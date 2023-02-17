Comfort Food Friday: A simple and delicious slow cooker chipotle chicken recipe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Comfort Food Friday: A simple and delicious slow cooker chipotle chicken recipe

By Brian Stormont
February 17, 2023, 11:45 am
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies

With many of us looking for more energy-efficient ways of cooking, Opies have devised some easy, family-friendly recipes that can be made in the slow cooker and air fryer.

Dishes have been transformed with the addition of simple store-cupboard ingredients.

The recipes are also helpful ways to avoid food waste by using up leftovers, bulk cooking and freezing for the future.

This recipe for slow cooker chipotle chicken from Opies is sure to impress friends and family at the dinner table. And to top it all off, it can be whipped up in very little time.

If you are on the hunt for more Comfort Food Friday recipes, then be sure to take a look at our recipe archive.

You will find everything from Scotch lamb and tzatziki pitta to tomato, courgette and pepper shakshuka, and pork medallions with creme fraiche and wholegrain mustard sauce to black kimchi and pulled shin of Scotch beef mac and cheese.

Slow cooker chipotle chicken

(Serves 6)

The slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies

Ingredients

  • 1 jar Opies Silverskin Onions with Turmeric and Mustard Seeds
  • 2 bird’s eye chillies (leave out if you’d prefer no heat)
  • 3-4 chicken breasts
  • 500g passata
  • 4 tbsp tomato puree
  • 1 heaped tbsp chipotle paste (or more depending on how hot you like it)
  • 400g black beans
  • 1 red pepper, sliced
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 2 tbsp fresh coriander stalks, finely chopped

Method

  1. Drain the silverskin onions and halve. Chop the bird’s eye chillies then place all the ingredients into the slow cooker and combine. Cook for 4 hours on high or 6 hours on low.
  2. When the timer is up use two forks to shred the chicken – it should fall apart easily, otherwise place it back in the slow cooker for a further hour. Give everything a good mix.
  3. Serve with nachos, quesadillas, fajitas or jacket potatoes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food and Drink

Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
Love big portions? Put these 6 places on your must-visit list in Elgin
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
Food and drink fans in for a treat as Taste of Nairn dates revealed
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
Restaurant Review: Hearty and homely dining at Number 27 in Inverness city centre
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
JP's Kitchen in Inverurie: Our thoughts on the new food truck's Scottish home-cooked classics
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
Meet Kayla Bond - the 20-year-old Peterhead baker who has become a TikTok sensation
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
Food festival Taste of Grampian to make its return to Aberdeen's P&J Live in…
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
The 7 places to visit if you're after feel-good food and drinks in Inverness
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
Restaurant review: Siam Cottage's Thai food continues to hit the mark in Aberdeen
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
We tried the new drive-thru at Marshall's Farm Shop - here's how it went...
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
Banchory Lodge Hotel prepares to launch spring brunch menu, bringing street food to Royal…

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'floored' by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
Barry Robson says Aberdeen's loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent…
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in 1-0…
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
Highland League: Rothes get the better of Forres in Moray derby
Slow cooker chipotle chicken. Image: Opies
Inverurie teenager preparing to cook up a storm at FutureChef finals in London

Editor's Picks

Most Commented