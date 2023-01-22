Sweet treats: Tuck into this Burns Night tipsy laird trifle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Burns Night tipsy laird trifle

By Brian Stormont
January 22, 2023, 6:00 am
The tipsy laird trifle is the perfect dessert for Burns Night. Image: Drambuie
The tipsy laird trifle is the perfect dessert for Burns Night. Image: Drambuie

A Scottish trifle dessert made with the Isle of Skye whisky liqueur, Drambuie, this tipsy laird trifle is so light and delicious, it’s the perfect finale for any Burns Night celebration.​

If you’re celebrating the Bard’s birthday then this trifle is the perfect dessert.

Not only is it utterly delicious, it also has a little Drambuie in there to finish it off beautifully.

It wouldn’t be Burns Night without a little whisky, right?

Burns Night tipsy laird trifle

Serves 6

The tipsy laird trifle.  Image: Drambuie

Ingredients

You will need:

  • 6 large individual serving glasses

For the custard:

  • 6 egg yolks
  • 2 tsp vanilla bean paste
  • 3 tbsp caster sugar
  • 4 tsp cornflour
  • 550ml whole milk

For the raspberry coulis:

  • 200g fresh raspberries
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1½ tbsp icing sugar

For the base:

  • 300g vanilla sponge cake
  • 2 tbsp raspberry jam
  • 4 tbsp Drambuie liqueur
  • 300g fresh raspberries

For the Drambuie topping:

  • 3 egg whites
  • 100g caster sugar
  • 300ml double cream
  • 75ml Drambuie liqueur

For the garnish:

  • 200g fresh raspberries
  • Bronze coloured sprinkles

Method

  1. Make the custard by whisking the egg yolks, vanilla bean paste, sugar and cornflour together until well combined.
  2. Meanwhile, heat the milk until scalding but do not let it boil.
  3. Slowly pour the hot milk into the egg yolk mixture, whisking constantly.
    Pour the custard back into the pan and heat gently, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until the custard thickens.
    Pass the custard through a sieve to achieve a smooth finish, then cover the surface with cling film and allow to cool completely.
  4. Make the coulis by mixing the raspberries, lemon juice and icing sugar together, then press through a sieve to extract the sauce. Discard the seeds.
  5. Sandwich the sponge cake together with the jam, cut into small pieces and divide between the serving glasses.
  6. Sprinkle two tsp of the Drambuie over each glass.
  7. Divide the raspberries between the bowls.
  8. Finally, spoon the coulis over the sponge cake pieces.
  9. Let the base stand for 30 minutes before topping with the cooled custard.
    Refrigerate for three to four hours.
  10. Make the whipped Drambuie topping by whipping the egg whites to stiff peaks then whisk in the sugar, a spoonful at a time, to create a thick and glossy meringue.
  11. In a medium bowl, beat the double cream and Drambuie together until they reach the soft peak stage.
  12. Use a large metal spoon to fold the meringue mixture through the cream.
    Pipe or spoon the mixture over the custard.
  13. Either serve immediately or store in the fridge for up to 24 hours.
  14. To serve, top each trifle with five to six raspberries and scatter ½ tsp of bronze-coloured sprinkles over each bowl.

