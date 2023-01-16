Tarves crofter takes inspiration from Nigeria to launch hot sauce company Jimbo’s Chilli Sauce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tarves crofter takes inspiration from Nigeria to launch hot sauce company Jimbo’s Chilli Sauce

By Andy Morton
January 16, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 16, 2023, 6:14 pm
Jim McWilliam samples chillies from all over the world to help concoct his fiery sauces. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Jim McWilliam’s life changed when he caught malaria while working in Nigeria.

Confined to bed for days, the aircraft engineer was handed a mystery powder by a friend who promised it would make him feel better.

The powder was called pepe, another name for the Nigerian cooking spice called suya.

And it worked a treat.

“It’s a sublime mix of dried ginger, garlic and cayenne pepper,” says Jim, who after three days of no food felt immediately better when he used the spice on a Nigerian kebab.

“And that was it. I was just in love with suya from that point.”

Jim McWilliam handmakes his hot sauces from his home outside Tarves. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

That love – as well as his obsession with fiery chillies from all over the globe – led Jim 12 months ago to launch a range of hot sauces under the name Jimbo’s Sauce.

Handmade from Jim’s croft outside of Tarves, Jimbo’s Sauce includes sweat-inducing bottles such as No Quarter, Ginger Apace and Plutonium.

Jim’s hope is his customers feel the same chilli-based endorphin rush he gets from a lifetime of sampling some of the world’s hottest peppers.

Suya spice is used in Nigeria as a rub for cooking meat. Image: Shutterstock

“I have to wear a mask when making some of these sauces,” the 54-year-old says. “The intensity of the capsicum that comes off it make your eyes stream.”

The Tarves croft that doubles as a hot sauce lab

Jim’s chilli lab where he pickles and concocts all of his sauces is in the croft he is building with his wife on the site of a ruined cottage.

This is where he devises the devilishly hot sauces that end up on the Jimbo’s Sauce website.

However, he is smart enough to sell milder sauces, too, to hook in new customers.

“An initial buyer will probably, if they’re feeling particularly pepped up, go for the crazy hot stuff, but you’ll find that most people won’t come back again,” Jim says with a laugh.

Some of the bottles in the Jimbo’s Chilli Sauce range. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Some sauces also makes use of Aberdeenshire’s whisky-making heritage. Jim uses whisky-barrel staves to hot or cold smoke the peppers and impart a distinctive smoky taste.

“I’ve seen it elsewhere, but it is not all that normal,” Jim says of the process. “I’ve just brought the two things together – the smoking and the chillies – with some quite unique results.”

North-east of Scotland ‘not a great environment for chilli growing’

Jim latest mission is to make a black sauce that he hopes will tingle the taste buds of his customers, if not blow them clean off.

So far, the Tarves weather has not been helping

“I’ve had mixed results because unfortunately the north-east of Scotland is not a great environment for chilli growing,” he says.

Last year, Jim doubled his sales and halved his losses, and is looking forward to more progress this year.

Jim has a deep love for chillies. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

But unfortunately for local malaria sufferers, none of the hot sauces on sale at Jimbo’s will contain Jim’s much-loved suya spice.

It turns out that getting the ingredients carries too much risk, as Jim found out when trying to bring a large cannister of the spice blend back through Aberdeen airport.

“I got stopped and asked all sorts of questions,” says Jim, who was returning home after a stint working in the Niger Delta.

“I’d been travelling for about 36 hours by this point, so didn’t look too great.”

