifetime.

The boutique hotel and cocktail bar has fast become one of Scotland’s trendiest and most elusive venues. The demand from guests has been phenomenal since its inception and the packages the hotel offers are unlike anything any other venue serves up.

Think cookies and milk in bed, prosecco on tap in your room, the list really is endless.

This world of unapologetic extravagance is one you’ll want to lose yourself in, and with the rooms beautifully finished, it will be a thought just to even leave your bedroom and explore the city.

What’s the prize?

The lucky winner of this brilliant prize will bag an overnight stay at the hotel in Cowgate, Edinburgh, as well as a bumper hamper that has been filled with a variety of incredible goodies.

Those goodies in the hamper include:

House of Gods x Tenute Santome Prosecco

Coupe Champagne glasses

Decadence by House of Gods reed diffuser

Decadence by House of Gods triple wick candle

House of Gods Luxury 24 handmade chocolate selection

An invite for an overnight stay at the award-winning House of Gods Hotel to enjoy the festive ‘Treat me like I’m Famous – Decadence’ experience

And the overnight festive ‘Treat me like I’m Famous – Decadence’ experience you’ll also be able to enjoy will include:

Rose petal, balloon-filled room and exclusive handmade chocolates welcome

Full all-inclusive Prosecco on-call butler service

A twenty-inch Pizza of your choice delivered by our butler

A £50 cocktail bar tab to enjoy in room, our exclusive cocktail bar

Indulgent midnight feast

Luxury upgrade breakfast hamper with Mimosa chasers for you to enjoy from the comfort of your bed

This is a very exciting prize and one that is valued at more than £700. It really is the ultimate and most luxurious night in.

For more information on House of Gods visit www.houseofgodshotel.com

To enter the House of Gods giveaway:

Terms and conditions

The room and package is for two guests to enjoy and must be used between January 2, 2023 and April 29, 2023.

The voucher towards the room stay us £120 (room only) which is equivalent to an average midweek stay at House of Gods. Dates are excluding February 13, 14 and 15. Upgrades to High Demand Nights or weekend nights requires the winner to pay the supplementary cost at time of booking.

To book your overnight stay go to: www.houseofgodshotel.com and use the voucher in the promotional code box on the book now page. This will show you the best available rate minus your £120 room credit. It should show as a Luxury Christmas Hamer, Overnight Stay and Treat Me Like I’m Famous – Decadence Experience. Once you select this rate follow the instructions to conclusion of booking.

Please note: Vouchers will only be active from the morning of December 25, 2022.

Entrants must register by 5pm on Friday December 16. All correct entries will go into a draw to determine the winning entrant. Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Entrants must be 18 yrs or over. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions at www.pressandjournal.co.uk/competition-terms